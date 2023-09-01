Follow Us

Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers Ltd. Share Price

PADMANABH ALLOYS & POLYMERS LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹22.68 Closed
4.661.01
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.00₹22.74
₹22.68
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.90₹88.70
₹22.68
Open Price
₹22.48
Prev. Close
₹21.67
Volume
3,555

Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R123.28
  • R223.88
  • R325.02
  • Pivot
    22.14
  • S121.54
  • S220.4
  • S319.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 531.7422.28
  • 1032.6423.3
  • 2028.3724.73
  • 5018.728.77
  • 10012.3235.57
  • 2006.160

Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.50-9.93-48.02-50.58-49.60-49.60-49.60
-1.9623.9458.3061.65124.32228.33273.25
4.4225.5958.3399.2373.05124.13176.79
4.24-10.306.7633.7815.6692.9526.08
-0.87-5.840.392.382.82239.60205.86
-2.356.7420.1671.8569.19417.85178.55
1.826.8019.4714.7315.16108.6642.54
-2.0313.9952.51166.69341.77456.83456.83
2.8833.6334.4461.23-10.31204.2250.73
2.62-6.998.7617.412.92370.73138.40
1.6911.4328.6346.9251.4247.79-43.07
3.808.8936.4956.187.6335.57-4.72
-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05
8.11-1.50-5.4483.57342.18589.90173.26
2.6625.5551.6594.83203.45716.62716.62
0.62-3.23-8.4230.4321.43239.1525.08
5.61-5.6110.1126.0732.5861.89-56.18
22.6539.4246.2380.9867.53882.34307.48
23.6325.1774.0674.0674.0674.0674.06
-2.17-0.92-3.3544.38296.48354.9575.12

Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers Ltd. Share Holdings

Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers Ltd.

Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ1994PLC023540 and registration number is 023540. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 28.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Chetankumar Mohanbhai Desai
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Hemalkumar Rajeshkumar Desai
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Bhikubhai Mohanbhai Desai
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vijaybhai Dolatrai Vashi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Yugma Hitendrabhai Desai
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pravinchandra Gulabbhai Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hiler Kiranbhai Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nileshbhai Amrutlal Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dilipkumar Khandubhai Desai
    Independent Director

FAQs on Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers Ltd.?

The market cap of Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers Ltd. is ₹12.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers Ltd. is 52.14 and PB ratio of Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers Ltd. is 1.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers Ltd. is ₹22.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers Ltd. is ₹88.70 and 52-week low of Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers Ltd. is ₹20.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

