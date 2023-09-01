Follow Us

OROSIL SMITHS INDIA LTD.

Sector : Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery | Smallcap | BSE
₹4.67 Closed
-1.89-0.09
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Orosil Smiths India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.53₹4.85
₹4.67
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.20₹8.27
₹4.67
Open Price
₹4.85
Prev. Close
₹4.76
Volume
11,572

Orosil Smiths India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.84
  • R25
  • R35.16
  • Pivot
    4.68
  • S14.52
  • S24.36
  • S34.2

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.544.7
  • 104.634.67
  • 204.664.77
  • 504.754.92
  • 1005.14.8
  • 2006.054.74

Orosil Smiths India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.31-9.5022.5725.54-1.0655.67-25.28
1.623.8310.2330.8018.79177.94242.22
16.5242.34126.29112.95193.61226.36226.36
-2.70-3.25-9.69-24.27-13.8711.62-24.62
-1.388.0274.90144.68117.60592.38518.57
-2.18-0.260.330.330.330.330.33
0.72-3.26-5.57-9.95-12.84449.13714.31
4.598.1114.7412.804.9318.02-3.50
-1.56-6.688.81-7.00-63.2665.48-70.78
7.284.1119.4820.47-14.97108.8662.45
3.3025.5559.4772.4853.45217.1256.22
21.1941.2341.2341.2341.2341.2341.23
-2.14-2.32-2.41-11.7010.27260.31820.09
-2.99-6.97-3.348.37-3.85898.26720.00
-0.637.52-29.41-13.1974.33213.41216.10
-0.1517.8215.9325.0624.4627.8260.41
-0.280.1033.8722.21100.76200.29106.08
7.05-1.2893.02105.98274.10274.10274.10
1.1812.42-6.90-7.033.37447.031,040.43
1.703.24-4.3511.442.99244.69111.30

Orosil Smiths India Ltd. Share Holdings

Orosil Smiths India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
18 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Orosil Smiths India Ltd.

Orosil Smiths India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/06/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110DL1994PLC059341 and registration number is 059341. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery, bijouterie and related articles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Bhushan Kumar Narula
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Rita Narula
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Bhavana Sampath Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinit Aggarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Karan Suri
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Orosil Smiths India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Orosil Smiths India Ltd.?

The market cap of Orosil Smiths India Ltd. is ₹19.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Orosil Smiths India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Orosil Smiths India Ltd. is -54.62 and PB ratio of Orosil Smiths India Ltd. is 20.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Orosil Smiths India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orosil Smiths India Ltd. is ₹4.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Orosil Smiths India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Orosil Smiths India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Orosil Smiths India Ltd. is ₹8.27 and 52-week low of Orosil Smiths India Ltd. is ₹3.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

