Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.55
|2.31
|7.10
|8.55
|-18.08
|-58.65
|-37.95
|1.62
|3.83
|10.23
|30.80
|18.79
|177.94
|242.22
|16.52
|42.34
|126.29
|112.95
|193.61
|226.36
|226.36
|-2.70
|-3.25
|-9.69
|-24.27
|-13.87
|11.62
|-24.62
|-1.38
|8.02
|74.90
|144.68
|117.60
|592.38
|518.57
|-2.18
|-0.26
|0.33
|0.33
|0.33
|0.33
|0.33
|0.72
|-3.26
|-5.57
|-9.95
|-12.84
|449.13
|714.31
|4.59
|8.11
|14.74
|12.80
|4.93
|18.02
|-3.50
|-1.56
|-6.68
|8.81
|-7.00
|-63.26
|65.48
|-70.78
|7.28
|4.11
|19.48
|20.47
|-14.97
|108.86
|62.45
|3.30
|25.55
|59.47
|72.48
|53.45
|217.12
|56.22
|21.19
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|-2.14
|-2.32
|-2.41
|-11.70
|10.27
|260.31
|820.09
|-2.99
|-6.97
|-3.34
|8.37
|-3.85
|898.26
|720.00
|-0.63
|7.52
|-29.41
|-13.19
|74.33
|213.41
|216.10
|-0.15
|17.82
|15.93
|25.06
|24.46
|27.82
|60.41
|-0.28
|0.10
|33.87
|22.21
|100.76
|200.29
|106.08
|7.05
|-1.28
|93.02
|105.98
|274.10
|274.10
|274.10
|1.18
|12.42
|-6.90
|-7.03
|3.37
|447.03
|1,040.43
|1.70
|3.24
|-4.35
|11.44
|2.99
|244.69
|111.30
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Palm Jewels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/09/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36910GJ2005PLC046809 and registration number is 046809. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of precious metals and jewellery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 113.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Palm Jewels Ltd. is ₹12.87 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Palm Jewels Ltd. is 34.93 and PB ratio of Palm Jewels Ltd. is 0.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Palm Jewels Ltd. is ₹12.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Palm Jewels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Palm Jewels Ltd. is ₹32.90 and 52-week low of Palm Jewels Ltd. is ₹9.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.