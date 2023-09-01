Follow Us

PACIFIC INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Granites/Marbles | Smallcap | BSE
₹143.75 Closed
-1.98-2.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Pacific Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹143.75₹145.30
₹143.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹103.90₹301.88
₹143.75
Open Price
₹145.30
Prev. Close
₹146.65
Volume
378

Pacific Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1144.78
  • R2145.82
  • R3146.33
  • Pivot
    144.27
  • S1143.23
  • S2142.72
  • S3141.68

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5403.47144.65
  • 10398.62144.52
  • 20408.96144.01
  • 50391.56140.43
  • 100376.7143.7
  • 200423.99166.01

Pacific Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.426.4813.2829.74-43.568.929.27
26.7741.2763.7690.144.09343.88284.14
-0.25-2.89-9.335.245.245.245.24
-0.99-4.7460.5876.1352.03642.12665.55
5.9119.2227.7519.14-0.6889.78-17.19
4.307.0812.393.59-7.4968.19-8.12
-1.178.0217.0641.0732.30148.20-12.67
12.06-8.9981.2961.0369.73823.53403.21
-0.4013.4817.8232.04-8.8097.79-5.65
17.268.5311.250.90-6.13325.53109.91
1.01-5.21000.7665.2948.15
5.00-22.73-12.26-3.099.96191.17113.59
-3.8221.838.624.43-55.70-26.53-47.86
10.11102.647.9022.67153.21151.82151.82
-10.62-15.838.6020.818.99601.391.00
1.742.61-2.90-22.79-37.43-15.48-68.77
5.003.093.094.534.20272.66153.69
00-9.98-22.67132.00250.00-10.77
0.5913.336.2515.80-15.4281.8233.33
6.0115.38-15.4910.29-8.54226.0940.19

Pacific Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Pacific Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Jan, 2023Board MeetingRights issue of Equity Shares
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Pacific Industries Ltd.

Pacific Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/07/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14101KA1989PLC062041 and registration number is 062041. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Quarrying of stone, sand and clay. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 282.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jagdish Prasad Agarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Kapil Agarwal
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Geetadevi Jagdish Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Pradeep Kumar Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinod Choudhary
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Pacific Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Pacific Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Pacific Industries Ltd. is ₹99.08 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Pacific Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Pacific Industries Ltd. is 45.84 and PB ratio of Pacific Industries Ltd. is 0.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Pacific Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pacific Industries Ltd. is ₹143.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pacific Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pacific Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pacific Industries Ltd. is ₹301.88 and 52-week low of Pacific Industries Ltd. is ₹103.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

