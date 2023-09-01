Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023
Board Meeting
Quarterly Results
11 May, 2023
Board Meeting
Audited Results
18 Jan, 2023
Board Meeting
Quarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022
Board Meeting
Quarterly Results
22 Jul, 2022
Board Meeting
Quarterly Results
Orosil Smiths India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/06/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110DL1994PLC059341 and registration number is 059341. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery, bijouterie and related articles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Orosil Smiths India Ltd. is ₹19.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Orosil Smiths India Ltd. is -54.62 and PB ratio of Orosil Smiths India Ltd. is 20.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orosil Smiths India Ltd. is ₹4.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Orosil Smiths India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Orosil Smiths India Ltd. is ₹8.27 and 52-week low of Orosil Smiths India Ltd. is ₹3.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.