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Oswal Green Tech Share Price

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BSE

OSWAL GREEN TECH

Oswal Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Oswal Green Tech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹22.10 Closed
0.27₹ 0.06
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Oswal Green Tech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.85₹22.49
₹22.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.70₹49.44
₹22.10
Open Price
₹22.00
Prev. Close
₹22.04
Volume
15,975

Source: Dion Global

Oswal Green Tech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Oswal Green Tech		5.59-1.34-21.60-27.35-50.95-1.25-3.82
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Oswal Green Tech has declined 50.95% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Oswal Green Tech has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Oswal Green Tech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Oswal Green Tech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
520.9621.54
1021.0621.41
2021.5321.62
5022.7822.71
10024.424.53
20028.5328.08

Source: Dion Global

Oswal Green Tech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Oswal Green Tech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding fell to 0.01%, and public shareholding unchanged at 29.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Oswal Green Tech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:25 PM IST ISTOswal Green Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 07, 2026, 11:22 PM IST ISTOswal Green Tech - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Friday, August 07, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 11:04 PM IST ISTOswal Green Tech - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Friday, August 07, 2026
Aug 05, 2026, 11:24 PM IST ISTOswal Green Tech - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Aug 04, 2026, 10:58 PM IST ISTOswal Green Tech - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Under Regulation 29 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India

Source: Dion Global

About Oswal Green Tech

Oswal Green Tech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/11/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24112PB1981PLC031099 and registration number is 031099. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 36.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 256.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr.(Mrs.) Aruna Oswal
    Chairperson & Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shael Oswal
    Vice Chairman & Director
  • Mrs. Kiran Vohra
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Isha Deepak Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Chawla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Umang Kaushik Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Oswal Green Tech Share Price

What is the share price of Oswal Green Tech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oswal Green Tech is ₹22.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Oswal Green Tech?

The Oswal Green Tech is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Oswal Green Tech?

The market cap of Oswal Green Tech is ₹567.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Oswal Green Tech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Oswal Green Tech are ₹22.49 and ₹21.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Oswal Green Tech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oswal Green Tech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oswal Green Tech is ₹49.44 and 52-week low of Oswal Green Tech is ₹19.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Oswal Green Tech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Oswal Green Tech has shown returns of 0.27% over the past day, -1.34% for the past month, -21.6% over 3 months, -50.95% over 1 year, -1.25% across 3 years, and -3.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Oswal Green Tech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Oswal Green Tech are 0.00 and 0.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 6.79 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Oswal Green Tech News

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