Here's the live share price of Ortel Communications along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ortel Communications
|18.28
|33.33
|26.44
|34.15
|54.93
|27.96
|11.10
|Affle 3I
|3.62
|11.65
|10.21
|-0.23
|-15.68
|13.84
|14.55
|Prime Focus
|0.19
|23.00
|-6.57
|3.60
|83.41
|42.18
|38.37
|Sun TV Network
|-4.17
|-4.01
|-14.82
|-14.52
|-13.08
|-3.06
|-2.05
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.78
|21.04
|47.98
|66.86
|85.59
|22.89
|13.16
|PVR INOX
|-0.44
|11.89
|5.42
|7.69
|5.23
|-11.12
|-4.32
|Saregama India
|-0.53
|12.92
|48.70
|47.29
|7.72
|9.37
|8.05
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-18.45
|-8.01
|-0.41
|1.61
|-17.88
|-26.37
|-13.21
|Tips Music
|-3.60
|-5.37
|0.27
|12.99
|10.18
|26.52
|40.51
|Latent View Analytics
|-6.29
|-1.76
|-4.66
|-29.98
|-25.77
|-7.54
|-9.55
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.31
|-6.99
|-15.41
|-24.62
|-47.51
|-20.58
|-10.56
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|1.48
|-0.82
|-2.15
|-7.37
|-23.76
|-13.17
|-16.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|6.64
|12.26
|-7.44
|59.34
|-5.80
|-0.64
|19.56
|Signpost India
|-5.28
|-9.87
|-10.09
|27.24
|21.84
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Den Networks
|-0.47
|-4.90
|-2.98
|-6.84
|-24.45
|-12.86
|-12.07
|Panorama Studios International
|-2.13
|-7.67
|29.11
|11.87
|-0.26
|54.52
|54.80
|Balaji Telefilms
|3.29
|-5.11
|-31.15
|-8.51
|-13.87
|18.73
|5.24
|New Delhi Television
|0.06
|-3.36
|-3.81
|-12.41
|-26.25
|-24.37
|4.33
|OnMobile Global
|9.66
|-5.36
|18.89
|36.46
|30.01
|-4.12
|-12.06
|Aqylon Nexus
|6.55
|-35.16
|-46.84
|-85.73
|-78.37
|15.55
|5.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ortel Communications has gained 54.93% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Ortel Communications has outperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.84
|1.95
|10
|1.78
|1.88
|20
|1.73
|1.8
|50
|1.66
|1.73
|100
|1.69
|1.7
|200
|1.66
|1.68
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ortel Communications remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.83%, FII holding unchanged at 8.42%, and public shareholding unchanged at 34.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Ortel Communications fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Ortel Communications Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1995PLC069353 and registration number is 069353. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of the cable operators. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 67.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2021.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ortel Communications is ₹2.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ortel Communications is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ortel Communications is ₹7.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ortel Communications are ₹2.20 and ₹2.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ortel Communications stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ortel Communications is ₹2.21 and 52-week low of Ortel Communications is ₹1.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ortel Communications has shown returns of 4.27% over the past day, 33.33% for the past month, 26.44% over 3 months, 54.93% over 1 year, 27.96% across 3 years, and 11.1% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ortel Communications are -0.25 and -0.08 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global