What is the share price of Oswal Leasing? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oswal Leasing is ₹78.64 as on .

What kind of stock is Oswal Leasing? The Oswal Leasing is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Oswal Leasing? The market cap of Oswal Leasing is ₹3.93 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Oswal Leasing? Today’s highest and lowest price of Oswal Leasing are ₹78.64 and ₹78.64.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Oswal Leasing? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oswal Leasing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oswal Leasing is ₹78.64 and 52-week low of Oswal Leasing is ₹55.92 as on .

How has the Oswal Leasing performed historically in terms of returns? The Oswal Leasing has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 4.99% over 3 months, 40.63% over 1 year, 38.33% across 3 years, and 43.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Oswal Leasing? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Oswal Leasing are -75.33 and 1.45 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global