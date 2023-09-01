Follow Us

Palm Jewels Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PALM JEWELS LTD.

Sector : Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery | Smallcap | BSE
₹12.82 Closed
-0.85-0.11
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Palm Jewels Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.56₹13.44
₹12.82
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.26₹32.90
₹12.82
Open Price
₹13.44
Prev. Close
₹12.93
Volume
20,711

Palm Jewels Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R113.37
  • R213.85
  • R314.25
  • Pivot
    12.97
  • S112.49
  • S212.09
  • S311.61

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 513.2912.94
  • 1013.9912.97
  • 2016.2812.97
  • 5018.5512.83
  • 10016.5512.69
  • 20015.9413.26

Palm Jewels Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.552.317.108.55-18.08-58.65-37.95
1.623.8310.2330.8018.79177.94242.22
16.5242.34126.29112.95193.61226.36226.36
-2.70-3.25-9.69-24.27-13.8711.62-24.62
-1.388.0274.90144.68117.60592.38518.57
-2.18-0.260.330.330.330.330.33
0.72-3.26-5.57-9.95-12.84449.13714.31
4.598.1114.7412.804.9318.02-3.50
-1.56-6.688.81-7.00-63.2665.48-70.78
7.284.1119.4820.47-14.97108.8662.45
3.3025.5559.4772.4853.45217.1256.22
21.1941.2341.2341.2341.2341.2341.23
-2.14-2.32-2.41-11.7010.27260.31820.09
-2.99-6.97-3.348.37-3.85898.26720.00
-0.637.52-29.41-13.1974.33213.41216.10
-0.1517.8215.9325.0624.4627.8260.41
-0.280.1033.8722.21100.76200.29106.08
7.05-1.2893.02105.98274.10274.10274.10
1.1812.42-6.90-7.033.37447.031,040.43
1.703.24-4.3511.442.99244.69111.30

Palm Jewels Ltd. Share Holdings

Palm Jewels Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Palm Jewels Ltd.

Palm Jewels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/09/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36910GJ2005PLC046809 and registration number is 046809. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of precious metals and jewellery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 113.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rohit Dalpatbhai Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Saunil Rohitkumar Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Chetna Rohitdalpatbhai Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mitkumar Dipakkumar Shah
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Naishadh Sadhu
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Ms. Rahelakhan Pathan
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Palm Jewels Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Palm Jewels Ltd.?

The market cap of Palm Jewels Ltd. is ₹12.87 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Palm Jewels Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Palm Jewels Ltd. is 34.93 and PB ratio of Palm Jewels Ltd. is 0.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Palm Jewels Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Palm Jewels Ltd. is ₹12.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Palm Jewels Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Palm Jewels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Palm Jewels Ltd. is ₹32.90 and 52-week low of Palm Jewels Ltd. is ₹9.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.

