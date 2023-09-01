Follow Us

Ortel Communications Ltd. Share Price

ORTEL COMMUNICATIONS LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | NSE
₹0.90 Closed
-5.26-0.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Ortel Communications Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.90₹0.95
₹0.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.75₹1.50
₹0.90
Open Price
₹0.95
Prev. Close
₹0.95
Volume
810

Ortel Communications Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.93
  • R20.97
  • R30.98
  • Pivot
    0.92
  • S10.88
  • S20.87
  • S30.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.390.91
  • 101.360.9
  • 201.330.9
  • 501.20.95
  • 1001.131.01
  • 2001.191.06

Ortel Communications Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-14.29-21.74-18.18-14.29-28.00-92.27
-1.2010.7636.6431.777.2730.10-47.45
2.7416.3437.0141.3223.7833.13-20.22
3.0913.6425.6215.88-4.0926.8331.03
-1.17-5.3612.415.45-17.88103.20516.87
3.3721.8633.4753.2814.6055.965.14
1.79-5.2924.4618.14-5.48685.70550.58
2.4419.126.1417.40-5.6685.8928.77
1.165.44-1.232.0025.262.7982.42
7.405.8020.3744.6613.42-4.58-4.58
2.6413.9260.23121.63111.461,660.804,052.83
-3.720.8427.9218.6926.1371.56-74.47
1.504.9721.1510.46-6.11-49.10-7.90
0.353.6635.9749.0133.731,146.1557.28
-1.72-20.47-9.2515.7821.73125.957.51
1.874.5634.5743.8916.89-42.44-15.50
2.4314.3942.2635.31-11.9367.4192.31
-2.20-5.74-10.468.09-56.41532.84492.04
6.577.4216.306.29-21.82-3.39-50.76
0.427.6651.2733.52-34.8870.71-59.83

Ortel Communications Ltd. Share Holdings

Ortel Communications Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
13 Aug, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Jun, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results
12 Feb, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Nov, 2020Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 Sep, 2020Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ortel Communications Ltd.

Ortel Communications Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1995PLC069353 and registration number is 069353. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of the cable operators. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 67.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2021.

Management

  • Mr. Kadambi Seshasayee
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Gautam Sehgal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Jagi Mangat Panda
    Managing Director

FAQs on Ortel Communications Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ortel Communications Ltd.?

The market cap of Ortel Communications Ltd. is ₹2.97 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ortel Communications Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ortel Communications Ltd. is -0.1 and PB ratio of Ortel Communications Ltd. is -0.04 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ortel Communications Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ortel Communications Ltd. is ₹.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ortel Communications Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ortel Communications Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ortel Communications Ltd. is ₹1.50 and 52-week low of Ortel Communications Ltd. is ₹.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

