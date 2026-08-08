What is the share price of Palm Jewels? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Palm Jewels is ₹15.49 as on .

What kind of stock is Palm Jewels? The Palm Jewels is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Palm Jewels? The market cap of Palm Jewels is ₹15.55 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Palm Jewels? Today’s highest and lowest price of Palm Jewels are ₹15.50 and ₹15.02.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Palm Jewels? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Palm Jewels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Palm Jewels is ₹29.98 and 52-week low of Palm Jewels is ₹14.12 as on .

How has the Palm Jewels performed historically in terms of returns? The Palm Jewels has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 1.18% for the past month, -7.47% over 3 months, -46.57% over 1 year, 5.66% across 3 years, and -11.85% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Palm Jewels? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Palm Jewels are 15.61 and 0.94 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global