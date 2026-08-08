Here's the live share price of Oriental Trimex along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Oriental Trimex
|2.77
|-8.29
|-24.75
|-30.20
|-46.78
|3.59
|-7.68
|Midwest
|-0.15
|-11.29
|-13.32
|-23.32
|4.72
|1.55
|0.93
|Midwest Energy
|-17.86
|-24.33
|-22.31
|-40.84
|100.93
|357.49
|178.05
|Pokarna
|3.94
|-1.68
|8.43
|-12.82
|7.25
|34.67
|18.32
|Marble City India
|0.33
|-13.48
|25.04
|0.08
|-34.69
|88.56
|89.50
|Nidhi Granites
|-1.53
|-17.86
|-9.22
|-12.33
|24.63
|102.51
|41.78
|Glittek Granites
|8.19
|51.66
|44.82
|70.27
|499.13
|182.01
|90.97
|Global Surfaces
|-0.57
|-31.49
|-52.47
|-70.60
|-75.26
|-47.46
|-30.47
|Pacific Industries
|0.11
|4.09
|-0.40
|-11.49
|-35.85
|-1.50
|-9.99
|Ravileela Granites
|5.11
|24.53
|65.21
|32.29
|90.31
|28.52
|41.32
|Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries
|-0.17
|-2.88
|-18.23
|-13.69
|-21.47
|3.65
|7.17
|Divyashakti
|0
|-1.75
|-3.31
|-5.54
|-22.90
|-10.21
|-10.35
|Aro Granite Industries
|2.20
|1.42
|-9.01
|-14.51
|-34.41
|-20.55
|-19.45
|Madhav Marbles & Granites
|-4.20
|-9.44
|-12.92
|-8.06
|-23.09
|-10.10
|-11.33
|Neelkanth Rock-Minerals
|14.91
|39.28
|193.28
|262.65
|234.44
|71.69
|44.49
|Inani Marbles & Industries
|0
|-14.06
|-20.64
|-48.82
|-50.46
|-24.60
|-18.08
|Shiva Granito Export
|0
|0
|10.62
|0.73
|-23.08
|17.78
|33.94
|Solid Stone Company
|-3.26
|-1.46
|-10.83
|-7.11
|-24.42
|-1.87
|-1.86
|Dhyaani Tradeventures
|5.66
|24.44
|12.82
|-26.49
|-45.63
|-37.12
|-20.50
|Mayur Floorings
|7.06
|1.25
|14.95
|9.67
|2.14
|16.68
|27.63
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Oriental Trimex has declined 46.78% compared to peers like Midwest (4.72%), Midwest Energy (100.93%), Pokarna (7.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Oriental Trimex has underperformed peers relative to Midwest (0.93%) and Midwest Energy (178.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5.21
|5.18
|10
|5.29
|5.24
|20
|5.41
|5.38
|50
|5.88
|5.74
|100
|6.14
|6.23
|200
|7.25
|7.14
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Oriental Trimex saw a drop in promoter holding to 25.85%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 74.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 16, 2026, 11:21 PM IST IST
|Oriental Trimex - Intimation For The Acquisition Of 51% Stake In Jaydev Granites, A Partnership Firm.
|Jul 13, 2026, 11:47 PM IST IST
|Oriental Trimex - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 09, 2026, 05:27 PM IST IST
|Oriental Trimex - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 08, 2026, 10:55 PM IST IST
|Oriental Trimex - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
|May 31, 2026, 12:20 AM IST IST
|Oriental Trimex - Outcome Of The Board Meeting And Submission Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31S
Source: Dion Global
Oriental Trimex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/04/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1996PLC078339 and registration number is 078339. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Granites/Marbles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 73.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oriental Trimex is ₹5.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Oriental Trimex is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Oriental Trimex is ₹38.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Oriental Trimex are ₹5.31 and ₹5.13.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oriental Trimex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oriental Trimex is ₹11.56 and 52-week low of Oriental Trimex is ₹4.21 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Oriental Trimex has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -8.29% for the past month, -24.75% over 3 months, -46.78% over 1 year, 3.59% across 3 years, and -7.68% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Oriental Trimex are 21.31 and 0.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global