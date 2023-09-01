What is the Market Cap of Padmanabh Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Padmanabh Industries Ltd. is ₹1.62 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Padmanabh Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Padmanabh Industries Ltd. is 665.0 and PB ratio of Padmanabh Industries Ltd. is -316.67 as on .

What is the share price of Padmanabh Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Padmanabh Industries Ltd. is ₹2.66 as on .