Osia Hyper Retail Ltd. Share Price

OSIA HYPER RETAIL LTD.

Sector : Retail - Departmental Stores | Smallcap | NSE
₹49.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Osia Hyper Retail Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹48.50₹49.50
₹49.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.90₹49.50
₹49.00
Open Price
₹49.50
Prev. Close
₹49.00
Volume
73,557

Osia Hyper Retail Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R149.5
  • R250
  • R350.5
  • Pivot
    49
  • S148.5
  • S248
  • S347.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5311.5547.69
  • 10307.9146.03
  • 20307.1743.63
  • 50290.0639.46
  • 100248.1236.17
  • 200205.3732.5

Osia Hyper Retail Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.4120.3947.5988.2454.09233.62192.97
6.500.647.539.45-17.5567.93134.59
2.26-10.47-5.2412.8216.50333.7815.96
4.01-1.1710.98-5.69-23.7024.05-29.90
2.16-1.215.95-0.08-22.22-25.61-70.93
7.7447.7997.2438.121.2770.02-67.47
3.45-10.457.14-1.64-15.49-97.95-99.48
-1.80-3.13-14.32-14.32-14.32-14.32-14.32
6.382.04-4.58-6.02-4.2132.98-76.48

Osia Hyper Retail Ltd. Share Holdings

Osia Hyper Retail Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Jan, 2023Board MeetingStock Split
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Osia Hyper Retail Ltd.

Osia Hyper Retail Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/10/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52190GJ2013PLC077269 and registration number is 077269. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Retail - Departmental Stores. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 589.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dhirendra Gautam Chopra
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Archna Nagrani
    Director
  • Mrs. Kavita Dhirendra Chopra
    Director
  • Mr. Pranay Harakchand Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Monika Gaurav Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Avni Chouhan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chetan Damji Sangoi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Osia Hyper Retail Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Osia Hyper Retail Ltd.?

The market cap of Osia Hyper Retail Ltd. is ₹578.81 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Osia Hyper Retail Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Osia Hyper Retail Ltd. is 55.66 and PB ratio of Osia Hyper Retail Ltd. is 6.87 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Osia Hyper Retail Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Osia Hyper Retail Ltd. is ₹49.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Osia Hyper Retail Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Osia Hyper Retail Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Osia Hyper Retail Ltd. is ₹49.50 and 52-week low of Osia Hyper Retail Ltd. is ₹19.90 as on Aug 31, 2023.

