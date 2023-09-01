Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Pact Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PACT INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Steel - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.35 Closed
00
As on Aug 21, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Pact Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.35₹1.35
₹1.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.35₹2.68
₹1.35
Open Price
₹1.35
Prev. Close
₹1.35
Volume
0

Pact Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.35
  • R21.35
  • R31.35
  • Pivot
    1.35
  • S11.35
  • S21.35
  • S31.35

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.431.39
  • 102.561.43
  • 202.61.54
  • 502.561.82
  • 1002.372.04
  • 2002.332.35

Pact Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-3.57-10.00-19.64-49.63-46.00-72.45
3.5519.8740.24109.0458.181,219.41214.94
3.72-13.0012.0938.4741.192,023.92738.26
1.291.291.291.291.291.291.29
4.3217.223.0129.2178.57518.96233.23
1.5055.5826.8444.85-0.423,343.90161.77
27.157.9853.0831.4332.4422.22-25.34
-3.7522.2033.2436.9444.43164.13197.22
2.13-2.388.9540.98205.00205.00205.00
3.102.84-3.86-14.01-63.33375.00553.03
0.79-1.952.55-7.7830.7083.581.31
06.686.68-12.0591.2391.2391.23

Pact Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Pact Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Pact Industries Ltd.

Pact Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101PB1993PLC013193 and registration number is 013193. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 28.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Harpreet Singh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Eshaan Singh Takkar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Rana
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Jasjeet Kaur
    Independent Director

FAQs on Pact Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Pact Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Pact Industries Ltd. is ₹7.48 Cr as on Aug 21, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Pact Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Pact Industries Ltd. is -2.79 and PB ratio of Pact Industries Ltd. is 1.0 as on Aug 21, 2023.

What is the share price of Pact Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pact Industries Ltd. is ₹1.35 as on Aug 21, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pact Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pact Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pact Industries Ltd. is ₹2.68 and 52-week low of Pact Industries Ltd. is ₹1.35 as on Aug 21, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data