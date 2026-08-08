What is the share price of Padam Cotton Yarns? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Padam Cotton Yarns is ₹0.97 as on .

What kind of stock is Padam Cotton Yarns? The Padam Cotton Yarns is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Padam Cotton Yarns? The market cap of Padam Cotton Yarns is ₹0.38 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Padam Cotton Yarns? Today’s highest and lowest price of Padam Cotton Yarns are ₹0.97 and ₹0.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Padam Cotton Yarns? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Padam Cotton Yarns stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Padam Cotton Yarns is ₹6.74 and 52-week low of Padam Cotton Yarns is ₹0.89 as on .

How has the Padam Cotton Yarns performed historically in terms of returns? The Padam Cotton Yarns has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 2.11% for the past month, -2.02% over 3 months, -87.18% over 1 year, 35.18% across 3 years, and 33.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Padam Cotton Yarns? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Padam Cotton Yarns are 0.00 and 0.14 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global