Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.65
|23.53
|10.53
|5.00
|-55.32
|-25.38
|-46.74
|28.14
|42.12
|64.95
|91.36
|4.53
|346.31
|286.28
|-0.22
|-3.08
|-8.86
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|6.75
|20.23
|28.50
|20.94
|0.19
|90.37
|-16.35
|8.77
|-2.04
|-37.68
|-35.16
|-33.42
|249.55
|-12.51
|-0.30
|15.00
|19.01
|32.04
|-8.68
|105.61
|-3.98
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Oriental Trimex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/04/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1996PLC078339 and registration number is 078339. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Granites/Marbles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Oriental Trimex Ltd. is ₹21.46 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Oriental Trimex Ltd. is -10.08 and PB ratio of Oriental Trimex Ltd. is 0.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oriental Trimex Ltd. is ₹7.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oriental Trimex Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oriental Trimex Ltd. is ₹17.00 and 52-week low of Oriental Trimex Ltd. is ₹5.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.