Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Ortin Laboratories Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ORTIN LABORATORIES LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹19.85 Closed
1.280.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ortin Laboratories Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.30₹19.90
₹19.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.20₹30.35
₹19.85
Open Price
₹19.50
Prev. Close
₹19.60
Volume
6,157

Ortin Laboratories Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R120
  • R220.25
  • R320.6
  • Pivot
    19.65
  • S119.4
  • S219.05
  • S318.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 522.9219.56
  • 1023.0719.56
  • 2023.2519.71
  • 5023.6620.24
  • 1002320.68
  • 20025.3421.5

Ortin Laboratories Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.250.512.60-11.04-18.56-99.98-99.98
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

Ortin Laboratories Ltd. Share Holdings

Ortin Laboratories Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ortin Laboratories Ltd.

Ortin Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/10/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110TG1986PLC006885 and registration number is 006885. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. J R K Panduranga Rao
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. S Murali Krishna Murthy
    Managing Director
  • Mr. S Srinivas Kumar
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. G Venkata Ramana
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Bh Satyanarayana Raju
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. S Balaji Venkateswarlu
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. B Gopal Reddy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Murali Krishna Rayaprolu
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Pottur Sujatha
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ortin Laboratories Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ortin Laboratories Ltd.?

The market cap of Ortin Laboratories Ltd. is ₹16.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ortin Laboratories Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ortin Laboratories Ltd. is 42.97 and PB ratio of Ortin Laboratories Ltd. is 1.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ortin Laboratories Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ortin Laboratories Ltd. is ₹19.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ortin Laboratories Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ortin Laboratories Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ortin Laboratories Ltd. is ₹30.35 and 52-week low of Ortin Laboratories Ltd. is ₹16.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data