Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Ovobel Foods Share Price

NSE
BSE

OVOBEL FOODS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of Ovobel Foods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹172.00 Closed
1.24₹ 2.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Ovobel Foods Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹169.00₹178.35
₹172.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹105.60₹211.90
₹172.00
Open Price
₹177.70
Prev. Close
₹169.90
Volume
4,743

Source: Dion Global

Ovobel Foods Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ovobel Foods		6.24-11.7918.54-1.2931.45-22.1836.72
Nestle India		2.004.624.3318.8937.7711.1611.10
Britannia Industries		1.871.25-5.09-5.540.715.788.70
Zydus Wellness		-7.46-7.365.8230.9338.1722.123.39
Bikaji Foods International		-2.58-2.92-7.30-6.72-14.369.0314.51
Orkla India		1.28-6.47-12.65-3.60-20.80-7.48-4.56
Hindustan Foods		-0.336.804.7412.866.160.198.58
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		8.8229.6710.04-1.12-25.735.9721.87
Gopal Snacks		1.571.08-17.48-7.72-24.15-8.59-5.24
Prataap Snacks		7.231.2723.0513.8735.8912.6711.44
ADF Foods		-3.53-15.89-2.2315.9513.975.789.12
Tasty Bite Eatables		2.378.9911.9623.08-11.96-12.39-11.57
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		-2.0513.3346.4311.6811.683.752.23
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-5.83-24.3330.8521.7346.4217.2441.04
HMA Agro Industries		7.210.32-10.75-19.88-28.57-28.93-17.76
Krishival Foods		0-3.725.5615.628.16-0.48-0.29
Shah Foods		-9.5839.48119.48141.95189.2731.7265.70
Lotus Chocolate Company		-0.12-2.66-13.97-18.09-44.7224.3573.12
Hexagon Nutrition		2.27-5.1828.9928.9928.998.865.22
Apis India		-3.15-4.01-10.05-21.18255.01170.21135.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ovobel Foods has gained 31.45% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Ovobel Foods has outperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).

Ovobel Foods Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ovobel Foods Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5170.81165.45
10180.91171.99
20186.72178.37
50181.25176.53
100157.48168.64
200163.28159.84

Source: Dion Global

Ovobel Foods Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ovobel Foods remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 30.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Ovobel Foods Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 01:40 AM IST ISTOvobel Foods - Board Meeting Intimation for Quarterly Unaudited Results For June 2026
Jul 03, 2026, 08:59 PM IST ISTOvobel Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jun 18, 2026, 03:08 AM IST ISTOvobel Foods - Newspaper Advertisement - Pursuant To SEBI Circular SEBI/HO/38/13/11(2) 2026-MIRSDPOD/1/370/2026 Dated 30T
Jun 18, 2026, 03:06 AM IST ISTOvobel Foods - Newspaper Advertisement - Pursuant To SEBI Circular SEBI/HO/38/13/11(2) 2026-MIRSDPOD/1/370/2026 Dated 30T
May 29, 2026, 08:08 PM IST ISTOvobel Foods - Newspaper Advertisement - Regulation 47 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations.

Source: Dion Global

About Ovobel Foods

Ovobel Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1993PLC013875 and registration number is 013875. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other semi-processed, processed or instant foods except farinaceous products and malted foods and manufacturing activities like manufacture of egg powder, sambar powder etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 256.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Geetika Khandelwal
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Mr. Mysore Satish Sharad
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Syed Fahad
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Channappa Bhavihal Gurusiddappa
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Satish Babu Padmanabha Shetty
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Rakhi Bajoria
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ovobel Foods Share Price

What is the share price of Ovobel Foods?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ovobel Foods is ₹172.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ovobel Foods?

The Ovobel Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ovobel Foods?

The market cap of Ovobel Foods is ₹163.41 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ovobel Foods?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ovobel Foods are ₹178.35 and ₹169.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ovobel Foods?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ovobel Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ovobel Foods is ₹211.90 and 52-week low of Ovobel Foods is ₹105.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ovobel Foods performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ovobel Foods has shown returns of 1.24% over the past day, -11.79% for the past month, 18.54% over 3 months, 31.45% over 1 year, -22.18% across 3 years, and 36.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ovobel Foods?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ovobel Foods are 6.26 and 1.48 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Ovobel Foods News

More Ovobel Foods News
Market Pulse