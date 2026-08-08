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P H Capital Share Price

NSE
BSE

P H CAPITAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of P H Capital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,004.25 Closed
1.44₹ 14.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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P H Capital Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹990.00₹1,020.00
₹1,004.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹165.05₹1,035.00
₹1,004.25
Open Price
₹990.00
Prev. Close
₹990.00
Volume
1,695

Source: Dion Global

P H Capital Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
P H Capital		-0.983.8037.7669.07347.13161.8781.70
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, P H Capital has gained 347.13% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, P H Capital has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

P H Capital Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

P H Capital Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,008.811,003.26
101,014.571,005.3
20998.75997.74
50944.68938.53
100797.76826.58
200577.47660.71

Source: Dion Global

P H Capital Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, P H Capital saw a drop in promoter holding to 72.70%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 2.15%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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P H Capital Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:44 PM IST ISTP H Capital - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended June 30, 2026 And Issue O
Aug 06, 2026, 04:26 AM IST ISTP H Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Aug 06, 2026, 04:24 AM IST ISTP H Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Aug 06, 2026, 04:21 AM IST ISTP H Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 15, 2026, 10:43 PM IST ISTP H Capital - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About P H Capital

P H Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140MH1973PLC016436 and registration number is 016436. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 112.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rikeen P Dalal
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Prashant Chaturvedi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sougata Sengupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Rakhi Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sejal Rikeen Dalal
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on P H Capital Share Price

What is the share price of P H Capital?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for P H Capital is ₹1,004.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is P H Capital?

The P H Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of P H Capital?

The market cap of P H Capital is ₹301.29 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of P H Capital?

Today’s highest and lowest price of P H Capital are ₹1,020.00 and ₹990.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of P H Capital?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which P H Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of P H Capital is ₹1,035.00 and 52-week low of P H Capital is ₹165.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the P H Capital performed historically in terms of returns?

The P H Capital has shown returns of 1.44% over the past day, 3.8% for the past month, 37.76% over 3 months, 347.13% over 1 year, 161.87% across 3 years, and 81.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of P H Capital?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of P H Capital are 93.11 and 5.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

P H Capital News

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