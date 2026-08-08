Here's the live share price of Osia Hyper Retail along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Osia Hyper Retail
|-4.15
|-15.03
|-50.54
|-80.49
|-77.37
|-59.27
|-24.52
|Avenue Supermarts
|-0.54
|-4.20
|-11.09
|-0.57
|-8.53
|2.32
|2.05
|Vishal Mega Mart
|1.51
|-7.30
|-13.32
|-11.07
|-24.79
|-0.97
|-0.58
|V-Mart Retail
|2.60
|2.17
|20.09
|26.47
|3.77
|11.66
|-2.73
|Shoppers Stop
|7.82
|18.01
|17.17
|4.91
|-18.26
|-19.84
|11.14
|Patel Retail
|-2.35
|-1.48
|4.11
|5.42
|-23.41
|-8.51
|-5.19
|Spencers Retail
|-1.40
|-10.14
|-19.96
|-14.74
|-41.27
|-19.97
|-20.55
|Magson Retail & Distribution
|0
|2.86
|0.56
|28.57
|46.34
|29.18
|13.47
|On Door Concepts
|-6.42
|23.56
|41.30
|104.71
|44.45
|7.40
|4.38
|Praxis Home Retail
|12.72
|-10.38
|-9.79
|-16.95
|-32.39
|-26.55
|-17.70
|Future Consumer
|0
|-13.33
|-25.71
|-27.78
|-40.91
|-31.25
|-48.60
|Heads UP Ventures
|7.04
|3.56
|-9.81
|-18.25
|-30.86
|-16.60
|-17.91
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Osia Hyper Retail has declined 77.37% compared to peers like Avenue Supermarts (-8.53%), Vishal Mega Mart (-24.79%), V-Mart Retail (3.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Osia Hyper Retail has underperformed peers relative to Avenue Supermarts (2.05%) and Vishal Mega Mart (-0.58%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.91
|2.88
|10
|2.94
|2.92
|20
|3.04
|3
|50
|3.25
|3.49
|100
|4.23
|5.2
|200
|10.36
|9.13
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Osia Hyper Retail saw a drop in promoter holding to 33.85%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.47%, and public shareholding moved up to 65.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Osia Hyper Retail fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Osia Hyper Retail Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/10/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52190GJ2013PLC077269 and registration number is 077269. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Retail - Departmental Stores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1427.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Osia Hyper Retail is ₹2.77 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Osia Hyper Retail is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Osia Hyper Retail is ₹49.02 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Osia Hyper Retail are ₹2.84 and ₹2.67.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Osia Hyper Retail stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Osia Hyper Retail is ₹33.08 and 52-week low of Osia Hyper Retail is ₹2.67 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Osia Hyper Retail has shown returns of 0.73% over the past day, -15.03% for the past month, -50.54% over 3 months, -77.37% over 1 year, -59.27% across 3 years, and -24.52% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Osia Hyper Retail are 2.73 and 0.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global