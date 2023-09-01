Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|-3.57
|-10.00
|-19.64
|-49.63
|-46.00
|-72.45
|3.55
|19.87
|40.24
|109.04
|58.18
|1,219.41
|214.94
|3.72
|-13.00
|12.09
|38.47
|41.19
|2,023.92
|738.26
|1.29
|1.29
|1.29
|1.29
|1.29
|1.29
|1.29
|4.32
|17.22
|3.01
|29.21
|78.57
|518.96
|233.23
|1.50
|55.58
|26.84
|44.85
|-0.42
|3,343.90
|161.77
|27.15
|7.98
|53.08
|31.43
|32.44
|22.22
|-25.34
|-3.75
|22.20
|33.24
|36.94
|44.43
|164.13
|197.22
|2.13
|-2.38
|8.95
|40.98
|205.00
|205.00
|205.00
|3.10
|2.84
|-3.86
|-14.01
|-63.33
|375.00
|553.03
|0.79
|-1.95
|2.55
|-7.78
|30.70
|83.58
|1.31
|0
|6.68
|6.68
|-12.05
|91.23
|91.23
|91.23
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Pact Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101PB1993PLC013193 and registration number is 013193. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 28.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Pact Industries Ltd. is ₹7.48 Cr as on Aug 21, 2023.
P/E ratio of Pact Industries Ltd. is -2.79 and PB ratio of Pact Industries Ltd. is 1.0 as on Aug 21, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pact Industries Ltd. is ₹1.35 as on Aug 21, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pact Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pact Industries Ltd. is ₹2.68 and 52-week low of Pact Industries Ltd. is ₹1.35 as on Aug 21, 2023.