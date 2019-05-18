Pakistan stocks cap worst week in 17 years after loan

By: |
Published: May 18, 2019 7:16:12 PM

The South Asian nation is expected to adopt tough measures as part of its deal with the IMF, which investors speculate may include further currency devaluation.

Pakistan, Pakistan stocks cap, IMF, Pakistan stock exchange, market news, asian marketsAccording to Pakistan?s assessment, there are more chances of Afghanistan slipping into the ‘civil war? than reaching a peace deal (Representative image)

Pakistan’s rupee and stocks fell, extending the week’s losses, after the nation secured a bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

Market Highlights Rupee fell 0.9% to 147.88 per dollar at the close, according to central bank data compiled by Bloomberg. It tumbled 3.6% Thursday. KSE-100 Index dropped 2.4% to close down for a seventh straight week, the longest streak since 2001.

The South Asian nation is expected to adopt tough measures as part of its deal with the IMF, which investors speculate may include further currency devaluation. It secured its 13th IMF bailout since the late 1980s for about $6 billion earlier this week after a six-month delay.

“The IMF program was supposed to bring certainty. Unfortunately until now there is confusion,” Arif Habib, chief executive office at Arif Habib Corporation said in a televised program after meeting finance adviser Abdul Hafeez Shaikh as part of a business community delegation in Karachi on May 16. “We have asked the finance adviser to tell us what is going to happen. People have not been able to anticipate where the rupee and interest rates will stand.”

Pakistan’s benchmark stock index has erased half its market value over the past two years as the deterioration in the economy prompted rating agencies to downgrade the nation. The currency has plunged more than 20% in the past year, the worst performer in a basket of 13 currencies in Asia compiled by Bloomberg.

The central bank is due to meet Monday to decide on monetary policy, with economists from Intermarket Securities Ltd. and Foundation Securities Pvt among those expecting a seventh straight hike in interest rates.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Pakistan stocks cap worst week in 17 years after loan
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition