Here's the live share price of P H Capital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|P H Capital
|-0.98
|3.80
|37.76
|69.07
|347.13
|161.87
|81.70
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, P H Capital has gained 347.13% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, P H Capital has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,008.81
|1,003.26
|10
|1,014.57
|1,005.3
|20
|998.75
|997.74
|50
|944.68
|938.53
|100
|797.76
|826.58
|200
|577.47
|660.71
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, P H Capital saw a drop in promoter holding to 72.70%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 2.15%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:44 PM IST IST
|P H Capital - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended June 30, 2026 And Issue O
|Aug 06, 2026, 04:26 AM IST IST
|P H Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Aug 06, 2026, 04:24 AM IST IST
|P H Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Aug 06, 2026, 04:21 AM IST IST
|P H Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 15, 2026, 10:43 PM IST IST
|P H Capital - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
P H Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140MH1973PLC016436 and registration number is 016436. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 112.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for P H Capital is ₹1,004.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The P H Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of P H Capital is ₹301.29 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of P H Capital are ₹1,020.00 and ₹990.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which P H Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of P H Capital is ₹1,035.00 and 52-week low of P H Capital is ₹165.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The P H Capital has shown returns of 1.44% over the past day, 3.8% for the past month, 37.76% over 3 months, 347.13% over 1 year, 161.87% across 3 years, and 81.7% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of P H Capital are 93.11 and 5.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global