What is the share price of Pagaria Energy? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pagaria Energy is ₹7.81 as on .

What kind of stock is Pagaria Energy? The Pagaria Energy is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pagaria Energy? The market cap of Pagaria Energy is ₹3.40 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Pagaria Energy? Today’s highest and lowest price of Pagaria Energy are ₹8.18 and ₹7.81.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pagaria Energy? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pagaria Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pagaria Energy is ₹16.47 and 52-week low of Pagaria Energy is ₹6.50 as on .

How has the Pagaria Energy performed historically in terms of returns? The Pagaria Energy has shown returns of -3.58% over the past day, -21.11% for the past month, -15.11% over 3 months, -36.45% over 1 year, 33.26% across 3 years, and 18.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pagaria Energy? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pagaria Energy are -7.90 and 0.58 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global