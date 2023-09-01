What is the Market Cap of Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd.? The market cap of Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd. is ₹2.35 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd.? P/E ratio of Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd. is -98.44 and PB ratio of Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd. is 0.52 as on .

What is the share price of Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd. is ₹6.30 as on .