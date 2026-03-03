Facebook Pixel Code
P S Raj Steels Share Price

NSE
BSE

P S RAJ STEELS

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of P S Raj Steels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹280.00 Closed
-0.71₹ -2.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
P S Raj Steels Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹280.00₹280.00
₹280.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹122.85₹318.10
₹280.00
Open Price
₹280.00
Prev. Close
₹282.00
Volume
2,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of P S Raj Steels has gained 13.21% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 109.66%.

P S Raj Steels’s current P/E of 28.13x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

P S Raj Steels Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
P S Raj Steels		0.96-7.67-7.19102.17109.6622.9613.21
APL Apollo Tubes		1.223.9726.8432.6955.6221.8829.02
Welspun Corp		5.311.04-1.86-4.0817.1560.1443.79
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes		-4.0713.700.56-0.62-2.322.9512.67
Jindal Saw		1.54-5.148.12-14.88-23.9234.1834.85
Surya Roshni		-0.40-13.07-15.62-28.14-1.718.8819.24
Goodluck India		-5.25-1.050.29-4.5681.6839.0772.38
Man Industries (India)		3.7224.24-1.617.51111.0871.7841.23
Sambhv Steel Tubes		-0.166.05-2.35-23.10-0.42-0.14-0.08
Venus Pipes & Tubes		1.24-3.05-15.43-17.16-15.4213.3224.58
JTL Industries		-12.47-26.13-10.07-28.97-29.39-11.04-0.74
Rajratan Global Wire		0.06-3.76-5.5330.7427.59-16.6426.75
Hi-Tech Pipes		-3.273.06-13.76-8.37-20.09-0.2319.53
Hariom Pipe Industries		-2.78-12.76-2.22-28.535.34-7.199.18
Rama Steel Tubes		-8.20-13.40-32.12-36.24-30.15-14.5047.41
Gandhi Special Tubes		-6.1214.1111.82-2.0836.6318.2123.63
Aeroflex Enterprises		-3.19-6.55-11.04-15.84-4.603.244.82
Scoda Tubes		-2.031.15-20.54-29.14-10.88-3.77-2.28
Suraj		-3.51-2.98-17.97-29.22-35.16-10.94-6.71
Vibhor Steel Tubes		-2.52-4.34-15.08-30.85-21.32-36.86-24.11

Over the last one year, P S Raj Steels has gained 109.66% compared to peers like APL Apollo Tubes (55.62%), Welspun Corp (17.15%), Ratnamani Metals & Tubes (-2.32%). From a 5 year perspective, P S Raj Steels has underperformed peers relative to APL Apollo Tubes (29.02%) and Welspun Corp (43.79%).

P S Raj Steels Financials

P S Raj Steels Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5281.74281.11
10283.93283.16
20287.62286.47
50295.21285.24
100271.33264.72
200207.78209.15

P S Raj Steels Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, P S Raj Steels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

P S Raj Steels Corporate Actions

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the P S Raj Steels fact sheet for more information

About P S Raj Steels

P S Raj Steels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/11/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27109HR2004PLC035523 and registration number is 035523. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Tubes/Pipes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 266.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Deepak Kumar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Nikita Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Raj Kumar Dewan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Vinayak
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Alok Kumar Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on P S Raj Steels Share Price

What is the share price of P S Raj Steels?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for P S Raj Steels is ₹280.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is P S Raj Steels?

The P S Raj Steels is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of P S Raj Steels?

The market cap of P S Raj Steels is ₹211.07 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of P S Raj Steels?

Today’s highest and lowest price of P S Raj Steels are ₹280.00 and ₹280.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of P S Raj Steels?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which P S Raj Steels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of P S Raj Steels is ₹318.10 and 52-week low of P S Raj Steels is ₹122.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the P S Raj Steels performed historically in terms of returns?

The P S Raj Steels has shown returns of -0.71% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -5.08% over 3 months, 109.66% over 1 year, 22.96% across 3 years, and 13.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of P S Raj Steels?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of P S Raj Steels are 28.13 and 3.06 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

P S Raj Steels News

