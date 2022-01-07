Oversubscribed three times: India’s largest foreign currency bond issuance: RIL raises $4 billion

The three tranche bonds have a mautrity of 10-year, 30-year and 40-year, and were 120 basis points (bps), 160 bps and 170 bps over the respective US Treasuries benchmark, the company said in a statement.



Reliance Industries (RIL) on Thursday said it has raised $4 billion in India’s largest ever foreign currency bond issuance. The multi-tranche bonds were oversubscribed three times.



The company said proceeds from the issuance will be used to refinance high cost borrowings.The three tranche bonds have a mautrity of 10-year, 30-year and 40-year, and were 120 basis points (bps), 160 bps and 170 bps over the respective US Treasuries benchmark, the company said in a statement. While the $1.5 billion notes priced at 2.875% mature in 10 years in 2032, the $1.75 billion notes priced at 3.625% mature in 30 years in 2052, and the $750 million notes priced at 3.750% mature in 40 years in 2062.



This is the first time any private company rated ‘BBB’ from Asia ex-Japan has achieved the lowest coupon for 30-year and 40-year issuances. Also, it is the “first ever 40-year tranche by a BBB private sector corporate from Asia ex Japan”, RIL said.

