Here's the live share price of Oswal Yarns along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Oswal Yarns
|0
|0
|13.55
|-22.72
|-49.47
|40.33
|18.57
|Garware Technical Fibres
|10.52
|11.76
|20.63
|15.15
|-6.03
|7.96
|2.84
|Kusumgar
|9.80
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Sanathan Textiles
|1.61
|5.41
|4.69
|8.85
|0.66
|7.33
|4.34
|Jindal Worldwide
|1.47
|29.92
|43.33
|33.75
|8.00
|-16.96
|22.91
|Aayush Art and Bullion
|2.74
|6.21
|4.14
|11.20
|33.57
|184.48
|126.50
|GHCL Textiles
|7.14
|9.98
|30.60
|45.61
|50.20
|16.85
|11.26
|Birla Cotsyn (India)
|0
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|6.51
|3.86
|Voith Paper Fabrics India
|5.27
|2.23
|-6.59
|-5.90
|-24.33
|-4.30
|4.94
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|-0.13
|3.30
|0.92
|22.96
|1.69
|-6.33
|-10.70
|VTM
|-1.33
|-7.92
|-17.34
|-39.00
|-34.84
|38.74
|31.51
|True Green Bio Energy
|0.83
|-0.08
|27.16
|198.54
|188.27
|116.04
|44.16
|Kesoram Industries
|1.43
|20.87
|13.37
|44.96
|150.00
|-46.49
|-30.33
|Bhilwara Technical Textiles
|-6.90
|-16.51
|35.57
|25.82
|-11.91
|40.35
|19.69
|Alpine Texworld
|-13.28
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-13.98
|-8.64
|Game Changers Texfab
|29.57
|40.77
|13.99
|8.56
|18.88
|5.94
|3.52
|RRIL
|3.66
|0.56
|-11.86
|0.56
|11.43
|-1.87
|8.15
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|1.46
|3.17
|5.01
|2.66
|-5.12
|-15.48
|-14.47
|Osiajee Texfab
|-12.48
|-29.42
|-38.70
|-37.95
|-2.09
|83.40
|47.93
|Popees Baby Care India
|0
|16.55
|18.56
|-17.13
|30.98
|54.42
|29.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Oswal Yarns has declined 49.47% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Oswal Yarns has outperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|15.45
|15.53
|10
|15.21
|15.4
|20
|15.32
|15.76
|50
|18.33
|18.83
|100
|25.74
|23.24
|200
|30.08
|28.23
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Oswal Yarns remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 54.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 28, 2026, 08:13 PM IST IST
|Oswal Yarns - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
|Jul 28, 2026, 08:07 PM IST IST
|Oswal Yarns - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Tuesday, 28Th July 2026
|Jul 13, 2026, 09:44 PM IST IST
|Oswal Yarns - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On Tuesday, July 28, 2026
|Jul 11, 2026, 08:15 PM IST IST
|Oswal Yarns - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 27, 2026, 09:11 PM IST IST
|Oswal Yarns - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
Source: Dion Global
Oswal Yarns Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111PB1982PLC005006 and registration number is 005006. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Textile, leather and other apparel products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oswal Yarns is ₹15.75 as on Jul 27, 2026.
The Oswal Yarns is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Oswal Yarns is ₹6.32 Cr as on Jul 27, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Oswal Yarns are ₹15.75 and ₹15.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oswal Yarns stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oswal Yarns is ₹38.99 and 52-week low of Oswal Yarns is ₹13.87 as on Jul 27, 2026.
The Oswal Yarns has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 13.55% over 3 months, -49.47% over 1 year, 40.33% across 3 years, and 18.57% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Oswal Yarns are -48.76 and 2.13 on Jul 27, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global