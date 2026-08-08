What is the share price of Palred Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Palred Technologies is ₹47.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Palred Technologies? The Palred Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Palred Technologies? The market cap of Palred Technologies is ₹58.10 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Palred Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of Palred Technologies are ₹50.09 and ₹47.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Palred Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Palred Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Palred Technologies is ₹73.60 and 52-week low of Palred Technologies is ₹26.30 as on .

How has the Palred Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The Palred Technologies has shown returns of -0.44% over the past day, -19.49% for the past month, 21.79% over 3 months, -12.15% over 1 year, -34.81% across 3 years, and -18.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Palred Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Palred Technologies are -11.03 and 1.35 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global