Here's the live share price of Orosil Smiths India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Orosil Smiths India
|-5.02
|-2.65
|15.10
|41.72
|40.45
|9.35
|10.93
|Titan Company
|1.39
|7.39
|14.73
|16.11
|44.75
|19.39
|22.39
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-0.45
|71.88
|48.36
|39.35
|3.26
|51.83
|55.59
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|0.81
|-17.25
|28.36
|42.24
|168.95
|67.22
|64.69
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|0.79
|41.61
|63.33
|83.20
|50.37
|14.56
|8.50
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|11.40
|24.87
|44.50
|105.44
|152.46
|201.07
|137.65
|PC Jeweller
|5.62
|3.82
|3.16
|-6.59
|-29.99
|52.70
|32.89
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-4.11
|13.15
|-9.90
|8.84
|16.54
|-6.77
|-4.12
|Senco Gold
|-3.71
|18.72
|13.07
|9.13
|13.58
|25.40
|13.92
|Goldiam International
|-0.91
|10.11
|18.82
|21.95
|37.47
|55.98
|28.85
|D P Abhushan
|9.26
|51.44
|33.28
|11.27
|-12.70
|9.74
|5.74
|Rajesh Exports
|-0.95
|-13.88
|-31.71
|-53.63
|-53.31
|-45.33
|-32.74
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|4.27
|1.95
|7.45
|-0.51
|26.05
|8.02
|4.74
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-1.39
|37.49
|84.35
|62.57
|39.74
|43.59
|27.70
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|2.07
|19.21
|10.04
|-4.79
|23.35
|70.15
|37.56
|Shanti Gold International
|3.47
|3.13
|-2.06
|1.66
|-0.83
|-0.66
|-0.40
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|18.26
|21.53
|9.51
|21.27
|21.27
|6.64
|3.93
|Motisons Jewellers
|-1.97
|-6.50
|5.44
|-10.46
|-26.66
|11.30
|6.63
|Renaissance Global
|3.01
|0.75
|8.54
|-3.54
|7.20
|6.90
|-2.62
|Asian Star Company
|-4.93
|-7.79
|-19.22
|-1.16
|-20.54
|-6.74
|-8.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Orosil Smiths India has gained 40.45% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Orosil Smiths India has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.53
|6.41
|10
|6.54
|6.44
|20
|6.42
|6.43
|50
|6.37
|6.29
|100
|5.84
|5.93
|200
|5.14
|5.44
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Orosil Smiths India saw a rise in promoter holding to 60.84%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 39.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 04:39 PM IST IST
|Orosil Smiths India - Board Meeting Intimation for The Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On August 10, 2026
|Jul 14, 2026, 05:44 AM IST IST
|Orosil Smiths India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 05:41 AM IST IST
|Orosil Smiths India - Intimation Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements), Regulat
|May 23, 2026, 11:19 PM IST IST
|Orosil Smiths India - Applicability Of Corporate Governance Provisions Pursuant To First Proviso Of Regulation 15(2)(A) Of SE
|May 23, 2026, 11:15 PM IST IST
|Orosil Smiths India - Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Orosil Smiths India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/06/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110DL1994PLC059341 and registration number is 059341. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery, bijouterie and related articles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orosil Smiths India is ₹6.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Orosil Smiths India is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Orosil Smiths India is ₹25.82 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Orosil Smiths India are ₹6.60 and ₹6.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Orosil Smiths India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Orosil Smiths India is ₹7.72 and 52-week low of Orosil Smiths India is ₹3.66 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Orosil Smiths India has shown returns of -2.8% over the past day, -2.65% for the past month, 15.1% over 3 months, 40.45% over 1 year, 9.35% across 3 years, and 10.93% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Orosil Smiths India are 1.13 and 1.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global