What is the share price of Orient Tradelink? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orient Tradelink is ₹5.08 as on .

What kind of stock is Orient Tradelink? The Orient Tradelink is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Orient Tradelink? The market cap of Orient Tradelink is ₹19.48 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Orient Tradelink? Today’s highest and lowest price of Orient Tradelink are ₹5.30 and ₹4.87.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Orient Tradelink? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Orient Tradelink stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Orient Tradelink is ₹24.78 and 52-week low of Orient Tradelink is ₹4.34 as on .

How has the Orient Tradelink performed historically in terms of returns? The Orient Tradelink has shown returns of -0.78% over the past day, -17.26% for the past month, -66.0% over 3 months, -76.81% over 1 year, -18.46% across 3 years, and -8.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Orient Tradelink? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Orient Tradelink are 14.60 and 0.33 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global