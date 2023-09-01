Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Oswal Leasing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910DL1983PLC016036 and registration number is 016036. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Oswal Leasing Ltd. is ₹1.42 Cr as on Jul 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Oswal Leasing Ltd. is -56.37 and PB ratio of Oswal Leasing Ltd. is 0.51 as on Jul 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oswal Leasing Ltd. is ₹28.30 as on Jul 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oswal Leasing Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oswal Leasing Ltd. is ₹28.30 and 52-week low of Oswal Leasing Ltd. is ₹18.30 as on Jul 31, 2023.