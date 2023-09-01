Follow Us

PACE E-COMMERCE VENTURES LTD.

Sector : E-Commerce - Electronics/Food/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹21.55 Closed
0.230.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.30₹22.00
₹21.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.30₹120.90
₹21.55
Open Price
₹21.75
Prev. Close
₹21.50
Volume
38,400

Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R121.93
  • R222.32
  • R322.63
  • Pivot
    21.62
  • S121.23
  • S220.92
  • S320.53

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 569.1421.29
  • 1034.5720.53
  • 2017.2919.75
  • 506.9119.49
  • 1003.4621.12
  • 2001.7326.25

Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.6218.3411.6618.73-80.36-80.36-80.36
6.9214.7943.1576.9755.57-22.74-22.74
-0.22-8.497.25-5.25-40.51-63.21-63.21
2.96-0.8810.8325.4338.4862.10376.63
9.5810.6835.4221.24-12.52-62.42-62.42
-1.0622.5540.40114.53114.53114.53114.53
-7.94-11.83-14.23-15.2977.60547.2738.08
-3.3020.59-18.16-31.78-43.84-56.84-56.84
-20.9352.5637.5716.67-23.4723.32-20.67

Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. Share Holdings

Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd.

Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/08/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51909PN2015PLC156068 and registration number is 156068. Currently company belongs to the Industry of E-Commerce - Electronics/Food/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

    FAQs on Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd.

    What is the Market Cap of Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd.?

    The market cap of Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. is ₹48.56 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

    What is the PE and PB Ratio of Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd.?

    P/E ratio of Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. is 1.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.

    What is the share price of Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd.?

    The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. is ₹21.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

    What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd.?

    The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. is ₹120.90 and 52-week low of Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. is ₹16.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

