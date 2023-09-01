Follow Us

PADAM COTTON YARNS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | BSE
₹19.14 Closed
4.990.91
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.14₹19.14
₹19.14
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.21₹24.05
₹19.14
Open Price
₹19.14
Prev. Close
₹18.23
Volume
101

Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R119.14
  • R219.14
  • R319.14
  • Pivot
    19.14
  • S119.14
  • S219.14
  • S319.14

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 514.116.87
  • 1014.1516.32
  • 2014.3816.32
  • 5015.3616.97
  • 1001917.05
  • 2001616.79

Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.1933.7512.72-8.8621.91144.1311.60
8.4920.5132.1430.2126.30600.55457.97
8.1122.5723.2227.057.44511.90485.22
4.598.3719.0726.0019.74140.1379.78
0.4913.7729.2585.3551.34240.93210.40
11.8530.4625.3749.5540.07701.15231.94
3.604.3614.5745.957.79895.11633.92
10.243.8812.1111.26-8.90144.5527.75
5.42-3.4110.0627.29-9.4929.60-13.02
4.189.552.0915.90-28.91311.27425.34
-0.94-3.27-15.99-9.13-45.5779.4650.21
0.08-0.75-16.64-50.44-17.33791.531,170.53
7.997.3050.2056.6734.94346.30110.30
4.4019.4211.3531.83-11.60562.64236.40
18.5813.0718.8922.90-6.98389.39111.96
-4.23-1.45-8.13-11.83-15.92114.83-34.73
5.830.0728.5823.10-25.13123.0131.63
8.080.8727.7235.20-2.1170.97-49.77
-0.465.901.6512.39-23.58244.80157.31
-1.81-4.0510.171.81-35.211,301.11154.36

Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd. Share Holdings

Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd.

Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17112HR1994PLC033641 and registration number is 033641. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Radhika Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajev Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Vivek Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Sachin Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Naresh Chand Goyal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satwant Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd.?

The market cap of Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd. is ₹7.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd. is 3.49 and PB ratio of Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd. is 1.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd. is ₹19.14 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd. is ₹24.05 and 52-week low of Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd. is ₹9.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.

