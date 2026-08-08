What is the share price of Oxygenta Pharmaceutical? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oxygenta Pharmaceutical is ₹53.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Oxygenta Pharmaceutical? The Oxygenta Pharmaceutical is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Oxygenta Pharmaceutical? The market cap of Oxygenta Pharmaceutical is ₹196.01 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Oxygenta Pharmaceutical? Today’s highest and lowest price of Oxygenta Pharmaceutical are ₹54.00 and ₹52.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Oxygenta Pharmaceutical? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oxygenta Pharmaceutical stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oxygenta Pharmaceutical is ₹102.70 and 52-week low of Oxygenta Pharmaceutical is ₹43.00 as on .

How has the Oxygenta Pharmaceutical performed historically in terms of returns? The Oxygenta Pharmaceutical has shown returns of 2.3% over the past day, 12.77% for the past month, -8.29% over 3 months, -47.5% over 1 year, 8.59% across 3 years, and 22.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Oxygenta Pharmaceutical? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Oxygenta Pharmaceutical are -14.43 and -4.59 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global