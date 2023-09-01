Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|6.41
|20.39
|47.59
|88.24
|54.09
|233.62
|192.97
|6.50
|0.64
|7.53
|9.45
|-17.55
|67.93
|134.59
|2.26
|-10.47
|-5.24
|12.82
|16.50
|333.78
|15.96
|4.01
|-1.17
|10.98
|-5.69
|-23.70
|24.05
|-29.90
|2.16
|-1.21
|5.95
|-0.08
|-22.22
|-25.61
|-70.93
|7.74
|47.79
|97.24
|38.12
|1.27
|70.02
|-67.47
|3.45
|-10.45
|7.14
|-1.64
|-15.49
|-97.95
|-99.48
|-1.80
|-3.13
|-14.32
|-14.32
|-14.32
|-14.32
|-14.32
|6.38
|2.04
|-4.58
|-6.02
|-4.21
|32.98
|-76.48
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Stock Split
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Osia Hyper Retail Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/10/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52190GJ2013PLC077269 and registration number is 077269. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Retail - Departmental Stores. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 589.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Osia Hyper Retail Ltd. is ₹578.81 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Osia Hyper Retail Ltd. is 55.66 and PB ratio of Osia Hyper Retail Ltd. is 6.87 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Osia Hyper Retail Ltd. is ₹49.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Osia Hyper Retail Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Osia Hyper Retail Ltd. is ₹49.50 and 52-week low of Osia Hyper Retail Ltd. is ₹19.90 as on Aug 31, 2023.