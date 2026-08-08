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Palash Securities Share Price

NSE
BSE

PALASH SECURITIES

KK Birla Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of Palash Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹92.71 Closed
6.70₹ 5.82
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Palash Securities Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹87.00₹92.71
₹92.71
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹80.00₹147.95
₹92.71
Open Price
₹89.00
Prev. Close
₹86.89
Volume
6,986

Source: Dion Global

Palash Securities Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Palash Securities		4.520.44-5.40-3.53-22.55-3.465.24
Nestle India		2.004.624.3318.8937.7711.1611.10
Britannia Industries		1.871.25-5.09-5.540.715.788.70
Zydus Wellness		-7.46-7.365.8230.9338.1722.123.39
Bikaji Foods International		-2.58-2.92-7.30-6.72-14.369.0314.51
Orkla India		1.28-6.47-12.65-3.60-20.80-7.48-4.56
Hindustan Foods		-0.336.804.7412.866.160.198.58
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		8.8229.6710.04-1.12-25.735.9721.87
Gopal Snacks		1.571.08-17.48-7.72-24.15-8.59-5.24
Prataap Snacks		7.231.2723.0513.8735.8912.6711.44
ADF Foods		-3.53-15.89-2.2315.9513.975.789.12
Tasty Bite Eatables		2.378.9911.9623.08-11.96-12.39-11.57
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		-2.0513.3346.4311.6811.683.752.23
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-5.83-24.3330.8521.7346.4217.2441.04
HMA Agro Industries		7.210.32-10.75-19.88-28.57-28.93-17.76
Krishival Foods		0-3.725.5615.628.16-0.48-0.29
Shah Foods		-9.5839.48119.48141.95189.2731.7265.70
Lotus Chocolate Company		-0.12-2.66-13.97-18.09-44.7224.3573.12
Hexagon Nutrition		2.27-5.1828.9928.9928.998.865.22
Apis India		-3.15-4.01-10.05-21.18255.01170.21135.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Palash Securities has declined 22.55% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Palash Securities has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).

Palash Securities Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Palash Securities Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
587.488.01
1088.7788.4
2089.9889.53
5093.5591.95
10093.3994.83
200102.11101.39

Source: Dion Global

Palash Securities Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Palash Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.70%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Palash Securities Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 02:58 AM IST ISTPalash Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results
Aug 06, 2026, 01:50 AM IST ISTPalash Securities - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 05, 2026, 09:46 PM IST ISTPalash Securities - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
Aug 05, 2026, 06:08 AM IST ISTPalash Securities - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 15, 2026, 05:28 AM IST ISTPalash Securities - Cut - Off Date/ Record Date For Annual General Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Palash Securities

Palash Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/03/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74120UP2015PLC069675 and registration number is 069675. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Shalini Nopany
    Chairperson & Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Suraj Kumar Agrawal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Newar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chhedi Lal Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Kacholia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suresh Kumar Khandelia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Palash Securities Share Price

What is the share price of Palash Securities?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Palash Securities is ₹92.71 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Palash Securities?

The Palash Securities is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Palash Securities?

The market cap of Palash Securities is ₹92.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Palash Securities?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Palash Securities are ₹92.71 and ₹87.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Palash Securities?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Palash Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Palash Securities is ₹147.95 and 52-week low of Palash Securities is ₹80.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Palash Securities performed historically in terms of returns?

The Palash Securities has shown returns of 6.7% over the past day, 0.44% for the past month, -5.4% over 3 months, -22.55% over 1 year, -3.46% across 3 years, and 5.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Palash Securities?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Palash Securities are 5.77 and 0.19 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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