What is the share price of Pace E-Commerce Ventures? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pace E-Commerce Ventures is ₹14.58 as on .

What kind of stock is Pace E-Commerce Ventures? The Pace E-Commerce Ventures is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pace E-Commerce Ventures? The market cap of Pace E-Commerce Ventures is ₹32.85 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Pace E-Commerce Ventures? Today’s highest and lowest price of Pace E-Commerce Ventures are ₹15.20 and ₹14.58.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pace E-Commerce Ventures? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pace E-Commerce Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pace E-Commerce Ventures is ₹34.20 and 52-week low of Pace E-Commerce Ventures is ₹12.66 as on .

How has the Pace E-Commerce Ventures performed historically in terms of returns? The Pace E-Commerce Ventures has shown returns of -5.87% over the past day, -6.0% for the past month, -14.18% over 3 months, -32.84% over 1 year, -7.02% across 3 years, and -33.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pace E-Commerce Ventures? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pace E-Commerce Ventures are 8.71 and 0.41 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global