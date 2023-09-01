What is the Market Cap of Oswal Yarns Ltd.? The market cap of Oswal Yarns Ltd. is ₹2.29 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Oswal Yarns Ltd.? P/E ratio of Oswal Yarns Ltd. is -7.13 and PB ratio of Oswal Yarns Ltd. is 0.67 as on .

What is the share price of Oswal Yarns Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oswal Yarns Ltd. is ₹5.70 as on .