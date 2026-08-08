Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Padmanabh Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

PADMANABH INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Padmanabh Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹8.49 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Padmanabh Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.65₹8.50
₹8.49
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.76₹13.00
₹8.49
Open Price
₹8.50
Prev. Close
₹8.49
Volume
5,882

Source: Dion Global

Padmanabh Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Padmanabh Industries		-1.96-0.12-13.724.94-13.8144.7412.55
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Padmanabh Industries has declined 13.81% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Padmanabh Industries has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Padmanabh Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Padmanabh Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
58.78.51
108.678.59
208.788.69
508.998.88
1009.219.01
2009.329.04

Source: Dion Global

Padmanabh Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Padmanabh Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 97.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Padmanabh Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 23, 2026, 12:40 AM IST ISTPadmanabh Industries - Results-Financial Result For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Jul 23, 2026, 12:26 AM IST ISTPadmanabh Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held As On Today I.E. 22.07.2026
Jul 17, 2026, 07:34 PM IST ISTPadmanabh Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended
Jul 15, 2026, 11:25 PM IST ISTPadmanabh Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 14, 2026, 08:23 PM IST ISTPadmanabh Industries - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A

Source: Dion Global

About Padmanabh Industries

Padmanabh Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ1994PLC023396 and registration number is 023396. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading & Distributors. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dhairya Bharatbhai Shah
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Ms. Manali Rajeshbhai Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rahul Parmar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Harpalsinh Parmar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Padmanabh Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Padmanabh Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Padmanabh Industries is ₹8.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Padmanabh Industries?

The Padmanabh Industries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Padmanabh Industries?

The market cap of Padmanabh Industries is ₹5.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Padmanabh Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Padmanabh Industries are ₹8.50 and ₹7.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Padmanabh Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Padmanabh Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Padmanabh Industries is ₹13.00 and 52-week low of Padmanabh Industries is ₹5.76 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Padmanabh Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Padmanabh Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -0.12% for the past month, -13.72% over 3 months, -13.81% over 1 year, 44.74% across 3 years, and 12.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Padmanabh Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Padmanabh Industries are -3.16 and 9.56 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Padmanabh Industries News

More Padmanabh Industries News
Market Pulse