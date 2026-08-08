Here's the live share price of Palred Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Palred Technologies
|3.83
|-19.49
|21.79
|26.90
|-12.15
|-34.81
|-18.18
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Palred Technologies has declined 12.15% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Palred Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|46.49
|46.99
|10
|48.88
|48.15
|20
|53.31
|49.84
|50
|49.33
|48.47
|100
|41.61
|45.95
|200
|45.07
|47.69
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Palred Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 69.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 05:13 PM IST IST
|Palred Technologies - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Proposed To Be Held On 13Th August, 2026
|Jul 09, 2026, 03:45 PM IST IST
|Palred Technologies - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 12:00 AM IST IST
|Palred Technologies - Outcome Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 30 Read With 33 (3) (C) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disc
|May 19, 2026, 04:28 PM IST IST
|Palred Technologies - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Audited Financials Results Fir The Quarter And Year Ended 31.0
|Apr 29, 2026, 05:12 PM IST IST
|Palred Technologies - Format of the Annual Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a LC - Annexure B2
Source: Dion Global
Palred Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/12/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1999PLC033131 and registration number is 033131. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Palred Technologies is ₹47.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Palred Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Palred Technologies is ₹58.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Palred Technologies are ₹50.09 and ₹47.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Palred Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Palred Technologies is ₹73.60 and 52-week low of Palred Technologies is ₹26.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Palred Technologies has shown returns of -0.44% over the past day, -19.49% for the past month, 21.79% over 3 months, -12.15% over 1 year, -34.81% across 3 years, and -18.18% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Palred Technologies are -11.03 and 1.35 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global