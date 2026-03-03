Here's the live share price of Ortin Global along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Ortin Global has declined 13.36% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 43.41%.
Ortin Global’s current P/E of -15.05x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ortin Global
|-7.02
|37.69
|24.16
|23.05
|40.37
|-9.57
|-13.36
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1.28
|2.93
|-2.94
|10.96
|10.57
|21.94
|22.94
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.17
|2.93
|-0.99
|3.68
|15.38
|30.87
|12.38
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-0.69
|7.97
|17.50
|21.14
|47.61
|43.03
|28.46
|Cipla
|1.93
|2.22
|-10.36
|-14.39
|-3.95
|15.44
|10.72
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|-0.37
|4.83
|1.10
|2.54
|15.61
|13.43
|7.54
|Lupin
|2.75
|5.79
|11.17
|18.52
|18.49
|51.70
|16.87
|Mankind Pharma
|9.42
|4.22
|1.85
|-12.21
|-3.29
|16.42
|9.55
|Zydus Lifesciences
|0.28
|0.43
|-3.10
|-10.07
|4.15
|24.25
|15.28
|Aurobindo Pharma
|3.99
|-1.21
|0.27
|17.03
|14.14
|38.08
|6.58
|Alkem Laboratories
|1.25
|-2.43
|-1.53
|5.08
|21.11
|20.81
|14.39
|Biocon
|-0.12
|4.74
|-4.94
|7.90
|27.88
|20.03
|-0.65
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.99
|8.57
|8.02
|5.90
|61.91
|72.13
|34.69
|Laurus Labs
|3.12
|8.82
|4.30
|21.34
|101.01
|50.44
|23.84
|Abbott India
|2.27
|0.26
|-6.76
|-17.38
|-13.62
|10.16
|13.02
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.93
|4.41
|0.89
|-8.32
|1.10
|24.31
|10.77
|Anthem Biosciences
|-1.24
|13.15
|3.66
|-16.54
|-5.94
|-2.02
|-1.22
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.97
|5.22
|4.36
|11.63
|11.48
|23.52
|9.00
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.66
|3.15
|13.99
|16.19
|21.68
|36.27
|20.47
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|0.19
|9.44
|17.49
|20.00
|29.85
|28.59
|28.10
Over the last one year, Ortin Global has gained 40.37% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.57%), Divi's Laboratories (15.38%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Ortin Global has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.94%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.38%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|17.66
|17.14
|10
|17.1
|16.81
|20
|14.96
|15.94
|50
|14.41
|14.71
|100
|13.32
|13.96
|200
|12.74
|13.9
In the latest quarter, Ortin Global remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 1.68%, and public shareholding moved up to 97.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 27, 2026, 11:45 PM IST
|Ortin Global - Corrigendum to Detailed Public Statement
|Feb 18, 2026, 2:24 PM IST
|Ortin Global - Detailed Public Statement
|Feb 14, 2026, 10:59 PM IST
|Ortin Global - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 14.02.2026
|Feb 14, 2026, 10:57 PM IST
|Ortin Global - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31.12.2025
|Feb 11, 2026, 1:19 PM IST
|Ortin Global - Public Announcement - Open Offer
Ortin Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/10/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110TG1986PLC006885 and registration number is 006885. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ortin Global is ₹16.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Ortin Global is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ortin Global is ₹13.46 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ortin Global are ₹17.99 and ₹16.36.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ortin Global stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ortin Global is ₹19.15 and 52-week low of Ortin Global is ₹9.57 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Ortin Global has shown returns of -3.89% over the past day, 31.45% for the past month, 43.54% over 3 months, 43.41% over 1 year, -9.19% across 3 years, and -13.36% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ortin Global are -15.05 and 10.80 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.