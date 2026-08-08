Here's the live share price of Padmanabh Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Padmanabh Industries
|-1.96
|-0.12
|-13.72
|4.94
|-13.81
|44.74
|12.55
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Padmanabh Industries has declined 13.81% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Padmanabh Industries has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|8.7
|8.51
|10
|8.67
|8.59
|20
|8.78
|8.69
|50
|8.99
|8.88
|100
|9.21
|9.01
|200
|9.32
|9.04
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Padmanabh Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 97.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 23, 2026, 12:40 AM IST IST
|Padmanabh Industries - Results-Financial Result For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
|Jul 23, 2026, 12:26 AM IST IST
|Padmanabh Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held As On Today I.E. 22.07.2026
|Jul 17, 2026, 07:34 PM IST IST
|Padmanabh Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended
|Jul 15, 2026, 11:25 PM IST IST
|Padmanabh Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 14, 2026, 08:23 PM IST IST
|Padmanabh Industries - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
Source: Dion Global
Padmanabh Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ1994PLC023396 and registration number is 023396. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading & Distributors. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Padmanabh Industries is ₹8.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Padmanabh Industries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Padmanabh Industries is ₹5.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Padmanabh Industries are ₹8.50 and ₹7.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Padmanabh Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Padmanabh Industries is ₹13.00 and 52-week low of Padmanabh Industries is ₹5.76 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Padmanabh Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -0.12% for the past month, -13.72% over 3 months, -13.81% over 1 year, 44.74% across 3 years, and 12.55% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Padmanabh Industries are -3.16 and 9.56 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global