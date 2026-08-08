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Orosil Smiths India Share Price

NSE
BSE

OROSIL SMITHS INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Gems and Jewellery

Here's the live share price of Orosil Smiths India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.25 Closed
-2.80₹ -0.18
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Orosil Smiths India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.25₹6.60
₹6.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.66₹7.72
₹6.25
Open Price
₹6.53
Prev. Close
₹6.43
Volume
60,530

Source: Dion Global

Orosil Smiths India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Orosil Smiths India		-5.02-2.6515.1041.7240.459.3510.93
Titan Company		1.397.3914.7316.1144.7519.3922.39
Kalyan Jewellers India		-0.4571.8848.3639.353.2651.8355.59
Thangamayil Jewellery		0.81-17.2528.3642.24168.9567.2264.69
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		0.7941.6163.3383.2050.3714.568.50
Sky Gold and Diamonds		11.4024.8744.50105.44152.46201.07137.65
PC Jeweller		5.623.823.16-6.59-29.9952.7032.89
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-4.1113.15-9.908.8416.54-6.77-4.12
Senco Gold		-3.7118.7213.079.1313.5825.4013.92
Goldiam International		-0.9110.1118.8221.9537.4755.9828.85
D P Abhushan		9.2651.4433.2811.27-12.709.745.74
Rajesh Exports		-0.95-13.88-31.71-53.63-53.31-45.33-32.74
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		4.271.957.45-0.5126.058.024.74
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-1.3937.4984.3562.5739.7443.5927.70
Khazanchi Jewellers		2.0719.2110.04-4.7923.3570.1537.56
Shanti Gold International		3.473.13-2.061.66-0.83-0.66-0.40
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery		18.2621.539.5121.2721.276.643.93
Motisons Jewellers		-1.97-6.505.44-10.46-26.6611.306.63
Renaissance Global		3.010.758.54-3.547.206.90-2.62
Asian Star Company		-4.93-7.79-19.22-1.16-20.54-6.74-8.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Orosil Smiths India has gained 40.45% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Orosil Smiths India has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).

Orosil Smiths India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Orosil Smiths India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.536.41
106.546.44
206.426.43
506.376.29
1005.845.93
2005.145.44

Source: Dion Global

Orosil Smiths India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Orosil Smiths India saw a rise in promoter holding to 60.84%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 39.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Orosil Smiths India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 04:39 PM IST ISTOrosil Smiths India - Board Meeting Intimation for The Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On August 10, 2026
Jul 14, 2026, 05:44 AM IST ISTOrosil Smiths India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 05:41 AM IST ISTOrosil Smiths India - Intimation Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements), Regulat
May 23, 2026, 11:19 PM IST ISTOrosil Smiths India - Applicability Of Corporate Governance Provisions Pursuant To First Proviso Of Regulation 15(2)(A) Of SE
May 23, 2026, 11:15 PM IST ISTOrosil Smiths India - Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Orosil Smiths India

Orosil Smiths India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/06/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110DL1994PLC059341 and registration number is 059341. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery, bijouterie and related articles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bhushan Kumar Narula
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Rita Narula
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Arunima Sahu
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Deepankar Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Karan Suri
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Orosil Smiths India Share Price

What is the share price of Orosil Smiths India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orosil Smiths India is ₹6.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Orosil Smiths India?

The Orosil Smiths India is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Orosil Smiths India?

The market cap of Orosil Smiths India is ₹25.82 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Orosil Smiths India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Orosil Smiths India are ₹6.60 and ₹6.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Orosil Smiths India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Orosil Smiths India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Orosil Smiths India is ₹7.72 and 52-week low of Orosil Smiths India is ₹3.66 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Orosil Smiths India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Orosil Smiths India has shown returns of -2.8% over the past day, -2.65% for the past month, 15.1% over 3 months, 40.45% over 1 year, 9.35% across 3 years, and 10.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Orosil Smiths India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Orosil Smiths India are 1.13 and 1.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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