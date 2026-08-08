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Padam Cotton Yarns Share Price

NSE
BSE

PADAM COTTON YARNS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Padam Cotton Yarns along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.97 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Padam Cotton Yarns Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.95₹0.97
₹0.97
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.89₹6.74
₹0.97
Open Price
₹0.97
Prev. Close
₹0.97
Volume
6,02,142

Source: Dion Global

Padam Cotton Yarns Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Padam Cotton Yarns		3.192.11-2.02-62.53-87.1835.1833.61
KPR Mill		2.11-6.569.649.265.4218.8322.77
Vardhman Textiles		3.52-5.851.6419.7652.2921.5210.34
Trident		1.82-2.93-6.12-11.25-10.33-7.633.69
Indo Count Industries		6.11-0.2346.4438.5276.2026.239.72
Nitin Spinners		6.166.8417.2363.4172.8432.8620.73
Faze Three		6.44-4.6525.331.604.9715.4828.34
Pashupati Cotspin		-1.78-4.06-3.952.1621.797.004.14
Ambika Cotton Mills		10.218.2414.7636.6329.647.844.02
Rajapalayam Mills		1.341.210.72-4.31-9.681.75-5.45
Nahar Poly Films		-11.40-3.46-11.71-5.40-23.420.19-1.16
AB Cotspin India		0.93-5.46-11.83-54.40-55.34-23.56-14.89
Ginni Filaments		0.97-11.40-0.8511.46-12.7215.685.57
Ashima		0.3317.488.231.11-25.2811.65-0.60
Super Sales India		0.6137.4135.2677.8034.67-2.719.52
Aastha Spintex		-2.07-42.45-45.31-45.31-45.31-18.22-11.37
Vardhman Polytex		10.64-3.96-5.07-1.65-31.056.7524.23
DCM Nouvelle		15.398.843.0518.87-8.973.96-7.31
Axita Cotton		-0.41-3.31-10.31-21.47-8.73-18.1031.09
Shiva Texyarn		5.9420.452.32-0.66-9.215.10-4.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Padam Cotton Yarns has declined 87.18% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Padam Cotton Yarns has outperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).

Padam Cotton Yarns Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Padam Cotton Yarns Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.950.96
100.950.96
200.950.96
500.961.02
1001.271.35
2002.132.18

Source: Dion Global

Padam Cotton Yarns Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Padam Cotton Yarns remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Padam Cotton Yarns Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 06:11 AM IST ISTPadam Cotton Yar - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of The Board Of Directors
Aug 04, 2026, 10:59 PM IST ISTPadam Cotton Yar - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 28, 2026, 12:36 AM IST ISTPadam Cotton Yar - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
Jul 28, 2026, 12:34 AM IST ISTPadam Cotton Yar - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Statutory Auditors
Jul 28, 2026, 12:33 AM IST ISTPadam Cotton Yar - Board Meeting Outcome for For The Board Meeting Held On July 27, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Padam Cotton Yarns

Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17112HR1994PLC033641 and registration number is 033641. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 73.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dinesh Shreevastav
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Mahendra Singh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Kinjal Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashutosh Alaru
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anand Manoharlal Kothari
    Independent Director

FAQs on Padam Cotton Yarns Share Price

What is the share price of Padam Cotton Yarns?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Padam Cotton Yarns is ₹0.97 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Padam Cotton Yarns?

The Padam Cotton Yarns is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Padam Cotton Yarns?

The market cap of Padam Cotton Yarns is ₹0.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Padam Cotton Yarns?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Padam Cotton Yarns are ₹0.97 and ₹0.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Padam Cotton Yarns?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Padam Cotton Yarns stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Padam Cotton Yarns is ₹6.74 and 52-week low of Padam Cotton Yarns is ₹0.89 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Padam Cotton Yarns performed historically in terms of returns?

The Padam Cotton Yarns has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 2.11% for the past month, -2.02% over 3 months, -87.18% over 1 year, 35.18% across 3 years, and 33.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Padam Cotton Yarns?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Padam Cotton Yarns are 0.00 and 0.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Padam Cotton Yarns News

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