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Pace E-Commerce Ventures Share Price

NSE
BSE

PACE E-COMMERCE VENTURES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service
Theme
E-Commerce

Here's the live share price of Pace E-Commerce Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹14.58 Closed
-5.87₹ -0.91
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Pace E-Commerce Ventures Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.58₹15.20
₹14.58
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.66₹34.20
₹14.58
Open Price
₹15.20
Prev. Close
₹15.49
Volume
38,400

Source: Dion Global

Pace E-Commerce Ventures Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Pace E-Commerce Ventures		3.04-6.00-14.18-15.18-32.84-7.02-33.21
Eternal		4.338.9822.589.214.5247.8219.32
FSN E-Commerce Ventures		0.166.0223.8020.2458.9631.44-1.91
Meesho		4.970.34-3.7322.0212.343.952.35
Swiggy		-1.615.340.34-16.01-29.62-14.97-9.27
CarTrade Tech		2.12-0.0944.4527.0532.1874.1213.12
Brainbees Solutions		1.200.99-10.19-21.55-41.42-31.85-20.55
One Mobikwik Systems		-2.100.50-6.37-10.52-14.34-27.67-17.66
Macfos		12.9212.7330.8667.1183.1262.1150.82
Intrasoft Technologies		-3.663.670.97-10.60-18.08-13.47-9.28
Digidrive Distributors		-2.68-5.62-23.69-24.28-44.48-43.81-29.24
Ahasolar Technologies		8.68-2.44-13.04-7.22-21.41-41.50-17.80
Add-Shop E-Retail		3.32-0.29-6.56-18.67-35.23-43.47-36.59
Olympia Industries		2.79-0.27-11.02-7.88-20.53-32.41-2.26
Fone4 Communications (India)		00-26.30-46.20-19.0112.30-11.22
JLA Infraville Shoppers		4.68-15.17-62.04-67.63-57.66-16.73-9.22

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Pace E-Commerce Ventures has declined 32.84% compared to peers like Eternal (4.52%), FSN E-Commerce Ventures (58.96%), Meesho (12.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Pace E-Commerce Ventures has underperformed peers relative to Eternal (19.32%) and FSN E-Commerce Ventures (-1.91%).

Pace E-Commerce Ventures Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Pace E-Commerce Ventures Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
514.7714.88
1014.4914.76
2014.6114.82
5015.3315.26
10015.7515.93
20017.6217.55

Source: Dion Global

Pace E-Commerce Ventures Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Pace E-Commerce Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 49.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Pace E-Commerce Ventures Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 09:36 PM IST ISTPace E-Commerce Vent - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 30, 2026, 09:27 PM IST ISTPace E-Commerce Vent - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING PURSUANT TO REGULATION 30 OF SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATI
Jul 08, 2026, 11:19 PM IST ISTPace E-Commerce Vent - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 15, 2026, 09:58 PM IST ISTPace E-Commerce Vent - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
Apr 29, 2026, 10:47 PM IST ISTPace E-Commerce Vent - Announcement Under Regulation 30- Intimation Regarding Approval Of The Shifting Of The Registered Offi

Source: Dion Global

About Pace E-Commerce Ventures

Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/08/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51909PN2015PLC156068 and registration number is 156068. Currently company belongs to the Industry of E-Commerce/E-Retail. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 100.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shaival Dharmendra Gandhi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Harshal Chandrakant Gala
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Hiral Rasikbhai Vaghasiya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mihirkumar Atulbhai Sojitra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Pace E-Commerce Ventures Share Price

What is the share price of Pace E-Commerce Ventures?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pace E-Commerce Ventures is ₹14.58 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Pace E-Commerce Ventures?

The Pace E-Commerce Ventures is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pace E-Commerce Ventures?

The market cap of Pace E-Commerce Ventures is ₹32.85 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Pace E-Commerce Ventures?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Pace E-Commerce Ventures are ₹15.20 and ₹14.58.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pace E-Commerce Ventures?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pace E-Commerce Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pace E-Commerce Ventures is ₹34.20 and 52-week low of Pace E-Commerce Ventures is ₹12.66 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Pace E-Commerce Ventures performed historically in terms of returns?

The Pace E-Commerce Ventures has shown returns of -5.87% over the past day, -6.0% for the past month, -14.18% over 3 months, -32.84% over 1 year, -7.02% across 3 years, and -33.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pace E-Commerce Ventures?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pace E-Commerce Ventures are 8.71 and 0.41 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Pace E-Commerce Ventures News

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