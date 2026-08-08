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Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Share Price

NSE
BSE

OXYGENTA PHARMACEUTICAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Oxygenta Pharmaceutical along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹53.00 Closed
2.30₹ 1.19
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹52.40₹54.00
₹53.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹43.00₹102.70
₹53.00
Open Price
₹53.75
Prev. Close
₹51.81
Volume
14,834

Source: Dion Global

Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Oxygenta Pharmaceutical		5.8713.37-5.46-9.53-45.928.5922.98
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.033.235.5114.3422.8318.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3822.0822.9534.8639.5528.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.961.7413.0523.9438.6334.1426.36
Cipla		-0.062.829.229.65-0.916.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1-2.9418.7820.8119.2119.413.74
Lupin		-2.23-3.97-0.757.3223.1329.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-2.010.4917.1-1.0910.611.36
Laurus Labs		2.1426.2150.8888.11125.9266.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.1-9.38-8.07-3.271.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.176.6911.5938.2759.4624.1613.36
Biocon		1.028.3412.991525.2418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90.641.19-1.818.4610.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.42.84-3.2715.7913.3141.0131.1
Abbott India		0.065.984.281.18-15.35.19.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.8712.27.0724.7915.054.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.017.894.643.54-1.8322.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.7-1.4811.819.5125.323.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.296.1214.7721.7433.7325.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.424.9137.3138.7235.2824.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Oxygenta Pharmaceutical has declined 45.92% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.83%), Divi's Laboratories (39.55%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (38.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Oxygenta Pharmaceutical has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
549.7549.42
1049.8349.51
2049.0849.38
5049.1849.8
10051.0851.58
20054.5156.55

Source: Dion Global

Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Oxygenta Pharmaceutical remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 43.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 05:39 AM IST ISTOxygenta Pharma. - Newspaper Advertisement
Jul 30, 2026, 10:43 PM IST ISTOxygenta Pharma. - Intimation Of Book Closure And Cut-Off Date For The 33Rd Annual General Meeting Of Oxygenta Pharmaceutical
Jul 30, 2026, 10:37 PM IST ISTOxygenta Pharma. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 30, 2026, 10:30 PM IST ISTOxygenta Pharma. - Submission Of Notice Of 33Rd Annual General Meeting For The Finanical Year 2025-26.
Jul 27, 2026, 11:45 PM IST ISTOxygenta Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Oxygenta Pharmaceutical

Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/11/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110TG1990PLC012038 and registration number is 012038. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 112.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chandra Mouliswar Reddy Gangavaram
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Balasubba Reddy Mamilla
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Amireddy Venkatesu Reddy
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Vedavathi Gangavaram
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sidda Reddy Kanuparthi
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Veera Reddy Arava
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sharvari Swapnil Shinde
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Janardhana Reddy Yeddula
    Independent Director

FAQs on Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Share Price

What is the share price of Oxygenta Pharmaceutical?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oxygenta Pharmaceutical is ₹53.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Oxygenta Pharmaceutical?

The Oxygenta Pharmaceutical is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Oxygenta Pharmaceutical?

The market cap of Oxygenta Pharmaceutical is ₹196.01 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Oxygenta Pharmaceutical?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Oxygenta Pharmaceutical are ₹54.00 and ₹52.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Oxygenta Pharmaceutical?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oxygenta Pharmaceutical stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oxygenta Pharmaceutical is ₹102.70 and 52-week low of Oxygenta Pharmaceutical is ₹43.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Oxygenta Pharmaceutical performed historically in terms of returns?

The Oxygenta Pharmaceutical has shown returns of 2.3% over the past day, 12.77% for the past month, -8.29% over 3 months, -47.5% over 1 year, 8.59% across 3 years, and 22.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Oxygenta Pharmaceutical?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Oxygenta Pharmaceutical are -14.43 and -4.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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