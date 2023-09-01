Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|0
|-13.11
|-18.57
|6.74
|52.00
|10.68
|6.60
|-0.37
|33.60
|73.26
|24.80
|223.63
|10.46
|-2.58
|14.95
|13.47
|22.05
|87.90
|676.39
|295.05
|0.20
|-0.70
|4.31
|8.94
|-6.97
|75.68
|140.93
|-9.86
|-14.63
|-11.21
|-19.62
|-37.87
|-5.37
|-44.25
|9.69
|20.26
|26.07
|18.57
|-22.85
|161.50
|17.99
|0.18
|4.16
|10.95
|10.95
|10.95
|10.95
|10.95
|3.20
|-1.89
|35.39
|57.07
|55.80
|68.86
|111.25
|0.08
|4.07
|34.48
|23.58
|70.05
|3,612.71
|7,498.50
|0.53
|13.24
|-7.11
|-47.23
|-83.50
|10,195.83
|6,802.23
|1.70
|6.96
|18.89
|24.76
|-16.18
|32.56
|-27.87
|-1.80
|0.56
|-10.35
|45.41
|52.64
|962.70
|3,832.00
|0.11
|-0.19
|8.49
|14.10
|4.50
|163.93
|103.53
|5.63
|4.21
|-0.36
|-12.74
|-31.08
|3,022.63
|1,124.03
|4.90
|0.67
|11.33
|13.54
|-3.84
|139.22
|25.08
|5.96
|18.17
|31.27
|6.78
|-48.29
|224.42
|84.32
|6.73
|21.55
|22.70
|28.36
|2.11
|439.20
|47.04
|-8.68
|42.64
|61.41
|65.83
|28.06
|413.36
|107.28
|-5.15
|-25.84
|-70.26
|-70.26
|-79.59
|206.94
|-90.22
|0.56
|0
|-26.05
|-39.27
|-76.28
|-78.77
|-66.62
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|28 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Oswal Yarns Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111PB1982PLC005006 and registration number is 005006. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Textile, leather and other apparel products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Oswal Yarns Ltd. is ₹2.29 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Oswal Yarns Ltd. is -7.13 and PB ratio of Oswal Yarns Ltd. is 0.67 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oswal Yarns Ltd. is ₹5.70 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oswal Yarns Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oswal Yarns Ltd. is ₹7.93 and 52-week low of Oswal Yarns Ltd. is ₹5.08 as on Aug 28, 2023.