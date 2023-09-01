Follow Us

ORIENTAL TRIMEX LTD.

Sector : Granites/Marbles | Smallcap | NSE
₹7.30 Closed
-1.35-0.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Oriental Trimex Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.25₹7.50
₹7.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.15₹17.00
₹7.30
Open Price
₹7.40
Prev. Close
₹7.40
Volume
44,770

Oriental Trimex Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R17.48
  • R27.62
  • R37.73
  • Pivot
    7.37
  • S17.23
  • S27.12
  • S36.98

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.667.41
  • 109.167.36
  • 209.977.11
  • 5012.716.76
  • 10012.966.82
  • 20012.717.53

Oriental Trimex Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.6523.5310.535.00-55.32-25.38-46.74
28.1442.1264.9591.364.53346.31286.28
-0.22-3.08-8.865.005.005.005.00
6.7520.2328.5020.940.1990.37-16.35
8.77-2.04-37.68-35.16-33.42249.55-12.51
-0.3015.0019.0132.04-8.68105.61-3.98

Oriental Trimex Ltd. Share Holdings

Oriental Trimex Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Oriental Trimex Ltd.

Oriental Trimex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/04/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1996PLC078339 and registration number is 078339. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Granites/Marbles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Punia
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Savita Punia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Baldev Kumar Lakhanpal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vivek Seth
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Surendra Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Aditya Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Suresh Kumar Tanwar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Oriental Trimex Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Oriental Trimex Ltd.?

The market cap of Oriental Trimex Ltd. is ₹21.46 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Oriental Trimex Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Oriental Trimex Ltd. is -10.08 and PB ratio of Oriental Trimex Ltd. is 0.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Oriental Trimex Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oriental Trimex Ltd. is ₹7.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Oriental Trimex Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oriental Trimex Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oriental Trimex Ltd. is ₹17.00 and 52-week low of Oriental Trimex Ltd. is ₹5.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

