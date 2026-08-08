What is the share price of Orosil Smiths India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orosil Smiths India is ₹6.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Orosil Smiths India? The Orosil Smiths India is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Orosil Smiths India? The market cap of Orosil Smiths India is ₹25.82 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Orosil Smiths India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Orosil Smiths India are ₹6.60 and ₹6.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Orosil Smiths India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Orosil Smiths India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Orosil Smiths India is ₹7.72 and 52-week low of Orosil Smiths India is ₹3.66 as on .

How has the Orosil Smiths India performed historically in terms of returns? The Orosil Smiths India has shown returns of -2.8% over the past day, -2.65% for the past month, 15.1% over 3 months, 40.45% over 1 year, 9.35% across 3 years, and 10.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Orosil Smiths India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Orosil Smiths India are 1.13 and 1.07 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global