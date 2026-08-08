Here's the live share price of Palash Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Palash Securities
|4.52
|0.44
|-5.40
|-3.53
|-22.55
|-3.46
|5.24
|Nestle India
|2.00
|4.62
|4.33
|18.89
|37.77
|11.16
|11.10
|Britannia Industries
|1.87
|1.25
|-5.09
|-5.54
|0.71
|5.78
|8.70
|Zydus Wellness
|-7.46
|-7.36
|5.82
|30.93
|38.17
|22.12
|3.39
|Bikaji Foods International
|-2.58
|-2.92
|-7.30
|-6.72
|-14.36
|9.03
|14.51
|Orkla India
|1.28
|-6.47
|-12.65
|-3.60
|-20.80
|-7.48
|-4.56
|Hindustan Foods
|-0.33
|6.80
|4.74
|12.86
|6.16
|0.19
|8.58
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|8.82
|29.67
|10.04
|-1.12
|-25.73
|5.97
|21.87
|Gopal Snacks
|1.57
|1.08
|-17.48
|-7.72
|-24.15
|-8.59
|-5.24
|Prataap Snacks
|7.23
|1.27
|23.05
|13.87
|35.89
|12.67
|11.44
|ADF Foods
|-3.53
|-15.89
|-2.23
|15.95
|13.97
|5.78
|9.12
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|2.37
|8.99
|11.96
|23.08
|-11.96
|-12.39
|-11.57
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|-2.05
|13.33
|46.43
|11.68
|11.68
|3.75
|2.23
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-5.83
|-24.33
|30.85
|21.73
|46.42
|17.24
|41.04
|HMA Agro Industries
|7.21
|0.32
|-10.75
|-19.88
|-28.57
|-28.93
|-17.76
|Krishival Foods
|0
|-3.72
|5.56
|15.62
|8.16
|-0.48
|-0.29
|Shah Foods
|-9.58
|39.48
|119.48
|141.95
|189.27
|31.72
|65.70
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|-0.12
|-2.66
|-13.97
|-18.09
|-44.72
|24.35
|73.12
|Hexagon Nutrition
|2.27
|-5.18
|28.99
|28.99
|28.99
|8.86
|5.22
|Apis India
|-3.15
|-4.01
|-10.05
|-21.18
|255.01
|170.21
|135.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Palash Securities has declined 22.55% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Palash Securities has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|87.4
|88.01
|10
|88.77
|88.4
|20
|89.98
|89.53
|50
|93.55
|91.95
|100
|93.39
|94.83
|200
|102.11
|101.39
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Palash Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.70%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 02:58 AM IST IST
|Palash Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:50 AM IST IST
|Palash Securities - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:46 PM IST IST
|Palash Securities - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:08 AM IST IST
|Palash Securities - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 15, 2026, 05:28 AM IST IST
|Palash Securities - Cut - Off Date/ Record Date For Annual General Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Palash Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/03/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74120UP2015PLC069675 and registration number is 069675. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Palash Securities is ₹92.71 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Palash Securities is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Palash Securities is ₹92.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Palash Securities are ₹92.71 and ₹87.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Palash Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Palash Securities is ₹147.95 and 52-week low of Palash Securities is ₹80.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Palash Securities has shown returns of 6.7% over the past day, 0.44% for the past month, -5.4% over 3 months, -22.55% over 1 year, -3.46% across 3 years, and 5.24% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Palash Securities are 5.77 and 0.19 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global