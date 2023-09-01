Follow Us

OSWAL LEASING LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹28.30 Closed
00
As on Jul 31, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Oswal Leasing Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹28.30₹28.30
₹28.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.30₹28.30
₹28.30
Open Price
₹28.30
Prev. Close
₹28.30
Volume
0

Oswal Leasing Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R128.3
  • R228.3
  • R328.3
  • Pivot
    28.3
  • S128.3
  • S228.3
  • S328.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 517.525.85
  • 1015.6623.33
  • 2013.7718.96
  • 5016.190
  • 10022.180
  • 20012.020

Oswal Leasing Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
004.9721.4654.64174.49174.49
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Oswal Leasing Ltd. Share Holdings

Oswal Leasing Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Oswal Leasing Ltd.

Oswal Leasing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910DL1983PLC016036 and registration number is 016036. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kamal Oswal
    Chairman
  • Mrs. Monica Oswal
    Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Gogna
    Director
  • Dr. Roshan Lal Behl
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Manisha Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Oswal Leasing Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Oswal Leasing Ltd.?

The market cap of Oswal Leasing Ltd. is ₹1.42 Cr as on Jul 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Oswal Leasing Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Oswal Leasing Ltd. is -56.37 and PB ratio of Oswal Leasing Ltd. is 0.51 as on Jul 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Oswal Leasing Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oswal Leasing Ltd. is ₹28.30 as on Jul 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Oswal Leasing Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oswal Leasing Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oswal Leasing Ltd. is ₹28.30 and 52-week low of Oswal Leasing Ltd. is ₹18.30 as on Jul 31, 2023.

