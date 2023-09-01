Follow Us

PALASH SECURITIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹105.15 Closed
1.741.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Palash Securities Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹103.00₹106.30
₹105.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹82.50₹152.80
₹105.15
Open Price
₹103.50
Prev. Close
₹103.35
Volume
477

Palash Securities Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1106.63
  • R2108.12
  • R3109.93
  • Pivot
    104.82
  • S1103.33
  • S2101.52
  • S3100.03

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 588.09103.69
  • 1093.06103.62
  • 2090.19103.84
  • 5089.66105.26
  • 10092.3106.28
  • 20095.59105.58

Palash Securities Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.443.805.41-4.7113.31254.64157.09
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

Palash Securities Ltd. Share Holdings

Palash Securities Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results, Final Dividend & Others
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Palash Securities Ltd.

Palash Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/03/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74120UP2015PLC069675 and registration number is 069675. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Shalini Nopany
    Chairperson
  • Mr. Chand Bihari Patodia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Newar
    Director
  • Mr. Chhedi Lal Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Kacholia
    Director
  • Mr. Suresh Kumar Khandelia
    Director

FAQs on Palash Securities Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Palash Securities Ltd.?

The market cap of Palash Securities Ltd. is ₹105.18 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Palash Securities Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Palash Securities Ltd. is 24.09 and PB ratio of Palash Securities Ltd. is 3.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Palash Securities Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Palash Securities Ltd. is ₹105.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Palash Securities Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Palash Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Palash Securities Ltd. is ₹152.80 and 52-week low of Palash Securities Ltd. is ₹82.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

