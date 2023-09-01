Follow Us

OSWAL GREEN TECH LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹26.80 Closed
1.520.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Oswal Green Tech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹26.20₹27.45
₹26.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.80₹33.50
₹26.80
Open Price
₹26.20
Prev. Close
₹26.40
Volume
2,66,190

Oswal Green Tech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R127.47
  • R228.08
  • R328.72
  • Pivot
    26.83
  • S126.22
  • S225.58
  • S324.97

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 526.0626.54
  • 1025.826.54
  • 2025.9725.92
  • 5026.924.52
  • 10025.9223.69
  • 20025.7223.68

Oswal Green Tech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.4712.5826.3536.29-2.54118.2930.02
1.480.663.9418.901.90100.83168.64
0.61-3.774.3412.59-13.07137.92127.43
4.35-0.108.1847.2843.08367.72274.01
1.65-1.214.9916.4728.06177.17141.59
2.41-4.63-7.6911.81-9.434.1923.35
2.593.1735.6156.5543.88170.7849.42
0.04-6.4711.9031.2020.608.71211.65
2.36-6.197.0721.0561.69200.1630.45
1.440.901.5117.0144.31122.600.90
3.4515.7433.3634.0513.9655.46109.24
-4.863.5919.2140.2934.011,030.48177.92
4.03-4.6820.5540.1359.50104.66-24.56
-0.15-0.692.7212.6424.6969.2263.01
1.857.5537.8938.595.10-20.43-64.10
1.40-4.0534.2136.2472.69561.29-17.48
0.03-4.8412.8545.8843.57101.88270.18
-2.100.8533.7533.2648.5748.5748.57
0.71-1.6927.6332.5524.9729.3588.83
3.54-0.2118.2364.6946.52120.2863.22

Oswal Green Tech Ltd. Share Holdings

Oswal Green Tech Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Oswal Green Tech Ltd.

Oswal Green Tech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/11/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24112PB1981PLC031099 and registration number is 031099. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 256.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr.(Mrs.) Aruna Oswal
    Chairperson & Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Bhalla
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Shikha Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Akhil Bansal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ayussh Sanghi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pulkit Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Oswal Green Tech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Oswal Green Tech Ltd.?

The market cap of Oswal Green Tech Ltd. is ₹688.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Oswal Green Tech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Oswal Green Tech Ltd. is 19.34 and PB ratio of Oswal Green Tech Ltd. is 0.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Oswal Green Tech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oswal Green Tech Ltd. is ₹26.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Oswal Green Tech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oswal Green Tech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oswal Green Tech Ltd. is ₹33.50 and 52-week low of Oswal Green Tech Ltd. is ₹16.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

