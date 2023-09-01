What is the Market Cap of Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd.? The market cap of Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd. is ₹7.41 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd.? P/E ratio of Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd. is 3.49 and PB ratio of Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd. is 1.48 as on .

What is the share price of Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd. is ₹19.14 as on .