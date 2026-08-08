What is the share price of P H Capital? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for P H Capital is ₹1,004.25 as on .

What kind of stock is P H Capital? The P H Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of P H Capital? The market cap of P H Capital is ₹301.29 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of P H Capital? Today’s highest and lowest price of P H Capital are ₹1,020.00 and ₹990.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of P H Capital? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which P H Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of P H Capital is ₹1,035.00 and 52-week low of P H Capital is ₹165.05 as on .

How has the P H Capital performed historically in terms of returns? The P H Capital has shown returns of 1.44% over the past day, 3.8% for the past month, 37.76% over 3 months, 347.13% over 1 year, 161.87% across 3 years, and 81.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of P H Capital? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of P H Capital are 93.11 and 5.24 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global