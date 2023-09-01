Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|25 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited & Quarterly Results
P H Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140MH1973PLC016436 and registration number is 016436. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 83.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of P H Capital Ltd. is ₹21.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of P H Capital Ltd. is -13.97 and PB ratio of P H Capital Ltd. is 0.8 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for P H Capital Ltd. is ₹70.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which P H Capital Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of P H Capital Ltd. is ₹102.00 and 52-week low of P H Capital Ltd. is ₹55.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.