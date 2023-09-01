Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|13 Aug, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Jun, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|12 Feb, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Nov, 2020
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 Sep, 2020
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Ortel Communications Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1995PLC069353 and registration number is 069353. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of the cable operators. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 67.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2021.
The market cap of Ortel Communications Ltd. is ₹2.97 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ortel Communications Ltd. is -0.1 and PB ratio of Ortel Communications Ltd. is -0.04 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ortel Communications Ltd. is ₹.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ortel Communications Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ortel Communications Ltd. is ₹1.50 and 52-week low of Ortel Communications Ltd. is ₹.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.