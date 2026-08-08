What is the share price of Oriental Trimex? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oriental Trimex is ₹5.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Oriental Trimex? The Oriental Trimex is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Oriental Trimex? The market cap of Oriental Trimex is ₹38.22 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Oriental Trimex? Today’s highest and lowest price of Oriental Trimex are ₹5.31 and ₹5.13.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Oriental Trimex? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oriental Trimex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oriental Trimex is ₹11.56 and 52-week low of Oriental Trimex is ₹4.21 as on .

How has the Oriental Trimex performed historically in terms of returns? The Oriental Trimex has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -8.29% for the past month, -24.75% over 3 months, -46.78% over 1 year, 3.59% across 3 years, and -7.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Oriental Trimex? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Oriental Trimex are 21.31 and 0.38 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global