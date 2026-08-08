What is the share price of Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers is ₹13.32 as on .

What kind of stock is Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers? The Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers? The market cap of Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers is ₹7.21 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers are ₹13.32 and ₹13.32.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers is ₹20.50 and 52-week low of Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers is ₹12.41 as on .

How has the Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers performed historically in terms of returns? The Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers has shown returns of 4.96% over the past day, -19.08% for the past month, -4.86% over 3 months, -31.66% over 1 year, -17.76% across 3 years, and -21.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers are 49.52 and 0.82 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global