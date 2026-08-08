What is the share price of Oswal Green Tech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oswal Green Tech is ₹22.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Oswal Green Tech? The Oswal Green Tech is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Oswal Green Tech? The market cap of Oswal Green Tech is ₹567.55 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Oswal Green Tech? Today’s highest and lowest price of Oswal Green Tech are ₹22.49 and ₹21.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Oswal Green Tech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oswal Green Tech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oswal Green Tech is ₹49.44 and 52-week low of Oswal Green Tech is ₹19.70 as on .

How has the Oswal Green Tech performed historically in terms of returns? The Oswal Green Tech has shown returns of 0.27% over the past day, -1.34% for the past month, -21.6% over 3 months, -50.95% over 1 year, -1.25% across 3 years, and -3.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Oswal Green Tech? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Oswal Green Tech are 0.00 and 0.25 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 6.79 per annum.

Source: Dion Global