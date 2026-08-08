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Palm Jewels Share Price

NSE
BSE

PALM JEWELS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Gems and Jewellery

Here's the live share price of Palm Jewels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹15.49 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Palm Jewels Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.02₹15.50
₹15.49
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.12₹29.98
₹15.49
Open Price
₹15.50
Prev. Close
₹15.49
Volume
6,682

Source: Dion Global

Palm Jewels Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Palm Jewels		1.371.18-7.47-15.12-46.575.66-11.85
Titan Company		1.397.3914.7316.1144.7519.3922.39
Kalyan Jewellers India		-0.4571.8848.3639.353.2651.8355.59
Thangamayil Jewellery		0.81-17.2528.3642.24168.9567.2264.69
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		0.7941.6163.3383.2050.3714.568.50
Sky Gold and Diamonds		11.4024.8744.50105.44152.46201.07137.65
PC Jeweller		5.623.823.16-6.59-29.9952.7032.89
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-4.1113.15-9.908.8416.54-6.77-4.12
Senco Gold		-3.7118.7213.079.1313.5825.4013.92
Goldiam International		-0.9110.1118.8221.9537.4755.9828.85
D P Abhushan		9.2651.4433.2811.27-12.709.745.74
Rajesh Exports		-0.95-13.88-31.71-53.63-53.31-45.33-32.74
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		4.271.957.45-0.5126.058.024.74
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-1.3937.4984.3562.5739.7443.5927.70
Khazanchi Jewellers		2.0719.2110.04-4.7923.3570.1537.56
Shanti Gold International		3.473.13-2.061.66-0.83-0.66-0.40
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery		18.2621.539.5121.2721.276.643.93
Motisons Jewellers		-1.97-6.505.44-10.46-26.6611.306.63
Renaissance Global		3.010.758.54-3.547.206.90-2.62
Asian Star Company		-4.93-7.79-19.22-1.16-20.54-6.74-8.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Palm Jewels has declined 46.57% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Palm Jewels has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).

Palm Jewels Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Palm Jewels Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
515.0715.06
1015.0615.06
2015.1615.11
5015.3415.4
10015.9716.16
20017.718.07

Source: Dion Global

Palm Jewels Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Palm Jewels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 56.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Palm Jewels Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:42 PM IST ISTPalm Jewels - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Statements For The Quarter Ended
Aug 01, 2026, 10:28 PM IST ISTPalm Jewels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Aug 01, 2026, 10:02 PM IST ISTPalm Jewels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 06, 2026, 11:13 PM IST ISTPalm Jewels - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 26, 2026, 08:29 PM IST ISTPalm Jewels - Declaration Of Audited Results For The Financial Year Ended 31.03.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Palm Jewels

Palm Jewels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/09/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36910GJ2005PLC046809 and registration number is 046809. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of precious metals and jewellery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 185.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mitkumar Dipakkumar Shah
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Rohit Dalpatbhai Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Saunil Rohitkumar Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Chetna Rohitdalpatbhai Shah
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Hetkumar Devendrakumar Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jheel Mayankbhai Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Palm Jewels Share Price

What is the share price of Palm Jewels?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Palm Jewels is ₹15.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Palm Jewels?

The Palm Jewels is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Palm Jewels?

The market cap of Palm Jewels is ₹15.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Palm Jewels?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Palm Jewels are ₹15.50 and ₹15.02.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Palm Jewels?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Palm Jewels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Palm Jewels is ₹29.98 and 52-week low of Palm Jewels is ₹14.12 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Palm Jewels performed historically in terms of returns?

The Palm Jewels has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 1.18% for the past month, -7.47% over 3 months, -46.57% over 1 year, 5.66% across 3 years, and -11.85% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Palm Jewels?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Palm Jewels are 15.61 and 0.94 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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