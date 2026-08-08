Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Osia Hyper Retail Share Price

NSE
BSE

OSIA HYPER RETAIL

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Retail

Here's the live share price of Osia Hyper Retail along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.77 Closed
0.73₹ 0.02
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:57 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Osia Hyper Retail Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.67₹2.84
₹2.77
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.67₹33.08
₹2.77
Open Price
₹2.74
Prev. Close
₹2.75
Volume
5,52,004

Source: Dion Global

Osia Hyper Retail Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Osia Hyper Retail		-4.15-15.03-50.54-80.49-77.37-59.27-24.52
Avenue Supermarts		-0.54-4.20-11.09-0.57-8.532.322.05
Vishal Mega Mart		1.51-7.30-13.32-11.07-24.79-0.97-0.58
V-Mart Retail		2.602.1720.0926.473.7711.66-2.73
Shoppers Stop		7.8218.0117.174.91-18.26-19.8411.14
Patel Retail		-2.35-1.484.115.42-23.41-8.51-5.19
Spencers Retail		-1.40-10.14-19.96-14.74-41.27-19.97-20.55
Magson Retail & Distribution		02.860.5628.5746.3429.1813.47
On Door Concepts		-6.4223.5641.30104.7144.457.404.38
Praxis Home Retail		12.72-10.38-9.79-16.95-32.39-26.55-17.70
Future Consumer		0-13.33-25.71-27.78-40.91-31.25-48.60
Heads UP Ventures		7.043.56-9.81-18.25-30.86-16.60-17.91

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Osia Hyper Retail has declined 77.37% compared to peers like Avenue Supermarts (-8.53%), Vishal Mega Mart (-24.79%), V-Mart Retail (3.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Osia Hyper Retail has underperformed peers relative to Avenue Supermarts (2.05%) and Vishal Mega Mart (-0.58%).

Osia Hyper Retail Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Osia Hyper Retail Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.912.88
102.942.92
203.043
503.253.49
1004.235.2
20010.369.13

Source: Dion Global

Osia Hyper Retail Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Osia Hyper Retail saw a drop in promoter holding to 33.85%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.47%, and public shareholding moved up to 65.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Osia Hyper Retail Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Osia Hyper Retail fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Osia Hyper Retail

Osia Hyper Retail Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/10/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52190GJ2013PLC077269 and registration number is 077269. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Retail - Departmental Stores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1427.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dhirendra Gautam Chopra
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Kavita Chopra Dhirendrakumar
    Director
  • Mr. Dheeraj Tolani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nishit Bharatbhai Popat
    Independent Director

FAQs on Osia Hyper Retail Share Price

What is the share price of Osia Hyper Retail?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Osia Hyper Retail is ₹2.77 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Osia Hyper Retail?

The Osia Hyper Retail is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Osia Hyper Retail?

The market cap of Osia Hyper Retail is ₹49.02 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Osia Hyper Retail?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Osia Hyper Retail are ₹2.84 and ₹2.67.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Osia Hyper Retail?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Osia Hyper Retail stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Osia Hyper Retail is ₹33.08 and 52-week low of Osia Hyper Retail is ₹2.67 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Osia Hyper Retail performed historically in terms of returns?

The Osia Hyper Retail has shown returns of 0.73% over the past day, -15.03% for the past month, -50.54% over 3 months, -77.37% over 1 year, -59.27% across 3 years, and -24.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Osia Hyper Retail?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Osia Hyper Retail are 2.73 and 0.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Osia Hyper Retail News

More Osia Hyper Retail News
Market Pulse