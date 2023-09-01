Follow Us

PADMANABH INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Trading & Distributors | Smallcap | BSE
₹2.66 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Padmanabh Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.66₹2.66
₹2.66
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.30₹5.22
₹2.66
Open Price
₹2.66
Prev. Close
₹2.66
Volume
0

Padmanabh Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.66
  • R22.66
  • R32.66
  • Pivot
    2.66
  • S12.66
  • S22.66
  • S32.66

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.522.73
  • 104.512.73
  • 204.192.72
  • 503.872.76
  • 1003.812.97
  • 2004.323.39

Padmanabh Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.37-1.48-14.19-13.36-21.99-68.89-97.78
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.95-6.23-1.1677.59122.846,244.039,975.82
-11.748.1951.6275.44174.04560.87194.19
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.8854.2953.4145.58-24.65429.05496.52

Padmanabh Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Padmanabh Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Jun, 2023Board MeetingReduction of Capital & SoA
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Reduction of Capital
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Padmanabh Industries Ltd.

Padmanabh Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ1994PLC023396 and registration number is 023396. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading & Distributors. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dhwanil Bhavnagari
    Director
  • Mr. Hemal S Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandip N Gandhi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shvetalben Sagarbhai Dataniya
    Chairman

FAQs on Padmanabh Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Padmanabh Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Padmanabh Industries Ltd. is ₹1.62 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Padmanabh Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Padmanabh Industries Ltd. is 665.0 and PB ratio of Padmanabh Industries Ltd. is -316.67 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Padmanabh Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Padmanabh Industries Ltd. is ₹2.66 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Padmanabh Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Padmanabh Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Padmanabh Industries Ltd. is ₹5.22 and 52-week low of Padmanabh Industries Ltd. is ₹2.30 as on Aug 31, 2023.

