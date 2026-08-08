Here's the live share price of Orient Tradelink along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Orient Tradelink
|-0.39
|-17.26
|-66.00
|-73.42
|-76.81
|-18.46
|-8.91
|Affle 3I
|3.62
|11.65
|10.21
|-0.23
|-15.68
|13.84
|14.55
|Prime Focus
|0.19
|23.00
|-6.57
|3.60
|83.41
|42.18
|38.37
|Sun TV Network
|-4.17
|-4.01
|-14.82
|-14.52
|-13.08
|-3.06
|-2.05
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.78
|21.04
|47.98
|66.86
|85.59
|22.89
|13.16
|PVR INOX
|-0.44
|11.89
|5.42
|7.69
|5.23
|-11.12
|-4.32
|Saregama India
|-0.53
|12.92
|48.70
|47.29
|7.72
|9.37
|8.05
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-18.45
|-8.01
|-0.41
|1.61
|-17.88
|-26.37
|-13.21
|Tips Music
|-3.60
|-5.37
|0.27
|12.99
|10.18
|26.52
|40.51
|Latent View Analytics
|-6.29
|-1.76
|-4.66
|-29.98
|-25.77
|-7.54
|-9.55
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.31
|-6.99
|-15.41
|-24.62
|-47.51
|-20.58
|-10.56
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|1.48
|-0.82
|-2.15
|-7.37
|-23.76
|-13.17
|-16.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|6.64
|12.26
|-7.44
|59.34
|-5.80
|-0.64
|19.56
|Signpost India
|-5.28
|-9.87
|-10.09
|27.24
|21.84
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Den Networks
|-0.47
|-4.90
|-2.98
|-6.84
|-24.45
|-12.86
|-12.07
|Panorama Studios International
|-2.13
|-7.67
|29.11
|11.87
|-0.26
|54.52
|54.80
|Balaji Telefilms
|3.29
|-5.11
|-31.15
|-8.51
|-13.87
|18.73
|5.24
|New Delhi Television
|0.06
|-3.36
|-3.81
|-12.41
|-26.25
|-24.37
|4.33
|OnMobile Global
|9.66
|-5.36
|18.89
|36.46
|30.01
|-4.12
|-12.06
|Aqylon Nexus
|6.55
|-35.16
|-46.84
|-85.73
|-78.37
|15.55
|5.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Orient Tradelink has declined 76.81% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Orient Tradelink has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5.15
|5.18
|10
|5.42
|5.29
|20
|5.59
|5.52
|50
|5.99
|6.95
|100
|11.04
|9.81
|200
|15.47
|13.45
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Orient Tradelink remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 99.77% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:11 PM IST IST
|Orient Tradelink - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of The Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of SEBI (List
|Jul 04, 2026, 11:47 PM IST IST
|Orient Tradelink - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 06, 2026, 01:06 AM IST IST
|Orient Tradelink - Outcome Of The Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirem
|Jun 06, 2026, 12:58 AM IST IST
|Orient Tradelink - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligati
|Jun 03, 2026, 12:54 AM IST IST
|Orient Tradelink - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Ob
Source: Dion Global
Orient Tradelink Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1994PLC022833 and registration number is 022833. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Creative, arts and entertainment activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 38.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orient Tradelink is ₹5.08 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Orient Tradelink is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Orient Tradelink is ₹19.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Orient Tradelink are ₹5.30 and ₹4.87.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Orient Tradelink stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Orient Tradelink is ₹24.78 and 52-week low of Orient Tradelink is ₹4.34 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Orient Tradelink has shown returns of -0.78% over the past day, -17.26% for the past month, -66.0% over 3 months, -76.81% over 1 year, -18.46% across 3 years, and -8.91% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Orient Tradelink are 14.60 and 0.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global