Here's the live share price of Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers
|-0.89
|-19.08
|-4.86
|-9.69
|-31.66
|-17.76
|-21.61
|Supreme Industries
|-1.11
|7.77
|-6.60
|-7.79
|-17.93
|-3.08
|10.36
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|3.19
|12.84
|18.32
|41.83
|98.76
|127.55
|54.36
|Kingfa Science & Technology (India)
|5.40
|7.59
|10.99
|23.85
|57.77
|31.27
|34.85
|Ddev Plastiks Industries
|8.05
|4.13
|16.29
|-5.75
|2.40
|15.53
|50.10
|Nilkamal
|-3.08
|34.72
|33.85
|18.43
|7.80
|-11.30
|-9.03
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|1.29
|-2.11
|14.12
|24.78
|-14.25
|-11.34
|5.78
|All Time Plastics
|-1.33
|-11.76
|-19.09
|-10.70
|-22.77
|-8.25
|-5.04
|Arrow Greentech
|8.99
|20.59
|42.12
|78.44
|3.15
|30.61
|38.24
|Dhunseri Ventures
|11.78
|12.30
|3.51
|0.81
|-22.28
|-1.75
|-1.35
|Pyramid Technoplast
|-2.07
|9.17
|1.87
|9.88
|12.85
|0.30
|0.18
|TPL Plastech
|-3.07
|-6.03
|15.03
|18.88
|2.12
|20.86
|17.09
|Bai-Kakaji Polymers
|-4.69
|23.71
|30.58
|21.37
|27.52
|8.44
|4.98
|Plastiblends India
|4.77
|10.86
|13.85
|24.80
|3.42
|-4.24
|-5.96
|Wim Plast
|-0.12
|-7.80
|-5.14
|-28.55
|-35.93
|-10.53
|-11.69
|Kaka Industries
|-3.63
|-4.15
|19.13
|6.84
|-7.81
|7.79
|12.17
|Multibase India
|-2.16
|-1.15
|-9.52
|-20.17
|-31.86
|-14.60
|-9.32
|Brand Concepts
|-6.34
|-11.71
|-28.08
|-43.19
|-45.70
|-21.27
|26.75
|Mitsu Chem Plast
|-0.87
|6.58
|-3.98
|28.23
|38.52
|-4.61
|-9.09
|Pil Italica Lifestyle
|2.12
|-2.14
|-2.47
|-3.56
|-40.14
|-4.03
|4.37
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers has declined 31.66% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (98.76%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (57.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|13.53
|13.59
|10
|13.84
|13.89
|20
|15.39
|14.42
|50
|14.96
|14.99
|100
|15.4
|15.54
|200
|16.7
|16.71
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 5.53%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 58.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:53 PM IST IST
|Padmanabh Alloys - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For First Quarter En
|Jul 22, 2026, 12:16 AM IST IST
|Padmanabh Alloys - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 23, 2026, 10:52 PM IST IST
|Padmanabh Alloys - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|May 23, 2026, 10:49 PM IST IST
|Padmanabh Alloys - Financial Results For 31St March, 2026
|May 19, 2026, 02:32 AM IST IST
|Padmanabh Alloys - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Audited Financial Results For Quarter And Year
Source: Dion Global
Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ1994PLC023540 and registration number is 023540. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 45.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers is ₹13.32 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers is ₹7.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers are ₹13.32 and ₹13.32.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers is ₹20.50 and 52-week low of Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers is ₹12.41 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers has shown returns of 4.96% over the past day, -19.08% for the past month, -4.86% over 3 months, -31.66% over 1 year, -17.76% across 3 years, and -21.61% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers are 49.52 and 0.82 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global