What is the share price of Ortel Communications? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ortel Communications is ₹2.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Ortel Communications? The Ortel Communications is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ortel Communications? The market cap of Ortel Communications is ₹7.25 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ortel Communications? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ortel Communications are ₹2.20 and ₹2.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ortel Communications? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ortel Communications stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ortel Communications is ₹2.21 and 52-week low of Ortel Communications is ₹1.35 as on .

How has the Ortel Communications performed historically in terms of returns? The Ortel Communications has shown returns of 4.27% over the past day, 33.33% for the past month, 26.44% over 3 months, 54.93% over 1 year, 27.96% across 3 years, and 11.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ortel Communications? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ortel Communications are -0.25 and -0.08 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global