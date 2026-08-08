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Pacific Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

PACIFIC INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Mining

Here's the live share price of Pacific Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹136.00 Closed
-1.70₹ -2.35
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Pacific Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹136.00₹137.90
₹136.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹110.15₹217.95
₹136.00
Open Price
₹137.90
Prev. Close
₹138.35
Volume
6

Source: Dion Global

Pacific Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Pacific Industries		0.114.09-0.40-11.49-35.85-1.50-9.99
Midwest		-0.15-11.29-13.32-23.324.721.550.93
Midwest Energy		-17.86-24.33-22.31-40.84100.93357.49178.05
Pokarna		3.94-1.688.43-12.827.2534.6718.32
Marble City India		0.33-13.4825.040.08-34.6988.5689.50
Nidhi Granites		-1.53-17.86-9.22-12.3324.63102.5141.78
Glittek Granites		8.1951.6644.8270.27499.13182.0190.97
Global Surfaces		-0.57-31.49-52.47-70.60-75.26-47.46-30.47
Ravileela Granites		5.1124.5365.2132.2990.3128.5241.32
Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries		-0.17-2.88-18.23-13.69-21.473.657.17
Divyashakti		0-1.75-3.31-5.54-22.90-10.21-10.35
Aro Granite Industries		2.201.42-9.01-14.51-34.41-20.55-19.45
Oriental Trimex		2.77-8.29-24.75-30.20-46.783.59-7.68
Madhav Marbles & Granites		-4.20-9.44-12.92-8.06-23.09-10.10-11.33
Neelkanth Rock-Minerals		14.9139.28193.28262.65234.4471.6944.49
Inani Marbles & Industries		0-14.06-20.64-48.82-50.46-24.60-18.08
Shiva Granito Export		0010.620.73-23.0817.7833.94
Solid Stone Company		-3.26-1.46-10.83-7.11-24.42-1.87-1.86
Dhyaani Tradeventures		5.6624.4412.82-26.49-45.63-37.12-20.50
Mayur Floorings		7.061.2514.959.672.1416.6827.63

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Pacific Industries has declined 35.85% compared to peers like Midwest (4.72%), Midwest Energy (100.93%), Pokarna (7.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Pacific Industries has underperformed peers relative to Midwest (0.93%) and Midwest Energy (178.05%).

Pacific Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Pacific Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5131.69134.79
10130.88133.45
20132.52133.24
50135.54134.8
100135.66138.43
200147.92151.23

Source: Dion Global

Pacific Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Pacific Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Pacific Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:21 PM IST ISTPacific Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Taking On Record Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results Of
Jul 20, 2026, 09:04 PM IST ISTPacific Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 11:37 PM IST ISTPacific Industries - Results- Financial Results For The Period Ended On 31.03.2026
May 28, 2026, 11:29 PM IST ISTPacific Industries - Appointment Of Internal Auditor
May 28, 2026, 11:22 PM IST ISTPacific Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Declaration Of Audited Financial Result For The Fourth Quarter And Year Ended

Source: Dion Global

About Pacific Industries

Pacific Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/07/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14101KA1989PLC062041 and registration number is 062041. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Quarrying of stone, sand and clay. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 154.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jagdish Prasad Agarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Kapil Agarwal
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Geetadevi Jagdish Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Neelam Tater
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Nehal Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Rekha Kumari Suthar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Pacific Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Pacific Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pacific Industries is ₹136.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Pacific Industries?

The Pacific Industries is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pacific Industries?

The market cap of Pacific Industries is ₹93.74 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Pacific Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Pacific Industries are ₹137.90 and ₹136.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pacific Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pacific Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pacific Industries is ₹217.95 and 52-week low of Pacific Industries is ₹110.15 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Pacific Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Pacific Industries has shown returns of -1.7% over the past day, 4.09% for the past month, -0.4% over 3 months, -35.85% over 1 year, -1.5% across 3 years, and -9.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pacific Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pacific Industries are 47.12 and 0.21 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Pacific Industries News

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