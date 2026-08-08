Here's the live share price of P E Analytics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|P E Analytics
|10.29
|-1.66
|4.68
|12.50
|11.94
|8.23
|5.95
|L&T Technology Services
|1.22
|11.72
|-4.62
|-7.75
|-14.45
|-5.32
|-0.53
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|-6.01
|-8.08
|2.48
|2.39
|7.05
|-3.95
|-2.39
|Netweb Technologies India
|9.18
|16.74
|14.79
|55.69
|130.07
|77.18
|40.24
|Sagility
|0.62
|5.38
|2.01
|-10.46
|-5.78
|14.20
|8.29
|Firstsource Solutions
|-7.37
|14.81
|18.99
|-4.47
|-24.33
|23.78
|7.42
|eClerx Services
|-4.14
|17.82
|11.01
|-15.10
|-14.01
|26.18
|20.46
|eMudhra
|16.11
|22.45
|0.44
|6.04
|-30.10
|6.67
|15.88
|Route Mobile
|-2.17
|-4.81
|-8.54
|-9.75
|-39.59
|-29.09
|-22.98
|RPSG Ventures
|-1.62
|3.01
|-6.55
|18.07
|3.82
|19.84
|6.67
|BLS E-Services
|3.29
|16.25
|54.65
|85.43
|64.57
|-5.33
|-3.23
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
|0.71
|0.30
|-19.40
|-27.72
|-46.38
|9.18
|5.41
|Protean eGov Technologies
|-8.15
|-4.05
|-5.90
|-14.82
|-26.75
|-27.25
|-17.38
|Hinduja Global Solutions
|1.30
|4.16
|1.52
|0.85
|-20.78
|-25.64
|-22.56
|Aurum Proptech
|2.77
|1.26
|27.21
|27.14
|23.21
|16.99
|29.03
|Creative Newtech
|12.45
|43.08
|76.98
|60.35
|78.08
|28.04
|36.85
|One Point One Solutions
|4.99
|8.51
|1.31
|21.90
|28.61
|29.70
|60.75
|Alldigi Tech
|-0.29
|-0.31
|-2.49
|-10.24
|-24.31
|10.87
|13.01
|Kellton Tech Solutions
|-0.42
|-8.73
|-12.84
|-12.73
|-45.52
|-5.42
|4.59
|IRIS RegTech Solutions
|3.73
|-1.53
|4.83
|1.70
|-28.12
|37.79
|10.31
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, P E Analytics has gained 11.94% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-14.45%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (7.05%), Netweb Technologies India (130.07%). From a 5 year perspective, P E Analytics has underperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (-0.53%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-2.39%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|218.76
|213.65
|10
|224.97
|219.41
|20
|228.43
|224.02
|50
|227.84
|221.87
|100
|206.48
|214.01
|200
|201.19
|213.07
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, P E Analytics saw a drop in promoter holding to 72.26%, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding fell to 1.81%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the P E Analytics fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
P E Analytics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/06/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70102DL2008PLC172384 and registration number is 172384. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Enabled Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for P E Analytics is ₹225.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The P E Analytics is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of P E Analytics is ₹235.85 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of P E Analytics are ₹239.90 and ₹225.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which P E Analytics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of P E Analytics is ₹268.00 and 52-week low of P E Analytics is ₹145.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The P E Analytics has shown returns of 10.29% over the past day, -1.66% for the past month, 4.68% over 3 months, 11.94% over 1 year, 8.23% across 3 years, and 5.95% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of P E Analytics are 15.05 and 2.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global