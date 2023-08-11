scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Page Industries stock price closes 2% on improving margins; brokerages issue unanimous ‘Hold’ call

Page Industries stock fell 3.6% to Rs 40,980.35 today after the company announced its Q1 results.

Written by Isha Madan
Page Industries
Page Industries stock has surged nearly 14% in the last one month, and over 6% in the last six months. (Reuters photo)

Page Industries stock tanked 3.6% in early trade to Rs 40,980.35 today on account of a subdued Q1 performance . However, it reversed its losses, closing 2.19% higher from Thursday’s closing price. From its intraday low of Rs 38,603.75, the share jumped 6.3% to touch a high of Rs 41,074.35 apiece. A higher competitive intensity and a general slowdown in demand led to a decline in the revenue of Page industries, 8% on-year and 28% on-quarter to Rs 12.4 billion. The company’s EBITDA also declined 19% on-year, whereas the EBITDA margins were down 270 bps on-year to 19.5%. 

However, owing to cost control measures, margins have improved sequentially and are expected by the management  to hover around 19-21%, led by a continued cost optimization program. Page Industries stock has surged nearly 14% in the last one month, and over 6% in the last six months. Analysts at ICICI Securities and Axis securities have recommended a ‘Hold’ rating on Page Industries stock with an expectation of a better H2FY24.

Also Read

Should you buy, sell or hold Page Industries stock?

ICICI Securities

Hold | Target Price: Rs 39,000

Also Read

“ARS (software) implementation has been completed (sooner than expected) and shall augur well for effective distribution. Also, while the men’s premium innerwear segment is fastest growing, we believe slower growth in women’s innerwear and athleisure wear segments are more structural than temporary. We liked the positive bias of management in margin guidance (to 19-20%). Maintain HOLD.”

Axis Securities

Hold | Target Price: Rs 40,000

“Q1FY24 volume declined 11.5% YoY to 5.58 Cr pieces as 1) demand remains volatile and 2) competitive intensity increased in the form of promotions and discounts. The company highlighted that volume has improved in the last two weeks, while it expects demand to improve only from Q3, led by the festive season. We maintain our HOLD recommendation as we reduce our FY24/25 estimates based on near-term growth challenges. However, the increase in TP is on account of the incorporation of FY26 estimates and we value the company on Jun’25 EPS.”

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 11-08-2023 at 16:24 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS