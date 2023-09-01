Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.54
|3.74
|-3.85
|0.69
|-50.07
|-67.84
|-67.84
|5.97
|9.02
|23.28
|25.85
|-23.12
|-18.31
|-18.31
|-0.23
|-2.59
|7.62
|0.67
|24.29
|73.18
|70.86
|0.53
|-11.36
|-2.53
|-24.95
|-25.39
|137.64
|129.75
|-0.59
|-7.42
|-8.57
|20.49
|10.32
|314.93
|118.12
|0.83
|-9.46
|-13.05
|-10.44
|-19.35
|82.94
|105.90
|2.55
|8.32
|8.25
|6.33
|-17.60
|9.09
|-34.52
|0.46
|-4.91
|119.89
|442.09
|224.61
|6,591.89
|2,025.32
|-1.80
|3.03
|-15.47
|-30.90
|38.58
|38.58
|38.58
|1.48
|9.83
|46.59
|60.56
|52.51
|76.61
|35.02
|-0.68
|-7.98
|3.89
|12.86
|-8.05
|114.99
|-48.33
|-10.35
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|4.72
|-6.92
|36.00
|73.05
|-2.81
|98.19
|98.19
|-3.77
|-6.95
|14.65
|39.42
|320.12
|395.37
|159.30
|0
|0
|101.33
|102.68
|103.50
|101.33
|100.93
|-0.41
|-8.67
|-11.31
|-8.33
|4.94
|323.43
|290.65
|-5.88
|-4.98
|-0.91
|31.25
|66.89
|205.08
|294.98
|-8.93
|28.37
|25.35
|26.47
|163.09
|204.43
|231.93
|7.47
|-8.33
|-15.38
|-41.93
|-53.53
|139.13
|7.47
|24.36
|12.79
|-16.38
|-26.52
|-67.01
|-58.90
|-89.50
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|21 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Others
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090CT1994PLC008732 and registration number is 008732. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 303.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd. is ₹108.05 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd. is 38.19 and PB ratio of Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd. is 1.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd. is ₹51.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd. is ₹109.60 and 52-week low of Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd. is ₹45.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.