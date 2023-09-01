Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Oswal Yarns Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

OSWAL YARNS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹5.70 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Oswal Yarns Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.42₹5.70
₹5.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.08₹7.93
₹5.70
Open Price
₹5.42
Prev. Close
₹5.70
Volume
0

Oswal Yarns Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.79
  • R25.89
  • R36.07
  • Pivot
    5.61
  • S15.51
  • S25.33
  • S35.23

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 56.495.73
  • 106.055.89
  • 206.036.18
  • 506.826.47
  • 1006.886.56
  • 2006.516.4

Oswal Yarns Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
00-13.11-18.576.7452.0010.68
6.60-0.3733.6073.2624.80223.6310.46
-2.5814.9513.4722.0587.90676.39295.05
0.20-0.704.318.94-6.9775.68140.93
-9.86-14.63-11.21-19.62-37.87-5.37-44.25
9.6920.2626.0718.57-22.85161.5017.99
0.184.1610.9510.9510.9510.9510.95
3.20-1.8935.3957.0755.8068.86111.25
0.084.0734.4823.5870.053,612.717,498.50
0.5313.24-7.11-47.23-83.5010,195.836,802.23
1.706.9618.8924.76-16.1832.56-27.87
-1.800.56-10.3545.4152.64962.703,832.00
0.11-0.198.4914.104.50163.93103.53
5.634.21-0.36-12.74-31.083,022.631,124.03
4.900.6711.3313.54-3.84139.2225.08
5.9618.1731.276.78-48.29224.4284.32
6.7321.5522.7028.362.11439.2047.04
-8.6842.6461.4165.8328.06413.36107.28
-5.15-25.84-70.26-70.26-79.59206.94-90.22
0.560-26.05-39.27-76.28-78.77-66.62

Oswal Yarns Ltd. Share Holdings

Oswal Yarns Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
28 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Oswal Yarns Ltd.

Oswal Yarns Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111PB1982PLC005006 and registration number is 005006. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Textile, leather and other apparel products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Tej Paul Oswal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Bharatt Oswall
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Vama Oswal
    Director
  • Mr. Kulwant Rai Dhawan
    Director
  • Mr. Nipun Vyas
    Director

FAQs on Oswal Yarns Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Oswal Yarns Ltd.?

The market cap of Oswal Yarns Ltd. is ₹2.29 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Oswal Yarns Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Oswal Yarns Ltd. is -7.13 and PB ratio of Oswal Yarns Ltd. is 0.67 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Oswal Yarns Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oswal Yarns Ltd. is ₹5.70 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Oswal Yarns Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oswal Yarns Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oswal Yarns Ltd. is ₹7.93 and 52-week low of Oswal Yarns Ltd. is ₹5.08 as on Aug 28, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data