Here's the live share price of Osel Devices along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Osel Devices has gained 19.18% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 130.41%.
Osel Devices’s current P/E of 32.50x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Osel Devices
|5.25
|6.84
|-29.94
|-8.05
|142.54
|33.97
|19.18
|Kaynes Technology India
|-2.66
|5.25
|-29.59
|-44.59
|-9.58
|62.02
|40.19
|Syrma SGS Technology
|-5.51
|-4.73
|-1.76
|-1.28
|86.72
|42.57
|20.27
|Dynamatic Technologies
|3.85
|18.18
|16.55
|53.81
|56.16
|58.02
|61.66
|GNG Electronics
|-1.66
|30.22
|15.29
|1.69
|9.93
|3.21
|1.91
|Centum Electronics
|-2.50
|15.11
|16.98
|-3.42
|133.25
|70.15
|43.76
|Cyient DLM
|-4.95
|-21.34
|-30.15
|-31.07
|-22.81
|-10.34
|-6.34
|Hind Rectifiers
|-4.23
|2.35
|-9.08
|-16.99
|60.89
|90.29
|57.45
|Aimtron Electronics
|-6.04
|-11.35
|-14.75
|12.46
|88.46
|43.66
|24.28
|MIC Electronics
|-12.41
|-19.79
|-22.47
|-31.72
|-34.08
|38.96
|125.71
|Sahasra Electronic Solutions
|-4.00
|-11.02
|-19.52
|-14.81
|-20.75
|-24.41
|-15.46
|Nitiraj Engineers
|-0.95
|11.83
|7.69
|9.17
|-30.10
|41.98
|34.11
|PRO FX Tech
|3.17
|-2.99
|-15.31
|-39.53
|-34.84
|-13.30
|-8.21
|Richa Info Systems
|6.78
|-1.05
|-18.33
|27.21
|18.13
|-14.54
|-11.04
|Delta Manufacturing
|-6.41
|-11.03
|-21.56
|-33.48
|-4.26
|-6.46
|11.52
Over the last one year, Osel Devices has gained 142.54% compared to peers like Kaynes Technology India (-9.58%), Syrma SGS Technology (86.72%), Dynamatic Technologies (56.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Osel Devices has underperformed peers relative to Kaynes Technology India (40.19%) and Syrma SGS Technology (20.27%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|488.07
|500.11
|10
|492.65
|496.36
|20
|492.95
|495.16
|50
|507.24
|517.2
|100
|582.04
|531.79
|200
|496.35
|490.64
In the latest quarter, Osel Devices remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.89%, FII holding fell to 0.59%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.31% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Osel Devices fact sheet for more information
Osel Devices Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/08/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72200DL2006PLC152027 and registration number is 152027. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electronics - Equipment/Components. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 186.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Osel Devices is ₹500.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Osel Devices is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Osel Devices is ₹884.73 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Osel Devices are ₹511.45 and ₹486.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Osel Devices stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Osel Devices is ₹835.00 and 52-week low of Osel Devices is ₹186.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Osel Devices has shown returns of -2.26% over the past day, 11.61% for the past month, -36.8% over 3 months, 130.41% over 1 year, 33.97% across 3 years, and 19.18% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Osel Devices are 32.50 and 5.12 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.