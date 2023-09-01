Follow Us

P E ANALYTICS LTD.

Sector : IT Enabled Services | Smallcap | NSE
₹232.35 Closed
-1.48-3.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

P E Analytics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹231.00₹237.80
₹232.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹130.20₹244.90
₹232.35
Open Price
₹237.80
Prev. Close
₹235.85
Volume
13,200

P E Analytics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1235.53
  • R2240.07
  • R3242.33
  • Pivot
    233.27
  • S1228.73
  • S2226.47
  • S3221.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5153.52215.67
  • 10153.44202.25
  • 20157.53188.36
  • 50162.89171.53
  • 100154.89163.2
  • 200106.95159.23

P E Analytics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
23.8328.3350.7858.2240.8537.0937.09
1.16-0.890.417.64-10.54148.71148.71
-0.1514.4125.2447.9159.42173.76121.28
1.782.096.8716.296.20139.04139.04
5.7518.5236.0931.6716.66-6.72-6.72
1.47-5.341.0615.1814.88251.55131.16
-0.79-4.78-11.35-23.42-32.41194.93134.40
4.3917.6657.5585.68294.64781.89465.66
0.6118.2542.4450.5719.43167.8623.39
-2.16-1.5225.2021.9513.73120.54151.79
7.9114.3435.2488.34176.581,705.88740.34
-0.825.9112.8912.32-4.50-75.63-64.97
0.689.8337.9646.5615.5085.48-35.68
5.2210.8534.3038.4930.05-30.95-30.95
-1.71-0.46-7.384.57-21.8948.17-37.70
2.0315.52213.54201.00261.68492.78141.66
-2.2017.1118.6714.10-26.45-95.75-95.75
-7.69-34.3370.4970.2862.09263.42120.61
5.682.8710.8017.68-16.3917.00-77.53
5.266.18-0.2512.9615.09109.2622.00

P E Analytics Ltd. Share Holdings

P E Analytics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About P E Analytics Ltd.

P E Analytics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/06/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70102DL2008PLC172384 and registration number is 172384. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Enabled Services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Samir Jasuja
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Vasihali Jasuja
    Director
  • Ms. Pooja Verma
    Director
  • Mr. Sachin Sandhir
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satish Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Chacko
    Independent Director

FAQs on P E Analytics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of P E Analytics Ltd.?

The market cap of P E Analytics Ltd. is ₹243.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of P E Analytics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of P E Analytics Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of P E Analytics Ltd. is 3.8 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of P E Analytics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for P E Analytics Ltd. is ₹232.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of P E Analytics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which P E Analytics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of P E Analytics Ltd. is ₹244.90 and 52-week low of P E Analytics Ltd. is ₹130.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

