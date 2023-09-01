What is the Market Cap of Pacific Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Pacific Industries Ltd. is ₹99.08 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Pacific Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Pacific Industries Ltd. is 45.84 and PB ratio of Pacific Industries Ltd. is 0.63 as on .

What is the share price of Pacific Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pacific Industries Ltd. is ₹143.75 as on .