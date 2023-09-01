Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ORIENTAL CARBON & CHEMICALS LTD.

Sector : Carbon Black | Smallcap | NSE
₹867.20 Closed
-0.22-1.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹865.00₹873.95
₹867.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹649.75₹994.00
₹867.20
Open Price
₹869.35
Prev. Close
₹869.15
Volume
3,383

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1871.67
  • R2877.28
  • R3880.62
  • Pivot
    868.33
  • S1862.72
  • S2859.38
  • S3853.77

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5862.62870.03
  • 10868.07864.45
  • 20864.98851.08
  • 50872.35824.22
  • 100838.65799.29
  • 200850.1791.14

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.837.7215.2330.22-2.308.96-19.37
9.277.3224.4944.8322.27183.6744.40

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd. Share Holdings

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan5,45,7900.2143.53
HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan2,62,2000.220.91
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan85,9840.066.86
HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Hybrid Equity - Regular Plan59,4000.424.74
HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Equity - Regular Plan56,2600.134.49
HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Hybrid Debt - Regular Plan2,6000.140.21

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
29 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd.

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/06/1978 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24297GJ1978PLC133845 and registration number is 031539. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 387.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jagdish Prasad Goenka
    Chairman
  • Mr. Arvind Goenka
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Akshat Goenka
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Suman Jyoti Khaitan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Om Prakash Dubey
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Brij Behari Tandon
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kailasam Raghuraman
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Runa Mukherjee
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Kiran Sahdev
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd.?

The market cap of Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹866.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd. is 19.24 and PB ratio of Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd. is 1.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹867.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹994.00 and 52-week low of Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹649.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data