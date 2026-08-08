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Oswal Yarns Share Price

NSE
BSE

OSWAL YARNS

Oswal Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Oswal Yarns along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹15.75 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Jul 27, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Oswal Yarns Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.00₹15.75
₹15.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.87₹38.99
₹15.75
Open Price
₹15.00
Prev. Close
₹15.75
Volume
219

Source: Dion Global

Oswal Yarns Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Oswal Yarns		0013.55-22.72-49.4740.3318.57
Garware Technical Fibres		10.5211.7620.6315.15-6.037.962.84
Kusumgar		9.805.895.895.895.891.931.15
Sanathan Textiles		1.615.414.698.850.667.334.34
Jindal Worldwide		1.4729.9243.3333.758.00-16.9622.91
Aayush Art and Bullion		2.746.214.1411.2033.57184.48126.50
GHCL Textiles		7.149.9830.6045.6150.2016.8511.26
Birla Cotsyn (India)		020.8520.8520.8520.856.513.86
Voith Paper Fabrics India		5.272.23-6.59-5.90-24.33-4.304.94
Sutlej Textiles & Industries		-0.133.300.9222.961.69-6.33-10.70
VTM		-1.33-7.92-17.34-39.00-34.8438.7431.51
True Green Bio Energy		0.83-0.0827.16198.54188.27116.0444.16
Kesoram Industries		1.4320.8713.3744.96150.00-46.49-30.33
Bhilwara Technical Textiles		-6.90-16.5135.5725.82-11.9140.3519.69
Alpine Texworld		-13.28-36.36-36.36-36.36-36.36-13.98-8.64
Game Changers Texfab		29.5740.7713.998.5618.885.943.52
RRIL		3.660.56-11.860.5611.43-1.878.15
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills		1.463.175.012.66-5.12-15.48-14.47
Osiajee Texfab		-12.48-29.42-38.70-37.95-2.0983.4047.93
Popees Baby Care India		016.5518.56-17.1330.9854.4229.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Oswal Yarns has declined 49.47% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Oswal Yarns has outperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).

Oswal Yarns Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Oswal Yarns Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
515.4515.53
1015.2115.4
2015.3215.76
5018.3318.83
10025.7423.24
20030.0828.23

Source: Dion Global

Oswal Yarns Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Oswal Yarns remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 54.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Oswal Yarns Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 28, 2026, 08:13 PM IST ISTOswal Yarns - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Jul 28, 2026, 08:07 PM IST ISTOswal Yarns - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Tuesday, 28Th July 2026
Jul 13, 2026, 09:44 PM IST ISTOswal Yarns - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On Tuesday, July 28, 2026
Jul 11, 2026, 08:15 PM IST ISTOswal Yarns - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 27, 2026, 09:11 PM IST ISTOswal Yarns - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Oswal Yarns

Oswal Yarns Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111PB1982PLC005006 and registration number is 005006. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Textile, leather and other apparel products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Tej Paul Oswal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Bharatt Oswall
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Vama Oswal
    Director
  • Mr. Kulwant Rai Dhawan
    Director
  • Mr. Nipun Vyas
    Director

FAQs on Oswal Yarns Share Price

What is the share price of Oswal Yarns?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oswal Yarns is ₹15.75 as on Jul 27, 2026.

What kind of stock is Oswal Yarns?

The Oswal Yarns is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Oswal Yarns?

The market cap of Oswal Yarns is ₹6.32 Cr as on Jul 27, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Oswal Yarns?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Oswal Yarns are ₹15.75 and ₹15.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Oswal Yarns?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oswal Yarns stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oswal Yarns is ₹38.99 and 52-week low of Oswal Yarns is ₹13.87 as on Jul 27, 2026.

How has the Oswal Yarns performed historically in terms of returns?

The Oswal Yarns has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 13.55% over 3 months, -49.47% over 1 year, 40.33% across 3 years, and 18.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Oswal Yarns?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Oswal Yarns are -48.76 and 2.13 on Jul 27, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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