Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.62
|18.34
|11.66
|18.73
|-80.36
|-80.36
|-80.36
|6.92
|14.79
|43.15
|76.97
|55.57
|-22.74
|-22.74
|-0.22
|-8.49
|7.25
|-5.25
|-40.51
|-63.21
|-63.21
|2.96
|-0.88
|10.83
|25.43
|38.48
|62.10
|376.63
|9.58
|10.68
|35.42
|21.24
|-12.52
|-62.42
|-62.42
|-1.06
|22.55
|40.40
|114.53
|114.53
|114.53
|114.53
|-7.94
|-11.83
|-14.23
|-15.29
|77.60
|547.27
|38.08
|-3.30
|20.59
|-18.16
|-31.78
|-43.84
|-56.84
|-56.84
|-20.93
|52.56
|37.57
|16.67
|-23.47
|23.32
|-20.67
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/08/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51909PN2015PLC156068 and registration number is 156068. Currently company belongs to the Industry of E-Commerce - Electronics/Food/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. is ₹48.56 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. is 1.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. is ₹21.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. is ₹120.90 and 52-week low of Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. is ₹16.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.