Outlook on Tata Motors negative from stable: Moody’s

By: | Published: November 15, 2018 3:37 AM

Moody’s on Wednesday revised its outlook on Tata Motors (TML) to negative from stable given the continuing weak performance of its passenger vehicles subsidiary JLR — Jaguar Land Rover — and the firm’s two consecutive quarters of losses.

A day earlier, Moody’s had downgraded JLR to Ba3 negative from Ba2 stable due to deteriorating credit and operating profiles.

Moody’s on Wednesday revised its outlook on Tata Motors (TML) to negative from stable given the continuing weak performance of its passenger vehicles subsidiary JLR — Jaguar Land Rover — and the firm’s two consecutive quarters of losses.

A day earlier, Moody’s had downgraded JLR to Ba3 negative from Ba2 stable due to deteriorating credit and operating profiles. While retaining its Ba2 ratings for the Indian car manufacturer, the agency noted an upgrade is unlikely in the next 12-18 months.

[Ad]Salary above 30000? 55+ Credit Card options to choose from. Apply now on BankBazaar.

Given the company’s non-JLR operations now account for half the company’s consolidated EBITDA, Moody’s estimates TML’s consolidated leverage was around 4.3x, at the end of September, in contrast to JLR’s adjusted debt/EBITDA of 4.8x. At the end of March, 2018, Tata Motors’ consolidated total borrowings were Rs 88,950 crore and the company’s interest bill in 2017-18 was Rs 4,681 crore.
While JLR has chalked out a cost-cutting and efficiency plans which could potentially result in savings of £2.5 billion in the next 18 months, Moody’s cautions that the impact of the plan will not kick in the second half of the current financial year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Outlook on Tata Motors negative from stable: Moody’s
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition