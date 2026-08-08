Here's the live share price of Oswal Leasing along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Oswal Leasing
|0
|0
|4.99
|21.51
|40.63
|38.33
|43.05
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Oswal Leasing has gained 40.63% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Oswal Leasing has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|76.4
|76.33
|10
|73.22
|72.6
|20
|64.21
|65.68
|50
|48.32
|49.48
|100
|32.27
|0
|200
|24.53
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Oswal Leasing remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 74.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:27 PM IST IST
|Oswal Leasing - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And T
|Jul 10, 2026, 04:01 PM IST IST
|Oswal Leasing - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 22, 2026, 10:43 PM IST IST
|Oswal Leasing - Non-Applicability Of Disclosure Under Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requiremen
|May 22, 2026, 09:57 PM IST IST
|Oswal Leasing - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 22, 2026, 09:49 PM IST IST
|Oswal Leasing - Audited Financial Results For The Period Ended March 31, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Oswal Leasing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910DL1983PLC016036 and registration number is 016036. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oswal Leasing is ₹78.64 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Oswal Leasing is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Oswal Leasing is ₹3.93 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Oswal Leasing are ₹78.64 and ₹78.64.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oswal Leasing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oswal Leasing is ₹78.64 and 52-week low of Oswal Leasing is ₹55.92 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Oswal Leasing has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 4.99% over 3 months, 40.63% over 1 year, 38.33% across 3 years, and 43.05% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Oswal Leasing are -75.33 and 1.45 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global