Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.83
|7.72
|15.23
|30.22
|-2.30
|8.96
|-19.37
|9.27
|7.32
|24.49
|44.83
|22.27
|183.67
|44.40
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|5,45,790
|0.21
|43.53
|HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|2,62,200
|0.2
|20.91
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|85,984
|0.06
|6.86
|HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Hybrid Equity - Regular Plan
|59,400
|0.42
|4.74
|HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Equity - Regular Plan
|56,260
|0.13
|4.49
|HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Hybrid Debt - Regular Plan
|2,600
|0.14
|0.21
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|29 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/06/1978 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24297GJ1978PLC133845 and registration number is 031539. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 387.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹866.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd. is 19.24 and PB ratio of Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd. is 1.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹867.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹994.00 and 52-week low of Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹649.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.