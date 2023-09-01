Follow Us

PAGARIA ENERGY LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹3.26 Closed
-4.96-0.17
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Pagaria Energy Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.26₹3.50
₹3.26
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.17₹7.44
₹3.26
Open Price
₹3.50
Prev. Close
₹3.43
Volume
348

Pagaria Energy Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.42
  • R23.58
  • R33.66
  • Pivot
    3.34
  • S13.18
  • S23.1
  • S32.94

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.413.39
  • 103.553.39
  • 203.433.4
  • 503.773.45
  • 1004.263.57
  • 2004.23.72

Pagaria Energy Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.51-3.55-21.45-19.90-11.17191.0719.41
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Pagaria Energy Ltd. Share Holdings

Pagaria Energy Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Pagaria Energy Ltd.

Pagaria Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120DL1991PLC043677 and registration number is 043677. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels and related products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Hanumanmal Bengani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kartik Sarkar
    Director
  • Mr. Mamta Bhansali
    Director
  • Mr. Dibbyendu Jana
    Director

FAQs on Pagaria Energy Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Pagaria Energy Ltd.?

The market cap of Pagaria Energy Ltd. is ₹1.42 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Pagaria Energy Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Pagaria Energy Ltd. is 40.75 and PB ratio of Pagaria Energy Ltd. is 0.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Pagaria Energy Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pagaria Energy Ltd. is ₹3.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pagaria Energy Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pagaria Energy Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pagaria Energy Ltd. is ₹7.44 and 52-week low of Pagaria Energy Ltd. is ₹2.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.

