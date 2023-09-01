What is the Market Cap of Orosil Smiths India Ltd.? The market cap of Orosil Smiths India Ltd. is ₹19.29 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Orosil Smiths India Ltd.? P/E ratio of Orosil Smiths India Ltd. is -54.62 and PB ratio of Orosil Smiths India Ltd. is 20.54 as on .

What is the share price of Orosil Smiths India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orosil Smiths India Ltd. is ₹4.67 as on .