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Oriental Trimex Share Price

NSE
BSE

ORIENTAL TRIMEX

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Mining

Here's the live share price of Oriental Trimex along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.20 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Oriental Trimex Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.13₹5.31
₹5.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.21₹11.56
₹5.20
Open Price
₹5.20
Prev. Close
₹5.20
Volume
4,459

Source: Dion Global

Oriental Trimex Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Oriental Trimex		2.77-8.29-24.75-30.20-46.783.59-7.68
Midwest		-0.15-11.29-13.32-23.324.721.550.93
Midwest Energy		-17.86-24.33-22.31-40.84100.93357.49178.05
Pokarna		3.94-1.688.43-12.827.2534.6718.32
Marble City India		0.33-13.4825.040.08-34.6988.5689.50
Nidhi Granites		-1.53-17.86-9.22-12.3324.63102.5141.78
Glittek Granites		8.1951.6644.8270.27499.13182.0190.97
Global Surfaces		-0.57-31.49-52.47-70.60-75.26-47.46-30.47
Pacific Industries		0.114.09-0.40-11.49-35.85-1.50-9.99
Ravileela Granites		5.1124.5365.2132.2990.3128.5241.32
Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries		-0.17-2.88-18.23-13.69-21.473.657.17
Divyashakti		0-1.75-3.31-5.54-22.90-10.21-10.35
Aro Granite Industries		2.201.42-9.01-14.51-34.41-20.55-19.45
Madhav Marbles & Granites		-4.20-9.44-12.92-8.06-23.09-10.10-11.33
Neelkanth Rock-Minerals		14.9139.28193.28262.65234.4471.6944.49
Inani Marbles & Industries		0-14.06-20.64-48.82-50.46-24.60-18.08
Shiva Granito Export		0010.620.73-23.0817.7833.94
Solid Stone Company		-3.26-1.46-10.83-7.11-24.42-1.87-1.86
Dhyaani Tradeventures		5.6624.4412.82-26.49-45.63-37.12-20.50
Mayur Floorings		7.061.2514.959.672.1416.6827.63

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Oriental Trimex has declined 46.78% compared to peers like Midwest (4.72%), Midwest Energy (100.93%), Pokarna (7.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Oriental Trimex has underperformed peers relative to Midwest (0.93%) and Midwest Energy (178.05%).

Oriental Trimex Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Oriental Trimex Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55.215.18
105.295.24
205.415.38
505.885.74
1006.146.23
2007.257.14

Source: Dion Global

Oriental Trimex Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Oriental Trimex saw a drop in promoter holding to 25.85%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 74.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Oriental Trimex Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 16, 2026, 11:21 PM IST ISTOriental Trimex - Intimation For The Acquisition Of 51% Stake In Jaydev Granites, A Partnership Firm.
Jul 13, 2026, 11:47 PM IST ISTOriental Trimex - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 09, 2026, 05:27 PM IST ISTOriental Trimex - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 08, 2026, 10:55 PM IST ISTOriental Trimex - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
May 31, 2026, 12:20 AM IST ISTOriental Trimex - Outcome Of The Board Meeting And Submission Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31S

Source: Dion Global

About Oriental Trimex

Oriental Trimex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/04/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1996PLC078339 and registration number is 078339. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Granites/Marbles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 73.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Punia
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Savita Punia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Baldev Kumar Lakhanpal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Narang
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jayant Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Aditya Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Oriental Trimex Share Price

What is the share price of Oriental Trimex?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oriental Trimex is ₹5.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Oriental Trimex?

The Oriental Trimex is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Oriental Trimex?

The market cap of Oriental Trimex is ₹38.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Oriental Trimex?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Oriental Trimex are ₹5.31 and ₹5.13.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Oriental Trimex?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oriental Trimex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oriental Trimex is ₹11.56 and 52-week low of Oriental Trimex is ₹4.21 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Oriental Trimex performed historically in terms of returns?

The Oriental Trimex has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -8.29% for the past month, -24.75% over 3 months, -46.78% over 1 year, 3.59% across 3 years, and -7.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Oriental Trimex?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Oriental Trimex are 21.31 and 0.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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