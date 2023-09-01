Follow Us

OVOBEL FOODS LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹285.70 Closed
25.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Ovobel Foods Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹285.70₹285.70
₹285.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹81.55₹365.00
₹285.70
Open Price
₹285.70
Prev. Close
₹280.10
Volume
30,070

Ovobel Foods Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1285.7
  • R2285.7
  • R3285.7
  • Pivot
    285.7
  • S1285.7
  • S2285.7
  • S3285.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5106.18288.31
  • 10103.81297.96
  • 20100.54305.84
  • 5094.01294.53
  • 10070.59266.19
  • 20049.54222.35

Ovobel Foods Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.06-4.8824.6059.08184.851,033.731,514.12
-1.26-3.010.3516.7111.1435.4894.09
-0.63-6.66-2.892.6720.9819.1637.02
-1.7312.5134.8432.0217.68108.45106.52
3.191.917.0530.798.9460.1160.11
3.060.8227.7335.3353.7453.7453.74
-0.64-1.3211.689.26-7.74-1.08-17.12
2.493.88-2.0212.700.9615.8315.83
1.69-2.70-2.89-4.1621.93265.24592.07
6.927.4315.7431.94-5.08-10.19-10.19
-0.8416.2833.23102.21200.8574.9674.96
0.50-0.0743.3852.7835.2721.4921.49
-4.0117.6342.9782.6133.4938.5262.09
22.5026.8530.6230.6230.6230.6230.62
2.49-1.1624.9848.3849.93197.93299.78
2.761.1322.0376.1054.5243.19-16.50
-2.3613.8798.86149.1582.4689.78-35.35
0.210.530.9522.4276.50175.1664.61
4.349.9718.9519.7016.3655.68-17.98
-1.70-4.240.193.147.60289.74385.59

Ovobel Foods Ltd. Share Holdings

Ovobel Foods Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ovobel Foods Ltd.

Ovobel Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1993PLC013875 and registration number is 013875. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other semi-processed, processed or instant foods except farinaceous products and malted foods and manufacturing activities like manufacture of egg powder, sambar powder etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 125.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mysore Satish Sharad
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Syed Fahad
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Channappa Bhavihal Gurusiddappa
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Ovobel Foods Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ovobel Foods Ltd.?

The market cap of Ovobel Foods Ltd. is ₹271.44 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ovobel Foods Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ovobel Foods Ltd. is 5.92 and PB ratio of Ovobel Foods Ltd. is 4.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ovobel Foods Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ovobel Foods Ltd. is ₹285.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ovobel Foods Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ovobel Foods Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ovobel Foods Ltd. is ₹365.00 and 52-week low of Ovobel Foods Ltd. is ₹81.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

