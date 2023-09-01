Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.37
|-1.48
|-14.19
|-13.36
|-21.99
|-68.89
|-97.78
|-1.79
|-1.25
|-1.69
|56.60
|-24.21
|768.98
|1,065.33
|5.22
|14.09
|45.67
|37.56
|4.37
|135.74
|35.81
|4.78
|-3.75
|270.22
|318.28
|595.59
|1,911.46
|1,861.49
|-3.08
|-4.52
|2.22
|26.60
|52.51
|52.51
|52.51
|4.95
|-11.48
|30.08
|45.80
|48.12
|188.70
|250.26
|4.51
|21.47
|17.61
|28.38
|18.23
|152.22
|-42.78
|3.33
|-11.02
|-2.26
|36.67
|57.64
|281.46
|128.15
|-2.95
|-6.23
|-1.16
|77.59
|122.84
|6,244.03
|9,975.82
|-11.74
|8.19
|51.62
|75.44
|174.04
|560.87
|194.19
|7.21
|-1.08
|10.99
|6.51
|25.29
|162.25
|96.65
|-0.24
|-0.70
|6.72
|12.70
|4.97
|42.73
|27.78
|0.66
|-0.61
|20.64
|47.36
|635.96
|1,651.15
|1,703.80
|-48.39
|-52.08
|13.30
|708.02
|1,552.39
|5,239.55
|12,412.21
|0.07
|-0.65
|-0.54
|-3.37
|-12.36
|415.34
|294.33
|9.06
|24.63
|55.17
|61.49
|24.46
|94.75
|-15.81
|-1.71
|24.45
|45.21
|41.00
|31.25
|90.58
|74.46
|0.55
|8.50
|14.75
|36.14
|44.74
|288.14
|1,122.22
|4.03
|15.15
|-2.12
|4.52
|-17.73
|284.25
|208.83
|25.88
|54.29
|53.41
|45.58
|-24.65
|429.05
|496.52
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Reduction of Capital & SoA
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Reduction of Capital
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Padmanabh Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ1994PLC023396 and registration number is 023396. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading & Distributors. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Padmanabh Industries Ltd. is ₹1.62 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Padmanabh Industries Ltd. is 665.0 and PB ratio of Padmanabh Industries Ltd. is -316.67 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Padmanabh Industries Ltd. is ₹2.66 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Padmanabh Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Padmanabh Industries Ltd. is ₹5.22 and 52-week low of Padmanabh Industries Ltd. is ₹2.30 as on Aug 31, 2023.