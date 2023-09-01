What is the Market Cap of Osia Hyper Retail Ltd.? The market cap of Osia Hyper Retail Ltd. is ₹578.81 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Osia Hyper Retail Ltd.? P/E ratio of Osia Hyper Retail Ltd. is 55.66 and PB ratio of Osia Hyper Retail Ltd. is 6.87 as on .

What is the share price of Osia Hyper Retail Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Osia Hyper Retail Ltd. is ₹49.00 as on .