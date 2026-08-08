What is the share price of Pacific Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pacific Industries is ₹136.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Pacific Industries? The Pacific Industries is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pacific Industries? The market cap of Pacific Industries is ₹93.74 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Pacific Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Pacific Industries are ₹137.90 and ₹136.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pacific Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pacific Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pacific Industries is ₹217.95 and 52-week low of Pacific Industries is ₹110.15 as on .

How has the Pacific Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Pacific Industries has shown returns of -1.7% over the past day, 4.09% for the past month, -0.4% over 3 months, -35.85% over 1 year, -1.5% across 3 years, and -9.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pacific Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pacific Industries are 47.12 and 0.21 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global