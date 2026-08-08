What is the share price of Osia Hyper Retail? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Osia Hyper Retail is ₹2.77 as on .

What kind of stock is Osia Hyper Retail? The Osia Hyper Retail is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Osia Hyper Retail? The market cap of Osia Hyper Retail is ₹49.02 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Osia Hyper Retail? Today’s highest and lowest price of Osia Hyper Retail are ₹2.84 and ₹2.67.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Osia Hyper Retail? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Osia Hyper Retail stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Osia Hyper Retail is ₹33.08 and 52-week low of Osia Hyper Retail is ₹2.67 as on .

How has the Osia Hyper Retail performed historically in terms of returns? The Osia Hyper Retail has shown returns of 0.73% over the past day, -15.03% for the past month, -50.54% over 3 months, -77.37% over 1 year, -59.27% across 3 years, and -24.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Osia Hyper Retail? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Osia Hyper Retail are 2.73 and 0.11 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global