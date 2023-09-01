Follow Us

Palred Technologies Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PALRED TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹163.75 Closed
-1.15-1.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Palred Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹161.80₹169.95
₹163.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹121.30₹194.00
₹163.75
Open Price
₹165.65
Prev. Close
₹165.65
Volume
42,611

Palred Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1168.93
  • R2173.52
  • R3177.08
  • Pivot
    165.37
  • S1160.78
  • S2157.22
  • S3152.63

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5139.67162.27
  • 10139.85159.89
  • 20144.62157.65
  • 50144.17152.3
  • 100141.77148.57
  • 200170.74148.44

Palred Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.7411.6322.5311.8620.90627.56231.04
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

Palred Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

Palred Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
04 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 Oct, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Palred Technologies Ltd.

Palred Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/12/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1999PLC033131 and registration number is 033131. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Palem Supriya Reddy
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Srikar Reddy
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Stuthi Reddy
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. S Vijaya Saradhi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Atul Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Aakanksha
    Independent Director

FAQs on Palred Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Palred Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of Palred Technologies Ltd. is ₹200.31 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Palred Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Palred Technologies Ltd. is 85.64 and PB ratio of Palred Technologies Ltd. is 3.1 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Palred Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Palred Technologies Ltd. is ₹163.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Palred Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Palred Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Palred Technologies Ltd. is ₹194.00 and 52-week low of Palred Technologies Ltd. is ₹121.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

