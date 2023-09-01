What is the Market Cap of P H Capital Ltd.? The market cap of P H Capital Ltd. is ₹21.00 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of P H Capital Ltd.? P/E ratio of P H Capital Ltd. is -13.97 and PB ratio of P H Capital Ltd. is 0.8 as on .

What is the share price of P H Capital Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for P H Capital Ltd. is ₹70.00 as on .