Here's the live share price of Padam Cotton Yarns along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Padam Cotton Yarns
|3.19
|2.11
|-2.02
|-62.53
|-87.18
|35.18
|33.61
|KPR Mill
|2.11
|-6.56
|9.64
|9.26
|5.42
|18.83
|22.77
|Vardhman Textiles
|3.52
|-5.85
|1.64
|19.76
|52.29
|21.52
|10.34
|Trident
|1.82
|-2.93
|-6.12
|-11.25
|-10.33
|-7.63
|3.69
|Indo Count Industries
|6.11
|-0.23
|46.44
|38.52
|76.20
|26.23
|9.72
|Nitin Spinners
|6.16
|6.84
|17.23
|63.41
|72.84
|32.86
|20.73
|Faze Three
|6.44
|-4.65
|25.33
|1.60
|4.97
|15.48
|28.34
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-1.78
|-4.06
|-3.95
|2.16
|21.79
|7.00
|4.14
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|10.21
|8.24
|14.76
|36.63
|29.64
|7.84
|4.02
|Rajapalayam Mills
|1.34
|1.21
|0.72
|-4.31
|-9.68
|1.75
|-5.45
|Nahar Poly Films
|-11.40
|-3.46
|-11.71
|-5.40
|-23.42
|0.19
|-1.16
|AB Cotspin India
|0.93
|-5.46
|-11.83
|-54.40
|-55.34
|-23.56
|-14.89
|Ginni Filaments
|0.97
|-11.40
|-0.85
|11.46
|-12.72
|15.68
|5.57
|Ashima
|0.33
|17.48
|8.23
|1.11
|-25.28
|11.65
|-0.60
|Super Sales India
|0.61
|37.41
|35.26
|77.80
|34.67
|-2.71
|9.52
|Aastha Spintex
|-2.07
|-42.45
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-18.22
|-11.37
|Vardhman Polytex
|10.64
|-3.96
|-5.07
|-1.65
|-31.05
|6.75
|24.23
|DCM Nouvelle
|15.39
|8.84
|3.05
|18.87
|-8.97
|3.96
|-7.31
|Axita Cotton
|-0.41
|-3.31
|-10.31
|-21.47
|-8.73
|-18.10
|31.09
|Shiva Texyarn
|5.94
|20.45
|2.32
|-0.66
|-9.21
|5.10
|-4.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Padam Cotton Yarns has declined 87.18% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Padam Cotton Yarns has outperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.95
|0.96
|10
|0.95
|0.96
|20
|0.95
|0.96
|50
|0.96
|1.02
|100
|1.27
|1.35
|200
|2.13
|2.18
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Padam Cotton Yarns remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:11 AM IST IST
|Padam Cotton Yar - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of The Board Of Directors
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:59 PM IST IST
|Padam Cotton Yar - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 28, 2026, 12:36 AM IST IST
|Padam Cotton Yar - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
|Jul 28, 2026, 12:34 AM IST IST
|Padam Cotton Yar - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Statutory Auditors
|Jul 28, 2026, 12:33 AM IST IST
|Padam Cotton Yar - Board Meeting Outcome for For The Board Meeting Held On July 27, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17112HR1994PLC033641 and registration number is 033641. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 73.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Padam Cotton Yarns is ₹0.97 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Padam Cotton Yarns is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Padam Cotton Yarns is ₹0.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Padam Cotton Yarns are ₹0.97 and ₹0.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Padam Cotton Yarns stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Padam Cotton Yarns is ₹6.74 and 52-week low of Padam Cotton Yarns is ₹0.89 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Padam Cotton Yarns has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 2.11% for the past month, -2.02% over 3 months, -87.18% over 1 year, 35.18% across 3 years, and 33.61% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Padam Cotton Yarns are 0.00 and 0.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global