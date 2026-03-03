Here's the live share price of P S Raj Steels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of P S Raj Steels has gained 13.21% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 109.66%.

P S Raj Steels’s current P/E of 28.13x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.