Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|23.83
|28.33
|50.78
|58.22
|40.85
|37.09
|37.09
|1.16
|-0.89
|0.41
|7.64
|-10.54
|148.71
|148.71
|-0.15
|14.41
|25.24
|47.91
|59.42
|173.76
|121.28
|1.78
|2.09
|6.87
|16.29
|6.20
|139.04
|139.04
|5.75
|18.52
|36.09
|31.67
|16.66
|-6.72
|-6.72
|1.47
|-5.34
|1.06
|15.18
|14.88
|251.55
|131.16
|-0.79
|-4.78
|-11.35
|-23.42
|-32.41
|194.93
|134.40
|4.39
|17.66
|57.55
|85.68
|294.64
|781.89
|465.66
|0.61
|18.25
|42.44
|50.57
|19.43
|167.86
|23.39
|-2.16
|-1.52
|25.20
|21.95
|13.73
|120.54
|151.79
|7.91
|14.34
|35.24
|88.34
|176.58
|1,705.88
|740.34
|-0.82
|5.91
|12.89
|12.32
|-4.50
|-75.63
|-64.97
|0.68
|9.83
|37.96
|46.56
|15.50
|85.48
|-35.68
|5.22
|10.85
|34.30
|38.49
|30.05
|-30.95
|-30.95
|-1.71
|-0.46
|-7.38
|4.57
|-21.89
|48.17
|-37.70
|2.03
|15.52
|213.54
|201.00
|261.68
|492.78
|141.66
|-2.20
|17.11
|18.67
|14.10
|-26.45
|-95.75
|-95.75
|-7.69
|-34.33
|70.49
|70.28
|62.09
|263.42
|120.61
|5.68
|2.87
|10.80
|17.68
|-16.39
|17.00
|-77.53
|5.26
|6.18
|-0.25
|12.96
|15.09
|109.26
|22.00
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|03 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
P E Analytics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/06/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70102DL2008PLC172384 and registration number is 172384. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Enabled Services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of P E Analytics Ltd. is ₹243.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of P E Analytics Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of P E Analytics Ltd. is 3.8 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for P E Analytics Ltd. is ₹232.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which P E Analytics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of P E Analytics Ltd. is ₹244.90 and 52-week low of P E Analytics Ltd. is ₹130.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.