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Ortel Communications Share Price

NSE
BSE

ORTEL COMMUNICATIONS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Ortel Communications along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.20 Closed
4.27₹ 0.09
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ortel Communications Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.15₹2.20
₹2.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.35₹2.21
₹2.20
Open Price
₹2.15
Prev. Close
₹2.11
Volume
2,196

Source: Dion Global

Ortel Communications Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ortel Communications		18.2833.3326.4434.1554.9327.9611.10
Affle 3I		3.6211.6510.21-0.23-15.6813.8414.55
Prime Focus		0.1923.00-6.573.6083.4142.1838.37
Sun TV Network		-4.17-4.01-14.82-14.52-13.08-3.06-2.05
Amagi Media Labs		-0.7821.0447.9866.8685.5922.8913.16
PVR INOX		-0.4411.895.427.695.23-11.12-4.32
Saregama India		-0.5312.9248.7047.297.729.378.05
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-18.45-8.01-0.411.61-17.88-26.37-13.21
Tips Music		-3.60-5.370.2712.9910.1826.5240.51
Latent View Analytics		-6.29-1.76-4.66-29.98-25.77-7.54-9.55
Network18 Media & Investments		0.31-6.99-15.41-24.62-47.51-20.58-10.56
Hathway Cable & Datacom		1.48-0.82-2.15-7.37-23.76-13.17-16.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		6.6412.26-7.4459.34-5.80-0.6419.56
Signpost India		-5.28-9.87-10.0927.2421.84-5.54-3.36
Den Networks		-0.47-4.90-2.98-6.84-24.45-12.86-12.07
Panorama Studios International		-2.13-7.6729.1111.87-0.2654.5254.80
Balaji Telefilms		3.29-5.11-31.15-8.51-13.8718.735.24
New Delhi Television		0.06-3.36-3.81-12.41-26.25-24.374.33
OnMobile Global		9.66-5.3618.8936.4630.01-4.12-12.06
Aqylon Nexus		6.55-35.16-46.84-85.73-78.3715.555.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ortel Communications has gained 54.93% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Ortel Communications has outperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).

Ortel Communications Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ortel Communications Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.841.95
101.781.88
201.731.8
501.661.73
1001.691.7
2001.661.68

Source: Dion Global

Ortel Communications Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ortel Communications remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.83%, FII holding unchanged at 8.42%, and public shareholding unchanged at 34.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ortel Communications Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Ortel Communications fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Ortel Communications

Ortel Communications Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1995PLC069353 and registration number is 069353. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of the cable operators. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 67.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2021.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kadambi Seshasayee
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Gautam Sehgal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Jagi Mangat Panda
    Managing Director

FAQs on Ortel Communications Share Price

What is the share price of Ortel Communications?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ortel Communications is ₹2.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ortel Communications?

The Ortel Communications is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ortel Communications?

The market cap of Ortel Communications is ₹7.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ortel Communications?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ortel Communications are ₹2.20 and ₹2.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ortel Communications?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ortel Communications stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ortel Communications is ₹2.21 and 52-week low of Ortel Communications is ₹1.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ortel Communications performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ortel Communications has shown returns of 4.27% over the past day, 33.33% for the past month, 26.44% over 3 months, 54.93% over 1 year, 27.96% across 3 years, and 11.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ortel Communications?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ortel Communications are -0.25 and -0.08 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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