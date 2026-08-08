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Palred Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

PALRED TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Palred Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹47.50 Closed
-0.44₹ -0.21
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Palred Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹47.50₹50.09
₹47.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹26.30₹73.60
₹47.50
Open Price
₹50.09
Prev. Close
₹47.71
Volume
1,006

Source: Dion Global

Palred Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Palred Technologies		3.83-19.4921.7926.90-12.15-34.81-18.18
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Palred Technologies has declined 12.15% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Palred Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Palred Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Palred Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
546.4946.99
1048.8848.15
2053.3149.84
5049.3348.47
10041.6145.95
20045.0747.69

Source: Dion Global

Palred Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Palred Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 69.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Palred Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 05:13 PM IST ISTPalred Technologies - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Proposed To Be Held On 13Th August, 2026
Jul 09, 2026, 03:45 PM IST ISTPalred Technologies - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 12:00 AM IST ISTPalred Technologies - Outcome Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 30 Read With 33 (3) (C) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disc
May 19, 2026, 04:28 PM IST ISTPalred Technologies - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Audited Financials Results Fir The Quarter And Year Ended 31.0
Apr 29, 2026, 05:12 PM IST ISTPalred Technologies - Format of the Annual Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a LC - Annexure B2

Source: Dion Global

About Palred Technologies

Palred Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/12/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1999PLC033131 and registration number is 033131. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Palem Supriya Reddy
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Srikar Reddy
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Stuthi Reddy
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Aakanksha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harmendra Gandhi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravichandran Rajagopal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Palred Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Palred Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Palred Technologies is ₹47.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Palred Technologies?

The Palred Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Palred Technologies?

The market cap of Palred Technologies is ₹58.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Palred Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Palred Technologies are ₹50.09 and ₹47.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Palred Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Palred Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Palred Technologies is ₹73.60 and 52-week low of Palred Technologies is ₹26.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Palred Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Palred Technologies has shown returns of -0.44% over the past day, -19.49% for the past month, 21.79% over 3 months, -12.15% over 1 year, -34.81% across 3 years, and -18.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Palred Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Palred Technologies are -11.03 and 1.35 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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