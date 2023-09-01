Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|-2.30
|-4.50
|-24.59
|-34.32
|103.60
|2.83
|2.61
|1.06
|25.68
|48.51
|66.46
|60.87
|-6.01
|0.13
|-2.58
|0.58
|10.03
|23.09
|-14.94
|-26.07
|-3.08
|36.52
|152.88
|172.20
|242.71
|1,591.36
|732.83
|-3.63
|7.18
|4.79
|4.06
|0.50
|423.56
|320.17
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
PAE Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/07/1950 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1950PLC008152 and registration number is 008152. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Ancl - Batteries. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of PAE Ltd. is ₹5.30 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of PAE Ltd. is 0.81 and PB ratio of PAE Ltd. is -0.19 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PAE Ltd. is ₹5.09 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PAE Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PAE Ltd. is ₹13.49 and 52-week low of PAE Ltd. is ₹4.61 as on Aug 28, 2023.