What is the Market Cap of Palred Technologies Ltd.? The market cap of Palred Technologies Ltd. is ₹200.31 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Palred Technologies Ltd.? P/E ratio of Palred Technologies Ltd. is 85.64 and PB ratio of Palred Technologies Ltd. is 3.1 as on .

What is the share price of Palred Technologies Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Palred Technologies Ltd. is ₹163.75 as on .