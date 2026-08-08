What is the share price of Palash Securities? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Palash Securities is ₹92.71 as on .

What kind of stock is Palash Securities? The Palash Securities is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Palash Securities? The market cap of Palash Securities is ₹92.74 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Palash Securities? Today’s highest and lowest price of Palash Securities are ₹92.71 and ₹87.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Palash Securities? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Palash Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Palash Securities is ₹147.95 and 52-week low of Palash Securities is ₹80.00 as on .

How has the Palash Securities performed historically in terms of returns? The Palash Securities has shown returns of 6.7% over the past day, 0.44% for the past month, -5.4% over 3 months, -22.55% over 1 year, -3.46% across 3 years, and 5.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Palash Securities? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Palash Securities are 5.77 and 0.19 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global