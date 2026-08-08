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P E Analytics Share Price

NSE
BSE

P E ANALYTICS

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of P E Analytics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹225.00 Closed
10.29₹ 21.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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P E Analytics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹225.00₹239.90
₹225.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹145.00₹268.00
₹225.00
Open Price
₹239.90
Prev. Close
₹204.00
Volume
1,800

Source: Dion Global

P E Analytics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
P E Analytics		10.29-1.664.6812.5011.948.235.95
L&T Technology Services		1.2211.72-4.62-7.75-14.45-5.32-0.53
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		-6.01-8.082.482.397.05-3.95-2.39
Netweb Technologies India		9.1816.7414.7955.69130.0777.1840.24
Sagility		0.625.382.01-10.46-5.7814.208.29
Firstsource Solutions		-7.3714.8118.99-4.47-24.3323.787.42
eClerx Services		-4.1417.8211.01-15.10-14.0126.1820.46
eMudhra		16.1122.450.446.04-30.106.6715.88
Route Mobile		-2.17-4.81-8.54-9.75-39.59-29.09-22.98
RPSG Ventures		-1.623.01-6.5518.073.8219.846.67
BLS E-Services		3.2916.2554.6585.4364.57-5.33-3.23
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services		0.710.30-19.40-27.72-46.389.185.41
Protean eGov Technologies		-8.15-4.05-5.90-14.82-26.75-27.25-17.38
Hinduja Global Solutions		1.304.161.520.85-20.78-25.64-22.56
Aurum Proptech		2.771.2627.2127.1423.2116.9929.03
Creative Newtech		12.4543.0876.9860.3578.0828.0436.85
One Point One Solutions		4.998.511.3121.9028.6129.7060.75
Alldigi Tech		-0.29-0.31-2.49-10.24-24.3110.8713.01
Kellton Tech Solutions		-0.42-8.73-12.84-12.73-45.52-5.424.59
IRIS RegTech Solutions		3.73-1.534.831.70-28.1237.7910.31

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, P E Analytics has gained 11.94% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-14.45%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (7.05%), Netweb Technologies India (130.07%). From a 5 year perspective, P E Analytics has underperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (-0.53%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-2.39%).

P E Analytics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

P E Analytics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5218.76213.65
10224.97219.41
20228.43224.02
50227.84221.87
100206.48214.01
200201.19213.07

Source: Dion Global

P E Analytics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, P E Analytics saw a drop in promoter holding to 72.26%, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding fell to 1.81%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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P E Analytics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the P E Analytics fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About P E Analytics

P E Analytics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/06/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70102DL2008PLC172384 and registration number is 172384. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Enabled Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Samir Jasuja
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Vasihali Jasuja
    Director
  • Ms. Pooja Verma
    Director
  • Mr. Viraj Nijhara
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nitin Uppal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sachin Sandhir
    Independent Director

FAQs on P E Analytics Share Price

What is the share price of P E Analytics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for P E Analytics is ₹225.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is P E Analytics?

The P E Analytics is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of P E Analytics?

The market cap of P E Analytics is ₹235.85 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of P E Analytics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of P E Analytics are ₹239.90 and ₹225.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of P E Analytics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which P E Analytics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of P E Analytics is ₹268.00 and 52-week low of P E Analytics is ₹145.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the P E Analytics performed historically in terms of returns?

The P E Analytics has shown returns of 10.29% over the past day, -1.66% for the past month, 4.68% over 3 months, 11.94% over 1 year, 8.23% across 3 years, and 5.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of P E Analytics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of P E Analytics are 15.05 and 2.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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