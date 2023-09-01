What is the Market Cap of Ortin Laboratories Ltd.? The market cap of Ortin Laboratories Ltd. is ₹16.14 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ortin Laboratories Ltd.? P/E ratio of Ortin Laboratories Ltd. is 42.97 and PB ratio of Ortin Laboratories Ltd. is 1.49 as on .

What is the share price of Ortin Laboratories Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ortin Laboratories Ltd. is ₹19.85 as on .