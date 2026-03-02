It was a turbulent start to the week for the Pakistan Stock Exchange. Within hours of opening, panic spread across trading floors as the benchmark KSE-100 index plunged nearly 9%, wiping out over 15,000 points. The fall was so steep that trading had to be temporarily halted under exchange rules after the KSE-30 index breached its circuit limits.

For many of the investors, the speed of the decline might have been shocking but somewhat expected.

However, the sell-off was driven less by company performance and more by fear of a wider conflict in the Middle East and its potential economic fallout.

The immediate trigger was escalating military tensions involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

The ongoing joint US-Israeli strikes followed by Iranian retaliatory attacks, including threats aimed at American military bases in Gulf countries is one of the key trigger to watch for every market across the globe.

For Pakistan, which lies geographically close to the conflict zone and relies heavily on imported energy, the risks appeared even more direct.

Let’s take a look at the key catalyst behind the market fall –

Selling across the board

The fall was not limited to one or two sectors. Almost every major segment of the market saw heavy selling.

Banking giants such as HBL, MCB and MEBL traded sharply lower. Energy names including OGDC, PPL and POL also slipped as uncertainty gripped the oil market.

Even cement, fertiliser, automobile assemblers and power companies were not spared.

When markets fall this sharply, it usually indicates broad panic rather than a sector-specific problem. Investors often rush to reduce risk, selling shares across industries to move into cash or safer assets.

Trading was halted after facing a severe drop. Such circuit breakers are designed to prevent disorderly selling and give investors time to reassess the situation.

How is the Middle East conflict affecting markets?

The bigger concern lies beyond stock prices. The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow but crucial shipping route carries roughly one-fifth of the world’s seaborne oil and a significant portion of global liquefied natural gas. Any disruption there can push energy prices sharply higher.

Oil prices reacted immediately. Higher oil prices are a major worry for countries like Pakistan that import most of their fuel needs.

Global markets also felt the shockwaves. Gulf exchanges recorded sharp losses. The United Arab Emirates temporarily shut the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and the Dubai Financial Market for two days as a precaution.

Kuwait suspended trading, reflecting the seriousness of regional concerns.

What happens next?

As of now, further action will depend on whether tensions escalate or cool down through diplomacy. The markets around the globe tend to react sharply to sudden geopolitical events,

For now, volatility is likely to remain high. Moreover, investors will also keep a close track on oil prices, developments around the Strait of Hormuz and any military or diplomatic signals from Washington, Tel Aviv and Tehran.