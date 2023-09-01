What is the Market Cap of Ortel Communications Ltd.? The market cap of Ortel Communications Ltd. is ₹2.97 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ortel Communications Ltd.? P/E ratio of Ortel Communications Ltd. is -0.1 and PB ratio of Ortel Communications Ltd. is -0.04 as on .

What is the share price of Ortel Communications Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ortel Communications Ltd. is ₹.90 as on .