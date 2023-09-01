Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|05 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
Orient Tradelink Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1994PLC022833 and registration number is 022833. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Creative, arts and entertainment activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Orient Tradelink Ltd. is ₹11.21 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Orient Tradelink Ltd. is 13.89 and PB ratio of Orient Tradelink Ltd. is 0.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orient Tradelink Ltd. is ₹9.14 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Orient Tradelink Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Orient Tradelink Ltd. is ₹15.51 and 52-week low of Orient Tradelink Ltd. is ₹7.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.