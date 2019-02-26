Palladium soars past $1,550 on mine strike fears; gold firm

By: | Published: February 26, 2019 8:03 AM

Palladium surged to a record high on Tuesday, rising above $1,550, as the threat of strikes in the South African mining industry aggravated supply concerns in an already tight market, while gold prices were firm on a subdued dollar.

Palladium soars past ,550 on mine strike fears; gold firm (Reuters File photo)Palladium soars past ,550 on mine strike fears; gold firm (Reuters File photo)

Palladium surged to a record high on Tuesday, rising above $1,550, as the threat of strikes in the South African mining industry aggravated supply concerns in an already tight market, while gold prices were firm on a subdued dollar.

FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot palladium, which rose to as high as $1,553 per ounce, was up 0.7 percent at $1,552 as of 0128 GMT.
* Spot gold was flat at $1,327.40 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were steady at $1,329.9 per ounce.
* At least 15 mining firms in South Africa have received notices of strikes to be held this week in support of colleagues at Sibanye-Stillwater who downed tools over wages and job cuts, Minerals Council South Africa said.
* The dollar index was little changed at 96.381 against major currencies.
* Trump said on Monday he may soon sign a deal to end a trade war with Chinese President Xi Jinping if their countries can bridge remaining differences, saying negotiators were “very, very close” to a deal.
* However, he also sounded a note of caution, when he said a deal “could happen fairly soon, or it might not happen at all.”
* Asian shares paused at a five-month peak on signs Washington and Beijing were making progress on a trade deal.
* British Prime Minister Theresa May is considering a plan to delay Brexit to ensure the U.K. does not leave the European Union without a deal, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the situation.
* Trump headed for Vietnam on Monday for a second summit with Kim Jong Un, having stressed the benefits to Pyongyang if the North Korean leader gives up his nuclear weapons, but saying there was no rush.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.15 percent to 788.33 tonnes on Monday from 789.51 tonnes on Friday.
DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1500 U.S. Consumer Confidence Feb 1500 U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to testify on U.S. monetary policy and the economy before the Senate Banking Committee

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Palladium soars past $1,550 on mine strike fears; gold firm
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition