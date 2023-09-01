Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|10.19
|33.75
|12.72
|-8.86
|21.91
|144.13
|11.60
|8.49
|20.51
|32.14
|30.21
|26.30
|600.55
|457.97
|8.11
|22.57
|23.22
|27.05
|7.44
|511.90
|485.22
|4.59
|8.37
|19.07
|26.00
|19.74
|140.13
|79.78
|0.49
|13.77
|29.25
|85.35
|51.34
|240.93
|210.40
|11.85
|30.46
|25.37
|49.55
|40.07
|701.15
|231.94
|3.60
|4.36
|14.57
|45.95
|7.79
|895.11
|633.92
|10.24
|3.88
|12.11
|11.26
|-8.90
|144.55
|27.75
|5.42
|-3.41
|10.06
|27.29
|-9.49
|29.60
|-13.02
|4.18
|9.55
|2.09
|15.90
|-28.91
|311.27
|425.34
|-0.94
|-3.27
|-15.99
|-9.13
|-45.57
|79.46
|50.21
|0.08
|-0.75
|-16.64
|-50.44
|-17.33
|791.53
|1,170.53
|7.99
|7.30
|50.20
|56.67
|34.94
|346.30
|110.30
|4.40
|19.42
|11.35
|31.83
|-11.60
|562.64
|236.40
|18.58
|13.07
|18.89
|22.90
|-6.98
|389.39
|111.96
|-4.23
|-1.45
|-8.13
|-11.83
|-15.92
|114.83
|-34.73
|5.83
|0.07
|28.58
|23.10
|-25.13
|123.01
|31.63
|8.08
|0.87
|27.72
|35.20
|-2.11
|70.97
|-49.77
|-0.46
|5.90
|1.65
|12.39
|-23.58
|244.80
|157.31
|-1.81
|-4.05
|10.17
|1.81
|-35.21
|1,301.11
|154.36
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17112HR1994PLC033641 and registration number is 033641. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd. is ₹7.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd. is 3.49 and PB ratio of Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd. is 1.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd. is ₹19.14 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd. is ₹24.05 and 52-week low of Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd. is ₹9.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.