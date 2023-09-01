Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

OXYGENTA PHARMACEUTICAL LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹37.94 Closed
4.61.67
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹35.16₹38.08
₹37.94
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.00₹49.85
₹37.94
Open Price
₹37.99
Prev. Close
₹36.27
Volume
2,248

Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R138.96
  • R239.98
  • R341.88
  • Pivot
    37.06
  • S136.04
  • S234.14
  • S333.12

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 528.736.22
  • 1028.2536.1
  • 2028.2536.89
  • 5027.7937.55
  • 10026.2235.76
  • 20025.4832.66

Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
13.19-7.9621.7252.1933.59296.45287.54
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd. Share Holdings

Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
27 Feb, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd.

Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/11/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110TG1990PLC012038 and registration number is 012038. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 60.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Sai Sudhakar Vankineni
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Gunreddy Krishna Reddy
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajasekhar Reddy Puchakayala
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Raghavender Rao Kanuganti
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanagari Kondal Reddy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Padmaja Surapureddy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. N Gangi Reddy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vidya Sagar Devabhaktuni
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd.?

The market cap of Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd. is ₹127.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd. is -8.8 and PB ratio of Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd. is -8.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd. is ₹37.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd. is ₹49.85 and 52-week low of Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd. is ₹21.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data