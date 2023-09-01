Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

PAE Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PAE LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Batteries | Smallcap | BSE
₹5.09 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

PAE Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.61₹5.09
₹5.09
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.61₹13.49
₹5.09
Open Price
₹5.09
Prev. Close
₹5.09
Volume
0

PAE Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.25
  • R25.41
  • R35.73
  • Pivot
    4.93
  • S14.77
  • S24.45
  • S34.29

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.485.12
  • 107.455.26
  • 207.785.48
  • 508.225.84
  • 1007.246.18
  • 2006.786.47

PAE Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-2.30-4.50-24.59-34.32103.602.83
2.611.0625.6848.5166.4660.87-6.01
0.13-2.580.5810.0323.09-14.94-26.07
-3.0836.52152.88172.20242.711,591.36732.83
-3.637.184.794.060.50423.56320.17

PAE Ltd. Share Holdings

PAE Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About PAE Ltd.

PAE Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/07/1950 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1950PLC008152 and registration number is 008152. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Ancl - Batteries. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pritam A Doshi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Priyadarshani Doshi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kapil Ladha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dipen Y Jhaveri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anoop Anil Doshi
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director

FAQs on PAE Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of PAE Ltd.?

The market cap of PAE Ltd. is ₹5.30 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of PAE Ltd.?

P/E ratio of PAE Ltd. is 0.81 and PB ratio of PAE Ltd. is -0.19 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of PAE Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PAE Ltd. is ₹5.09 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PAE Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PAE Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PAE Ltd. is ₹13.49 and 52-week low of PAE Ltd. is ₹4.61 as on Aug 28, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data