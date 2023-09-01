Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Oswal Green Tech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/11/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24112PB1981PLC031099 and registration number is 031099. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 256.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Oswal Green Tech Ltd. is ₹688.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Oswal Green Tech Ltd. is 19.34 and PB ratio of Oswal Green Tech Ltd. is 0.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oswal Green Tech Ltd. is ₹26.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oswal Green Tech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oswal Green Tech Ltd. is ₹33.50 and 52-week low of Oswal Green Tech Ltd. is ₹16.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.