What is the Market Cap of Oriental Trimex Ltd.? The market cap of Oriental Trimex Ltd. is ₹21.46 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Oriental Trimex Ltd.? P/E ratio of Oriental Trimex Ltd. is -10.08 and PB ratio of Oriental Trimex Ltd. is 0.31 as on .

What is the share price of Oriental Trimex Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oriental Trimex Ltd. is ₹7.30 as on .