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Oswal Leasing Share Price

NSE
BSE

OSWAL LEASING

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Oswal Leasing along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹78.64 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Oswal Leasing Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹78.64₹78.64
₹78.64
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹55.92₹78.64
₹78.64
Open Price
₹78.64
Prev. Close
₹78.64
Volume
850

Source: Dion Global

Oswal Leasing Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Oswal Leasing		004.9921.5140.6338.3343.05
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Oswal Leasing has gained 40.63% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Oswal Leasing has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Oswal Leasing Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Oswal Leasing Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
576.476.33
1073.2272.6
2064.2165.68
5048.3249.48
10032.270
20024.530

Source: Dion Global

Oswal Leasing Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Oswal Leasing remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 74.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Oswal Leasing Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 09:27 PM IST ISTOswal Leasing - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And T
Jul 10, 2026, 04:01 PM IST ISTOswal Leasing - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 22, 2026, 10:43 PM IST ISTOswal Leasing - Non-Applicability Of Disclosure Under Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requiremen
May 22, 2026, 09:57 PM IST ISTOswal Leasing - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 22, 2026, 09:49 PM IST ISTOswal Leasing - Audited Financial Results For The Period Ended March 31, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Oswal Leasing

Oswal Leasing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910DL1983PLC016036 and registration number is 016036. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kamal Oswal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Dinesh Gogna
    Director
  • Mrs. Monica Oswal
    Director
  • Dr. Roshan Lal Behl
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Manisha Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Oswal Leasing Share Price

What is the share price of Oswal Leasing?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oswal Leasing is ₹78.64 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Oswal Leasing?

The Oswal Leasing is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Oswal Leasing?

The market cap of Oswal Leasing is ₹3.93 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Oswal Leasing?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Oswal Leasing are ₹78.64 and ₹78.64.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Oswal Leasing?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oswal Leasing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oswal Leasing is ₹78.64 and 52-week low of Oswal Leasing is ₹55.92 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Oswal Leasing performed historically in terms of returns?

The Oswal Leasing has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 4.99% over 3 months, 40.63% over 1 year, 38.33% across 3 years, and 43.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Oswal Leasing?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Oswal Leasing are -75.33 and 1.45 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Oswal Leasing News

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