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Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers Share Price

NSE
BSE

PADMANABH ALLOYS & POLYMERS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹13.32 Closed
4.96₹ 0.63
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.32₹13.32
₹13.32
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.41₹20.50
₹13.32
Open Price
₹13.32
Prev. Close
₹12.69
Volume
642

Source: Dion Global

Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers		-0.89-19.08-4.86-9.69-31.66-17.76-21.61
Supreme Industries		-1.117.77-6.60-7.79-17.93-3.0810.36
Shaily Engineering Plastics		3.1912.8418.3241.8398.76127.5554.36
Kingfa Science & Technology (India)		5.407.5910.9923.8557.7731.2734.85
Ddev Plastiks Industries		8.054.1316.29-5.752.4015.5350.10
Nilkamal		-3.0834.7233.8518.437.80-11.30-9.03
Mold-Tek Packaging		1.29-2.1114.1224.78-14.25-11.345.78
All Time Plastics		-1.33-11.76-19.09-10.70-22.77-8.25-5.04
Arrow Greentech		8.9920.5942.1278.443.1530.6138.24
Dhunseri Ventures		11.7812.303.510.81-22.28-1.75-1.35
Pyramid Technoplast		-2.079.171.879.8812.850.300.18
TPL Plastech		-3.07-6.0315.0318.882.1220.8617.09
Bai-Kakaji Polymers		-4.6923.7130.5821.3727.528.444.98
Plastiblends India		4.7710.8613.8524.803.42-4.24-5.96
Wim Plast		-0.12-7.80-5.14-28.55-35.93-10.53-11.69
Kaka Industries		-3.63-4.1519.136.84-7.817.7912.17
Multibase India		-2.16-1.15-9.52-20.17-31.86-14.60-9.32
Brand Concepts		-6.34-11.71-28.08-43.19-45.70-21.2726.75
Mitsu Chem Plast		-0.876.58-3.9828.2338.52-4.61-9.09
Pil Italica Lifestyle		2.12-2.14-2.47-3.56-40.14-4.034.37

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers has declined 31.66% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (98.76%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (57.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).

Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
513.5313.59
1013.8413.89
2015.3914.42
5014.9614.99
10015.415.54
20016.716.71

Source: Dion Global

Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 5.53%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 58.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:53 PM IST ISTPadmanabh Alloys - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For First Quarter En
Jul 22, 2026, 12:16 AM IST ISTPadmanabh Alloys - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 23, 2026, 10:52 PM IST ISTPadmanabh Alloys - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
May 23, 2026, 10:49 PM IST ISTPadmanabh Alloys - Financial Results For 31St March, 2026
May 19, 2026, 02:32 AM IST ISTPadmanabh Alloys - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Audited Financial Results For Quarter And Year

Source: Dion Global

About Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers

Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ1994PLC023540 and registration number is 023540. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 45.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chetankumar Mohanbhai Desai
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Vijaybhai Dolatrai Vashi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Hemalkumar Rajeshkumar Desai
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Yugma Urvesh Naik
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Dipakbhai Manubhai Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nilesh Morarji Desai
    Independent Director

FAQs on Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers Share Price

What is the share price of Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers is ₹13.32 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers?

The Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers?

The market cap of Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers is ₹7.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers are ₹13.32 and ₹13.32.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers is ₹20.50 and 52-week low of Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers is ₹12.41 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers has shown returns of 4.96% over the past day, -19.08% for the past month, -4.86% over 3 months, -31.66% over 1 year, -17.76% across 3 years, and -21.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers are 49.52 and 0.82 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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