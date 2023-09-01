Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PACHELI INDUSTRIAL FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹6.30 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.75₹6.30
₹6.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.61₹14.01
₹6.30
Open Price
₹5.75
Prev. Close
₹6.30
Volume
0

Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16.48
  • R26.67
  • R37.03
  • Pivot
    6.12
  • S15.93
  • S25.57
  • S35.38

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.586.25
  • 107.426.46
  • 206.876.8
  • 507.547.5
  • 1008.48.06
  • 2008.798.39

Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.02-18.71-29.77-14.29-11.1496.87-1.56
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.65-3.754.3512.56-13.04138.01127.45
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-5.003.6319.3140.2433.931,028.65177.48
3.91-4.7520.5240.0159.3791.08-20.36
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.967.6438.0438.564.97-20.52-62.44
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd.

Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/10/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH1985PLC037772 and registration number is 037772. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mohamed Yusub
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Lavanya Keerthipati
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Shahul Hameed Adam Bawa
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Ansar Basha Faisun Nisha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Padamchand Dhoot
    Additional Director

FAQs on Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd. is ₹2.35 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd. is -98.44 and PB ratio of Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd. is 0.52 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd. is ₹6.30 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd. is ₹14.01 and 52-week low of Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd. is ₹5.61 as on Aug 31, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data