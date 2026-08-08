Here's the live share price of Ovobel Foods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ovobel Foods
|6.24
|-11.79
|18.54
|-1.29
|31.45
|-22.18
|36.72
|Nestle India
|2.00
|4.62
|4.33
|18.89
|37.77
|11.16
|11.10
|Britannia Industries
|1.87
|1.25
|-5.09
|-5.54
|0.71
|5.78
|8.70
|Zydus Wellness
|-7.46
|-7.36
|5.82
|30.93
|38.17
|22.12
|3.39
|Bikaji Foods International
|-2.58
|-2.92
|-7.30
|-6.72
|-14.36
|9.03
|14.51
|Orkla India
|1.28
|-6.47
|-12.65
|-3.60
|-20.80
|-7.48
|-4.56
|Hindustan Foods
|-0.33
|6.80
|4.74
|12.86
|6.16
|0.19
|8.58
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|8.82
|29.67
|10.04
|-1.12
|-25.73
|5.97
|21.87
|Gopal Snacks
|1.57
|1.08
|-17.48
|-7.72
|-24.15
|-8.59
|-5.24
|Prataap Snacks
|7.23
|1.27
|23.05
|13.87
|35.89
|12.67
|11.44
|ADF Foods
|-3.53
|-15.89
|-2.23
|15.95
|13.97
|5.78
|9.12
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|2.37
|8.99
|11.96
|23.08
|-11.96
|-12.39
|-11.57
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|-2.05
|13.33
|46.43
|11.68
|11.68
|3.75
|2.23
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-5.83
|-24.33
|30.85
|21.73
|46.42
|17.24
|41.04
|HMA Agro Industries
|7.21
|0.32
|-10.75
|-19.88
|-28.57
|-28.93
|-17.76
|Krishival Foods
|0
|-3.72
|5.56
|15.62
|8.16
|-0.48
|-0.29
|Shah Foods
|-9.58
|39.48
|119.48
|141.95
|189.27
|31.72
|65.70
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|-0.12
|-2.66
|-13.97
|-18.09
|-44.72
|24.35
|73.12
|Hexagon Nutrition
|2.27
|-5.18
|28.99
|28.99
|28.99
|8.86
|5.22
|Apis India
|-3.15
|-4.01
|-10.05
|-21.18
|255.01
|170.21
|135.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ovobel Foods has gained 31.45% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Ovobel Foods has outperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|170.81
|165.45
|10
|180.91
|171.99
|20
|186.72
|178.37
|50
|181.25
|176.53
|100
|157.48
|168.64
|200
|163.28
|159.84
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ovobel Foods remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 30.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 01:40 AM IST IST
|Ovobel Foods - Board Meeting Intimation for Quarterly Unaudited Results For June 2026
|Jul 03, 2026, 08:59 PM IST IST
|Ovobel Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jun 18, 2026, 03:08 AM IST IST
|Ovobel Foods - Newspaper Advertisement - Pursuant To SEBI Circular SEBI/HO/38/13/11(2) 2026-MIRSDPOD/1/370/2026 Dated 30T
|Jun 18, 2026, 03:06 AM IST IST
|Ovobel Foods - Newspaper Advertisement - Pursuant To SEBI Circular SEBI/HO/38/13/11(2) 2026-MIRSDPOD/1/370/2026 Dated 30T
|May 29, 2026, 08:08 PM IST IST
|Ovobel Foods - Newspaper Advertisement - Regulation 47 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations.
Source: Dion Global
Ovobel Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1993PLC013875 and registration number is 013875. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other semi-processed, processed or instant foods except farinaceous products and malted foods and manufacturing activities like manufacture of egg powder, sambar powder etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 256.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ovobel Foods is ₹172.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ovobel Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ovobel Foods is ₹163.41 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ovobel Foods are ₹178.35 and ₹169.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ovobel Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ovobel Foods is ₹211.90 and 52-week low of Ovobel Foods is ₹105.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ovobel Foods has shown returns of 1.24% over the past day, -11.79% for the past month, 18.54% over 3 months, 31.45% over 1 year, -22.18% across 3 years, and 36.72% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ovobel Foods are 6.26 and 1.48 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global