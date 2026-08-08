Here's the live share price of Oswal Green Tech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Oswal Green Tech
|5.59
|-1.34
|-21.60
|-27.35
|-50.95
|-1.25
|-3.82
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Oswal Green Tech has declined 50.95% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Oswal Green Tech has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|20.96
|21.54
|10
|21.06
|21.41
|20
|21.53
|21.62
|50
|22.78
|22.71
|100
|24.4
|24.53
|200
|28.53
|28.08
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Oswal Green Tech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding fell to 0.01%, and public shareholding unchanged at 29.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:25 PM IST IST
|Oswal Green Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:22 PM IST IST
|Oswal Green Tech - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Friday, August 07, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:04 PM IST IST
|Oswal Green Tech - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Friday, August 07, 2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:24 PM IST IST
|Oswal Green Tech - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:58 PM IST IST
|Oswal Green Tech - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Under Regulation 29 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India
Source: Dion Global
Oswal Green Tech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/11/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24112PB1981PLC031099 and registration number is 031099. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 36.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 256.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oswal Green Tech is ₹22.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Oswal Green Tech is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Oswal Green Tech is ₹567.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Oswal Green Tech are ₹22.49 and ₹21.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oswal Green Tech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oswal Green Tech is ₹49.44 and 52-week low of Oswal Green Tech is ₹19.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Oswal Green Tech has shown returns of 0.27% over the past day, -1.34% for the past month, -21.6% over 3 months, -50.95% over 1 year, -1.25% across 3 years, and -3.82% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Oswal Green Tech are 0.00 and 0.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 6.79 per annum.
Source: Dion Global