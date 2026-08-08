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Pagaria Energy Share Price

NSE
BSE

PAGARIA ENERGY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Pagaria Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7.81 Closed
-3.58₹ -0.29
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Pagaria Energy Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.81₹8.18
₹7.81
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.50₹16.47
₹7.81
Open Price
₹8.18
Prev. Close
₹8.10
Volume
932

Source: Dion Global

Pagaria Energy Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Pagaria Energy		-4.41-21.11-15.11-5.56-36.4533.2618.88
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Pagaria Energy has declined 36.45% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Pagaria Energy has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Pagaria Energy Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Pagaria Energy Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
58.38.26
108.688.48
208.948.62
508.538.55
1008.288.57
2009.348.78

Source: Dion Global

Pagaria Energy Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Pagaria Energy saw a rise in promoter holding to 20.48%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 79.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Pagaria Energy Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 20, 2026, 09:40 PM IST ISTPagaria Energy - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 12:24 AM IST ISTPagaria Energy - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 27.05.2026
May 28, 2026, 12:22 AM IST ISTPagaria Energy - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
May 28, 2026, 12:16 AM IST ISTPagaria Energy - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 27.05.2026
May 25, 2026, 02:09 AM IST ISTPagaria Energy - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Yea

Source: Dion Global

About Pagaria Energy

Pagaria Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120DL1991PLC043677 and registration number is 043677. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels and related products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arpan Singha Roy
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sukumar Sarkar
    Director
  • Mr. Mamta Bhansali
    Director
  • Mr. Bijay Bhagat
    Director

FAQs on Pagaria Energy Share Price

What is the share price of Pagaria Energy?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pagaria Energy is ₹7.81 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Pagaria Energy?

The Pagaria Energy is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pagaria Energy?

The market cap of Pagaria Energy is ₹3.40 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Pagaria Energy?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Pagaria Energy are ₹8.18 and ₹7.81.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pagaria Energy?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pagaria Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pagaria Energy is ₹16.47 and 52-week low of Pagaria Energy is ₹6.50 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Pagaria Energy performed historically in terms of returns?

The Pagaria Energy has shown returns of -3.58% over the past day, -21.11% for the past month, -15.11% over 3 months, -36.45% over 1 year, 33.26% across 3 years, and 18.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pagaria Energy?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pagaria Energy are -7.90 and 0.58 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Pagaria Energy News

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