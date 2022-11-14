Page Industries to pay 700% dividend, ex-date this week; analysts say buy, check target price

Page Industries has declared an interim dividend of Rs 70 per equity share (700%) at a face value of Rs 10. According to the data available on BSE, the company has fixed 18 November as the record date and the ex-dividend date is falling on 17 November. “The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today (i.e., 10 November 2022) has declared 2nd Interim Dividend 2022-23 of Rs. 70/- per equity share,” the company has said in a stock exchange filing. The date fixed for payment of dividend is on or before 9 December. The shares of Page Industries were trading at Rs 46,821 on NSE, down 1.5% from previous close. In the last 5 years, the stock has delivered multibagger returns of around 100%. So far this year Page Industries share price has rallied 14%.

In the quarter that ended 30 September 2022, Page Industries’ net profit increased by 1.02% to Rs 162.13 crore from Rs 160.49 crore in the same quarter last year. In comparison to the Rs 1084.01 crore reported in Q2FY22, the company which operates in the consumer discretionary industry, reported net sales of Rs 1255.02 crore in Q2FY23, reflecting an on-year rise of 16%. Note that Page Industries has announced an equity dividend of 3700%, or Rs 370 per share, for the financial year that ended 31 March 2022. For the production, distribution, and marketing of the JOCKEY® brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, and the UAE, the Bengaluru-based Page Industries holds a well-known name.

Should you buy, hold or sell Page Industries stock?

Page has front-ended investments in new avenues

Analysts at ICICI Securities are bullish on the stock. “We like efforts to find new avenues for growth – kids and athleisure range along with penetrating the rural markets. Besides, our checks suggest good demand traction for women innerwear. Focus also continues on expanding distribution (across segments/channels). From a medium-to-long term perspective, we believe Page does have (operating) margin expansion potential with Page’s EBITDA margins having remained in the narrow range of 18-21% for the last 10+ years. We believe Page has front-ended investments in new avenues,” they said. The brokerage maintains add rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 52000.

PAGE to benefit in near term from its market leadership position

Brokerage firm Axis Securities also has a Hold call on the stock. It expects company’s revenue growth to be driven further on account of the faster-than-expected recovery in the business momentum post-pandemic, consumer’s preference towards trusted brands, the management’s efforts to increase distribution, product expansion across categories of men’s, women’s innerwear, athleisure, kid wear, and strong traction from the e-commerce front with investments in digital transformation are.

“We expect PAGE to benefit in the near term from its market leadership position as well as market share gains in the mid-premium innerwear market. However, due to rich valuation and limited upside potential, we maintain HOLD with a revised target price of Rs 52,200 (up from Rs 51,900 earlier) on the back of robust distribution expansion, penetration in T3/T4 cities, and healthy operating performance,” it said.

