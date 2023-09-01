Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.06
|-4.88
|24.60
|59.08
|184.85
|1,033.73
|1,514.12
|-1.26
|-3.01
|0.35
|16.71
|11.14
|35.48
|94.09
|-0.63
|-6.66
|-2.89
|2.67
|20.98
|19.16
|37.02
|-1.73
|12.51
|34.84
|32.02
|17.68
|108.45
|106.52
|3.19
|1.91
|7.05
|30.79
|8.94
|60.11
|60.11
|3.06
|0.82
|27.73
|35.33
|53.74
|53.74
|53.74
|-0.64
|-1.32
|11.68
|9.26
|-7.74
|-1.08
|-17.12
|2.49
|3.88
|-2.02
|12.70
|0.96
|15.83
|15.83
|1.69
|-2.70
|-2.89
|-4.16
|21.93
|265.24
|592.07
|6.92
|7.43
|15.74
|31.94
|-5.08
|-10.19
|-10.19
|-0.84
|16.28
|33.23
|102.21
|200.85
|74.96
|74.96
|0.50
|-0.07
|43.38
|52.78
|35.27
|21.49
|21.49
|-4.01
|17.63
|42.97
|82.61
|33.49
|38.52
|62.09
|22.50
|26.85
|30.62
|30.62
|30.62
|30.62
|30.62
|2.49
|-1.16
|24.98
|48.38
|49.93
|197.93
|299.78
|2.76
|1.13
|22.03
|76.10
|54.52
|43.19
|-16.50
|-2.36
|13.87
|98.86
|149.15
|82.46
|89.78
|-35.35
|0.21
|0.53
|0.95
|22.42
|76.50
|175.16
|64.61
|4.34
|9.97
|18.95
|19.70
|16.36
|55.68
|-17.98
|-1.70
|-4.24
|0.19
|3.14
|7.60
|289.74
|385.59
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Ovobel Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1993PLC013875 and registration number is 013875. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other semi-processed, processed or instant foods except farinaceous products and malted foods and manufacturing activities like manufacture of egg powder, sambar powder etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 125.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ovobel Foods Ltd. is ₹271.44 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ovobel Foods Ltd. is 5.92 and PB ratio of Ovobel Foods Ltd. is 4.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ovobel Foods Ltd. is ₹285.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ovobel Foods Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ovobel Foods Ltd. is ₹365.00 and 52-week low of Ovobel Foods Ltd. is ₹81.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.