Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.44
|3.80
|5.41
|-4.71
|13.31
|254.64
|157.09
|1.23
|0.42
|3.69
|18.61
|1.65
|100.34
|167.99
|0.67
|-3.71
|4.40
|12.66
|-13.02
|138.07
|127.57
|4.32
|-0.14
|8.14
|47.23
|43.03
|367.55
|273.88
|1.62
|-1.23
|4.96
|16.44
|28.02
|177.09
|141.53
|2.47
|-4.58
|-7.63
|11.88
|-9.38
|4.25
|23.42
|2.64
|3.22
|35.67
|56.62
|43.94
|170.90
|49.49
|0.83
|-5.73
|12.77
|32.22
|21.55
|9.55
|214.09
|2.42
|-6.14
|7.13
|21.12
|61.78
|200.33
|30.52
|1.48
|0.93
|1.55
|17.05
|44.36
|122.67
|0.94
|3.15
|15.40
|32.97
|33.65
|13.63
|55.00
|108.62
|-4.84
|3.61
|19.24
|40.33
|34.04
|1,030.76
|177.99
|3.99
|-4.71
|20.51
|40.08
|59.43
|104.58
|-24.59
|-0.46
|-0.99
|2.40
|12.29
|24.30
|68.70
|62.51
|1.83
|7.52
|37.86
|38.56
|5.08
|-20.44
|-64.11
|1.42
|-4.03
|34.25
|36.28
|72.74
|561.46
|-17.46
|0.05
|-4.82
|12.87
|45.91
|43.60
|101.92
|270.24
|-2.06
|0.89
|33.80
|33.32
|48.63
|48.63
|48.63
|0.74
|-1.66
|27.67
|32.59
|25.01
|29.40
|88.89
|3.29
|-0.46
|17.94
|64.29
|46.16
|119.74
|62.82
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results, Final Dividend & Others
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Palash Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/03/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74120UP2015PLC069675 and registration number is 069675. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Palash Securities Ltd. is ₹105.18 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Palash Securities Ltd. is 24.09 and PB ratio of Palash Securities Ltd. is 3.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Palash Securities Ltd. is ₹105.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Palash Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Palash Securities Ltd. is ₹152.80 and 52-week low of Palash Securities Ltd. is ₹82.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.