Ortin Global Share Price

NSE
BSE

ORTIN GLOBAL

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Ortin Global along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹16.55 Closed
-3.89₹ -0.67
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Ortin Global Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹16.36₹17.99
₹16.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.57₹19.15
₹16.55
Open Price
₹17.99
Prev. Close
₹17.22
Volume
11,328

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Ortin Global has declined 13.36% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 43.41%.

Ortin Global’s current P/E of -15.05x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Ortin Global Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ortin Global		-7.0237.6924.1623.0540.37-9.57-13.36
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1.282.93-2.9410.9610.5721.9422.94
Divi's Laboratories		2.172.93-0.993.6815.3830.8712.38
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-0.697.9717.5021.1447.6143.0328.46
Cipla		1.932.22-10.36-14.39-3.9515.4410.72
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		-0.374.831.102.5415.6113.437.54
Lupin		2.755.7911.1718.5218.4951.7016.87
Mankind Pharma		9.424.221.85-12.21-3.2916.429.55
Zydus Lifesciences		0.280.43-3.10-10.074.1524.2515.28
Aurobindo Pharma		3.99-1.210.2717.0314.1438.086.58
Alkem Laboratories		1.25-2.43-1.535.0821.1120.8114.39
Biocon		-0.124.74-4.947.9027.8820.03-0.65
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.998.578.025.9061.9172.1334.69
Laurus Labs		3.128.824.3021.34101.0150.4423.84
Abbott India		2.270.26-6.76-17.38-13.6210.1613.02
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.934.410.89-8.321.1024.3110.77
Anthem Biosciences		-1.2413.153.66-16.54-5.94-2.02-1.22
Ipca Laboratories		-0.975.224.3611.6311.4823.529.00
Ajanta Pharma		0.663.1513.9916.1921.6836.2720.47
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		0.199.4417.4920.0029.8528.5928.10

Over the last one year, Ortin Global has gained 40.37% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.57%), Divi's Laboratories (15.38%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Ortin Global has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.94%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.38%).

Ortin Global Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Ortin Global Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
517.6617.14
1017.116.81
2014.9615.94
5014.4114.71
10013.3213.96
20012.7413.9

Ortin Global Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ortin Global remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 1.68%, and public shareholding moved up to 97.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Ortin Global Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 27, 2026, 11:45 PM ISTOrtin Global - Corrigendum to Detailed Public Statement
Feb 18, 2026, 2:24 PM ISTOrtin Global - Detailed Public Statement
Feb 14, 2026, 10:59 PM ISTOrtin Global - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 14.02.2026
Feb 14, 2026, 10:57 PM ISTOrtin Global - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31.12.2025
Feb 11, 2026, 1:19 PM ISTOrtin Global - Public Announcement - Open Offer

About Ortin Global

Ortin Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/10/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110TG1986PLC006885 and registration number is 006885. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Sarang Balbhimrao Patodekar
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Mr. Murali Krishna Murthy Sanka
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Prakruti Prashant Sawant
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Prashant Prakash Sawant
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Pramod Dnyandeo Waghe
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shashikant Shankarrao Igave
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajay Vishwakarma
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Mounika Pammi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ortin Global Share Price

What is the share price of Ortin Global?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ortin Global is ₹16.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ortin Global?

The Ortin Global is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ortin Global?

The market cap of Ortin Global is ₹13.46 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ortin Global?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ortin Global are ₹17.99 and ₹16.36.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ortin Global?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ortin Global stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ortin Global is ₹19.15 and 52-week low of Ortin Global is ₹9.57 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Ortin Global performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ortin Global has shown returns of -3.89% over the past day, 31.45% for the past month, 43.54% over 3 months, 43.41% over 1 year, -9.19% across 3 years, and -13.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ortin Global?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ortin Global are -15.05 and 10.80 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Ortin Global News

