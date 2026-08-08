Here's the live share price of Oxygenta Pharmaceutical along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Oxygenta Pharmaceutical
|5.87
|13.37
|-5.46
|-9.53
|-45.92
|8.59
|22.98
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|3.23
|5.51
|14.34
|22.83
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|22.08
|22.95
|34.86
|39.55
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|1.74
|13.05
|23.94
|38.63
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|2.82
|9.22
|9.65
|-0.91
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1
|-2.94
|18.78
|20.81
|19.21
|19.4
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-3.97
|-0.75
|7.32
|23.13
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-2.01
|0.49
|17.1
|-1.09
|10.6
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|26.21
|50.88
|88.11
|125.92
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.1
|-9.38
|-8.07
|-3.27
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|6.69
|11.59
|38.27
|59.46
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|8.34
|12.99
|15
|25.24
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.9
|0.64
|1.19
|-1.8
|18.46
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.4
|2.84
|-3.27
|15.79
|13.31
|41.01
|31.1
|Abbott India
|0.06
|5.98
|4.28
|1.18
|-15.3
|5.1
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|12.2
|7.07
|24.79
|15.05
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|7.89
|4.64
|3.54
|-1.83
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.7
|-1.48
|11.8
|19.51
|25.3
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|6.12
|14.77
|21.74
|33.73
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|4.91
|37.31
|38.72
|35.28
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Oxygenta Pharmaceutical has declined 45.92% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.83%), Divi's Laboratories (39.55%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (38.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Oxygenta Pharmaceutical has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|49.75
|49.42
|10
|49.83
|49.51
|20
|49.08
|49.38
|50
|49.18
|49.8
|100
|51.08
|51.58
|200
|54.51
|56.55
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Oxygenta Pharmaceutical remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 43.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 05:39 AM IST IST
|Oxygenta Pharma. - Newspaper Advertisement
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:43 PM IST IST
|Oxygenta Pharma. - Intimation Of Book Closure And Cut-Off Date For The 33Rd Annual General Meeting Of Oxygenta Pharmaceutical
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:37 PM IST IST
|Oxygenta Pharma. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:30 PM IST IST
|Oxygenta Pharma. - Submission Of Notice Of 33Rd Annual General Meeting For The Finanical Year 2025-26.
|Jul 27, 2026, 11:45 PM IST IST
|Oxygenta Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/11/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110TG1990PLC012038 and registration number is 012038. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 112.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oxygenta Pharmaceutical is ₹53.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Oxygenta Pharmaceutical is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Oxygenta Pharmaceutical is ₹196.01 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Oxygenta Pharmaceutical are ₹54.00 and ₹52.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oxygenta Pharmaceutical stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oxygenta Pharmaceutical is ₹102.70 and 52-week low of Oxygenta Pharmaceutical is ₹43.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Oxygenta Pharmaceutical has shown returns of 2.3% over the past day, 12.77% for the past month, -8.29% over 3 months, -47.5% over 1 year, 8.59% across 3 years, and 22.98% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Oxygenta Pharmaceutical are -14.43 and -4.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global