Here's the live share price of Pagaria Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Pagaria Energy
|-4.41
|-21.11
|-15.11
|-5.56
|-36.45
|33.26
|18.88
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Pagaria Energy has declined 36.45% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Pagaria Energy has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|8.3
|8.26
|10
|8.68
|8.48
|20
|8.94
|8.62
|50
|8.53
|8.55
|100
|8.28
|8.57
|200
|9.34
|8.78
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Pagaria Energy saw a rise in promoter holding to 20.48%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 79.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 20, 2026, 09:40 PM IST IST
|Pagaria Energy - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 12:24 AM IST IST
|Pagaria Energy - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 27.05.2026
|May 28, 2026, 12:22 AM IST IST
|Pagaria Energy - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
|May 28, 2026, 12:16 AM IST IST
|Pagaria Energy - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 27.05.2026
|May 25, 2026, 02:09 AM IST IST
|Pagaria Energy - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Yea
Source: Dion Global
Pagaria Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120DL1991PLC043677 and registration number is 043677. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels and related products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pagaria Energy is ₹7.81 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Pagaria Energy is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Pagaria Energy is ₹3.40 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Pagaria Energy are ₹8.18 and ₹7.81.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pagaria Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pagaria Energy is ₹16.47 and 52-week low of Pagaria Energy is ₹6.50 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Pagaria Energy has shown returns of -3.58% over the past day, -21.11% for the past month, -15.11% over 3 months, -36.45% over 1 year, 33.26% across 3 years, and 18.88% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pagaria Energy are -7.90 and 0.58 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global