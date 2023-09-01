What is the Market Cap of Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd.? The market cap of Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd. is ₹127.04 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd.? P/E ratio of Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd. is -8.8 and PB ratio of Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd. is -8.28 as on .

What is the share price of Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd. is ₹37.94 as on .