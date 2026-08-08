What is the share price of Padmanabh Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Padmanabh Industries is ₹8.49 as on .

What kind of stock is Padmanabh Industries? The Padmanabh Industries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Padmanabh Industries? The market cap of Padmanabh Industries is ₹5.16 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Padmanabh Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Padmanabh Industries are ₹8.50 and ₹7.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Padmanabh Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Padmanabh Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Padmanabh Industries is ₹13.00 and 52-week low of Padmanabh Industries is ₹5.76 as on .

How has the Padmanabh Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Padmanabh Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -0.12% for the past month, -13.72% over 3 months, -13.81% over 1 year, 44.74% across 3 years, and 12.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Padmanabh Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Padmanabh Industries are -3.16 and 9.56 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global