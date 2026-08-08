Here's the live share price of Pacific Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Pacific Industries
|0.11
|4.09
|-0.40
|-11.49
|-35.85
|-1.50
|-9.99
|Midwest
|-0.15
|-11.29
|-13.32
|-23.32
|4.72
|1.55
|0.93
|Midwest Energy
|-17.86
|-24.33
|-22.31
|-40.84
|100.93
|357.49
|178.05
|Pokarna
|3.94
|-1.68
|8.43
|-12.82
|7.25
|34.67
|18.32
|Marble City India
|0.33
|-13.48
|25.04
|0.08
|-34.69
|88.56
|89.50
|Nidhi Granites
|-1.53
|-17.86
|-9.22
|-12.33
|24.63
|102.51
|41.78
|Glittek Granites
|8.19
|51.66
|44.82
|70.27
|499.13
|182.01
|90.97
|Global Surfaces
|-0.57
|-31.49
|-52.47
|-70.60
|-75.26
|-47.46
|-30.47
|Ravileela Granites
|5.11
|24.53
|65.21
|32.29
|90.31
|28.52
|41.32
|Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries
|-0.17
|-2.88
|-18.23
|-13.69
|-21.47
|3.65
|7.17
|Divyashakti
|0
|-1.75
|-3.31
|-5.54
|-22.90
|-10.21
|-10.35
|Aro Granite Industries
|2.20
|1.42
|-9.01
|-14.51
|-34.41
|-20.55
|-19.45
|Oriental Trimex
|2.77
|-8.29
|-24.75
|-30.20
|-46.78
|3.59
|-7.68
|Madhav Marbles & Granites
|-4.20
|-9.44
|-12.92
|-8.06
|-23.09
|-10.10
|-11.33
|Neelkanth Rock-Minerals
|14.91
|39.28
|193.28
|262.65
|234.44
|71.69
|44.49
|Inani Marbles & Industries
|0
|-14.06
|-20.64
|-48.82
|-50.46
|-24.60
|-18.08
|Shiva Granito Export
|0
|0
|10.62
|0.73
|-23.08
|17.78
|33.94
|Solid Stone Company
|-3.26
|-1.46
|-10.83
|-7.11
|-24.42
|-1.87
|-1.86
|Dhyaani Tradeventures
|5.66
|24.44
|12.82
|-26.49
|-45.63
|-37.12
|-20.50
|Mayur Floorings
|7.06
|1.25
|14.95
|9.67
|2.14
|16.68
|27.63
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Pacific Industries has declined 35.85% compared to peers like Midwest (4.72%), Midwest Energy (100.93%), Pokarna (7.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Pacific Industries has underperformed peers relative to Midwest (0.93%) and Midwest Energy (178.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|131.69
|134.79
|10
|130.88
|133.45
|20
|132.52
|133.24
|50
|135.54
|134.8
|100
|135.66
|138.43
|200
|147.92
|151.23
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Pacific Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:21 PM IST IST
|Pacific Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Taking On Record Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results Of
|Jul 20, 2026, 09:04 PM IST IST
|Pacific Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 11:37 PM IST IST
|Pacific Industries - Results- Financial Results For The Period Ended On 31.03.2026
|May 28, 2026, 11:29 PM IST IST
|Pacific Industries - Appointment Of Internal Auditor
|May 28, 2026, 11:22 PM IST IST
|Pacific Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Declaration Of Audited Financial Result For The Fourth Quarter And Year Ended
Source: Dion Global
Pacific Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/07/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14101KA1989PLC062041 and registration number is 062041. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Quarrying of stone, sand and clay. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 154.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pacific Industries is ₹136.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Pacific Industries is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Pacific Industries is ₹93.74 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Pacific Industries are ₹137.90 and ₹136.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pacific Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pacific Industries is ₹217.95 and 52-week low of Pacific Industries is ₹110.15 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Pacific Industries has shown returns of -1.7% over the past day, 4.09% for the past month, -0.4% over 3 months, -35.85% over 1 year, -1.5% across 3 years, and -9.99% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pacific Industries are 47.12 and 0.21 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global