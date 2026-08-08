What is the share price of Oswal Yarns? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oswal Yarns is ₹15.75 as on .

What kind of stock is Oswal Yarns? The Oswal Yarns is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Oswal Yarns? The market cap of Oswal Yarns is ₹6.32 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Oswal Yarns? Today’s highest and lowest price of Oswal Yarns are ₹15.75 and ₹15.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Oswal Yarns? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oswal Yarns stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oswal Yarns is ₹38.99 and 52-week low of Oswal Yarns is ₹13.87 as on .

How has the Oswal Yarns performed historically in terms of returns? The Oswal Yarns has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 13.55% over 3 months, -49.47% over 1 year, 40.33% across 3 years, and 18.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Oswal Yarns? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Oswal Yarns are -48.76 and 2.13 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global