What is the share price of Ovobel Foods? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ovobel Foods is ₹172.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Ovobel Foods? The Ovobel Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ovobel Foods? The market cap of Ovobel Foods is ₹163.41 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ovobel Foods? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ovobel Foods are ₹178.35 and ₹169.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ovobel Foods? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ovobel Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ovobel Foods is ₹211.90 and 52-week low of Ovobel Foods is ₹105.60 as on .

How has the Ovobel Foods performed historically in terms of returns? The Ovobel Foods has shown returns of 1.24% over the past day, -11.79% for the past month, 18.54% over 3 months, 31.45% over 1 year, -22.18% across 3 years, and 36.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ovobel Foods? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ovobel Foods are 6.26 and 1.48 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global