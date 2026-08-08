Here's the live share price of Palm Jewels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Palm Jewels
|1.37
|1.18
|-7.47
|-15.12
|-46.57
|5.66
|-11.85
|Titan Company
|1.39
|7.39
|14.73
|16.11
|44.75
|19.39
|22.39
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-0.45
|71.88
|48.36
|39.35
|3.26
|51.83
|55.59
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|0.81
|-17.25
|28.36
|42.24
|168.95
|67.22
|64.69
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|0.79
|41.61
|63.33
|83.20
|50.37
|14.56
|8.50
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|11.40
|24.87
|44.50
|105.44
|152.46
|201.07
|137.65
|PC Jeweller
|5.62
|3.82
|3.16
|-6.59
|-29.99
|52.70
|32.89
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-4.11
|13.15
|-9.90
|8.84
|16.54
|-6.77
|-4.12
|Senco Gold
|-3.71
|18.72
|13.07
|9.13
|13.58
|25.40
|13.92
|Goldiam International
|-0.91
|10.11
|18.82
|21.95
|37.47
|55.98
|28.85
|D P Abhushan
|9.26
|51.44
|33.28
|11.27
|-12.70
|9.74
|5.74
|Rajesh Exports
|-0.95
|-13.88
|-31.71
|-53.63
|-53.31
|-45.33
|-32.74
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|4.27
|1.95
|7.45
|-0.51
|26.05
|8.02
|4.74
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-1.39
|37.49
|84.35
|62.57
|39.74
|43.59
|27.70
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|2.07
|19.21
|10.04
|-4.79
|23.35
|70.15
|37.56
|Shanti Gold International
|3.47
|3.13
|-2.06
|1.66
|-0.83
|-0.66
|-0.40
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|18.26
|21.53
|9.51
|21.27
|21.27
|6.64
|3.93
|Motisons Jewellers
|-1.97
|-6.50
|5.44
|-10.46
|-26.66
|11.30
|6.63
|Renaissance Global
|3.01
|0.75
|8.54
|-3.54
|7.20
|6.90
|-2.62
|Asian Star Company
|-4.93
|-7.79
|-19.22
|-1.16
|-20.54
|-6.74
|-8.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Palm Jewels has declined 46.57% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Palm Jewels has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|15.07
|15.06
|10
|15.06
|15.06
|20
|15.16
|15.11
|50
|15.34
|15.4
|100
|15.97
|16.16
|200
|17.7
|18.07
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Palm Jewels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 56.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:42 PM IST IST
|Palm Jewels - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Statements For The Quarter Ended
|Aug 01, 2026, 10:28 PM IST IST
|Palm Jewels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|Aug 01, 2026, 10:02 PM IST IST
|Palm Jewels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 06, 2026, 11:13 PM IST IST
|Palm Jewels - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 26, 2026, 08:29 PM IST IST
|Palm Jewels - Declaration Of Audited Results For The Financial Year Ended 31.03.2026
Source: Dion Global
Palm Jewels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/09/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36910GJ2005PLC046809 and registration number is 046809. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of precious metals and jewellery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 185.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Palm Jewels is ₹15.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Palm Jewels is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Palm Jewels is ₹15.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Palm Jewels are ₹15.50 and ₹15.02.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Palm Jewels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Palm Jewels is ₹29.98 and 52-week low of Palm Jewels is ₹14.12 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Palm Jewels has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 1.18% for the past month, -7.47% over 3 months, -46.57% over 1 year, 5.66% across 3 years, and -11.85% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Palm Jewels are 15.61 and 0.94 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global