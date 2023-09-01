What is the Market Cap of Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd.? The market cap of Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd. is ₹108.05 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd.? P/E ratio of Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd. is 38.19 and PB ratio of Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd. is 1.26 as on .

What is the share price of Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd. is ₹51.25 as on .