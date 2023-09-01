Ovobel Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1993PLC013875 and registration number is 013875. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other semi-processed, processed or instant foods except farinaceous products and malted foods and manufacturing activities like manufacture of egg powder, sambar powder etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 125.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.