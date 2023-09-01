Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ORISSA BENGAL CARRIER LTD.

Sector : Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹51.25 Closed
-1.35-0.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹50.60₹52.90
₹51.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹45.00₹109.60
₹51.25
Open Price
₹50.60
Prev. Close
₹51.95
Volume
47,977

Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R152.43
  • R253.82
  • R354.73
  • Pivot
    51.52
  • S150.13
  • S249.22
  • S347.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 587.950.82
  • 1091.6750.38
  • 2095.4650.23
  • 50101.7951.22
  • 100109.9155.06
  • 20079.6266.97

Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.543.74-3.850.69-50.07-67.84-67.84
5.979.0223.2825.85-23.12-18.31-18.31
-0.23-2.597.620.6724.2973.1870.86
0.53-11.36-2.53-24.95-25.39137.64129.75
-0.59-7.42-8.5720.4910.32314.93118.12
0.83-9.46-13.05-10.44-19.3582.94105.90
2.558.328.256.33-17.609.09-34.52
0.46-4.91119.89442.09224.616,591.892,025.32
-1.803.03-15.47-30.9038.5838.5838.58
1.489.8346.5960.5652.5176.6135.02
-0.68-7.983.8912.86-8.05114.99-48.33
-10.35-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78
4.72-6.9236.0073.05-2.8198.1998.19
-3.77-6.9514.6539.42320.12395.37159.30
00101.33102.68103.50101.33100.93
-0.41-8.67-11.31-8.334.94323.43290.65
-5.88-4.98-0.9131.2566.89205.08294.98
-8.9328.3725.3526.47163.09204.43231.93
7.47-8.33-15.38-41.93-53.53139.137.47
24.3612.79-16.38-26.52-67.01-58.90-89.50

Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd. Share Holdings

Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
21 Aug, 2023Board MeetingOthers
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd.

Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090CT1994PLC008732 and registration number is 008732. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 303.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Agrawal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ravi Agrawal
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Shakuntala Devi Agrawal
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Gopal Kumar Agrawalla
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Ashish Dakalia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sourabh Agrawal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd.?

The market cap of Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd. is ₹108.05 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd. is 38.19 and PB ratio of Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd. is 1.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd. is ₹51.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd. is ₹109.60 and 52-week low of Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd. is ₹45.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data