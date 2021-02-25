  • MORE MARKET STATS

Outstanding corp bonds could rise to Rs 65-70L cr by March 2025: Crisil

By: |
February 25, 2021 2:45 AM

Take-out financing facilitated by pooling of assets can help banks and other infrastructure financiers to free up a portion of the over Rs 20-lakh-crore credit outstanding in the sector for fresh lending to new projects, she added.

However, demand is expected to be at Rs 60-65 lakh crore, which means foreign capital will be necessary to bridge the Rs 5-lakh-crore gap, it said.However, demand is expected to be at Rs 60-65 lakh crore, which means foreign capital will be necessary to bridge the Rs 5-lakh-crore gap, it said.

Innovation can help double the value of outstanding corporate bonds in the domestic market to Rs 65-70 lakh crore by March 2025, rating agency Crisil said on Wednesday in its yearbook on the Indian debt market. However, demand is expected to be at Rs 60-65 lakh crore, which means foreign capital will be necessary to bridge the Rs 5-lakh-crore gap, it said.

The National Infrastructure Pipeline envisages Rs 111 lakh crore of investments between fiscals 2020 and 2025 for infrastructure build-out. Raising such has become even more difficult because of the fiscal stress caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Given this, the Indian capital markets will have a big role to play in financing the build-out through bonds, Crisil said.

Related News

For the bond market to fill the gap, supply-side innovations such as pooling of assets, a well-capitalised Credit Guarantee Enhancement Corporation and widespread adoption of the INFRA Expected Loss (EL) rating scale will be pivotal. On the demand side, credit default swaps, retail participation, index linked funds and mechanisms to improve liquidity will be enablers. Besides these, attracting foreign capital is crucial to bridging the emerging supply-demand gap, especially given the crowding-out by gilts stemming from the huge borrowing programme of the government, Crisil said.

Crisil estimates innovations can help mobilise Rs 7-10 lakh crore via infrastructure bonds through fiscal 2025. Ashu Suyash, MD & CEO, Crisil, said: “Pooled assets bring scale, diversification benefits and flexibility to structure the cash flows. This can attract foreign capital and improve the confidence of bond market investors.”

Take-out financing facilitated by pooling of assets can help banks and other infrastructure financiers to free up a portion of the over Rs 20-lakh-crore credit outstanding in the sector for fresh lending to new projects, she added.

A well-capitalised Credit Guarantee Enhancement Corporation can also enable issuances by lifting the standalone credit ratings of operational infrastructure assets to levels desired by investors. The INFRA EL ratings scale, which assesses the expected loss (EL) over the lifetime of an infrastructure debt instrument, helps investors deduce the typically low EL of such projects and thus kindle their interest, Crisil said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Outstanding corp bonds could rise to Rs 65-70L cr by March 2025 Crisil
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Food grains output in 2020-21 pegged at 303 MT
2Petrol, diesel prices to fall? Centre may cut auto fuel taxes by Rs 5/litre, says BofA
3Uttar Pradesh likely to see 20% fall in sugar production