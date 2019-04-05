Pakistan FM urges people to buy stocks, not waste money on dollars, help check currency devaluation

By: | Published: April 5, 2019 1:59 PM

Since coming to power in August, much of the government’s focus has been in staving off a balance of payments crisis.

(Image Source- Reuters)

Pakistan’s finance minister on Friday ruled out a further devaluation of the rupee, which has lost about 25 percent of its value over the past year, urging people to invest in the stock market and not waste money buying dollars.

Since coming to power in August, much of the government’s focus has been in staving off a balance of payments crisis. It is in talks with the International Monetary Fund over a 13th bailout since the 1980s which is expected in the next few weeks.

Consumer price inflation rose in March to its highest since November 2013. Energy costs in particular have risen sharply, hit by a series of a devaluations.

“Today, State Bank of Pakistan has given a categorical statement that rupee is in equilibrium. Central bank cannot speak clearer than this,” Finance Minister Asad Umar said in a speech at the Pakistan Stock Exchange shown on television.

“There is no reason of big devaluations.” He added that there were no demands for what the exchange rate should be in the talks with the IMF.

READ ALSO: Malvinder, Shivinder Singh could go to jail Supreme Court finds contempt in Daiichi-Ranbaxy case

Traditionally, Pakistan has kept its exchange rate over-valued, incurring losses to the economy, the finance minister said. The rupee should be aligned with its fundamentals and its benchmark should be the real effective exchange rate (REER), he added.

The minister advised the people not to waste money buying dollars, but instead invest in the stock market.
“One should not say the rupee would comfortably become stable or inflexible in terms of movement. It will remain flexible, but one should not expect big devaluation,” Fawad Khan, head of Research at BMA Capital Management Limited, told Reuters.

The finance minister’s remarks would help bring stability, Khan said.“Overall, the statement has been taken positively by the equity market,” he told Reuters.

The question of whether the finance minister should have given this statement or not was another issue, Khan said, because the management of the exchange rate is the joint responsibility of the ministry of finance and the central bank.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Pakistan FM urges people to buy stocks, not waste money on dollars, help check currency devaluation
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition