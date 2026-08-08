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Orient Tradelink Share Price

NSE
BSE

ORIENT TRADELINK

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Orient Tradelink along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.08 Closed
-0.78₹ -0.04
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Orient Tradelink Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.87₹5.30
₹5.08
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.34₹24.78
₹5.08
Open Price
₹5.30
Prev. Close
₹5.12
Volume
2,07,548

Source: Dion Global

Orient Tradelink Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Orient Tradelink		-0.39-17.26-66.00-73.42-76.81-18.46-8.91
Affle 3I		3.6211.6510.21-0.23-15.6813.8414.55
Prime Focus		0.1923.00-6.573.6083.4142.1838.37
Sun TV Network		-4.17-4.01-14.82-14.52-13.08-3.06-2.05
Amagi Media Labs		-0.7821.0447.9866.8685.5922.8913.16
PVR INOX		-0.4411.895.427.695.23-11.12-4.32
Saregama India		-0.5312.9248.7047.297.729.378.05
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-18.45-8.01-0.411.61-17.88-26.37-13.21
Tips Music		-3.60-5.370.2712.9910.1826.5240.51
Latent View Analytics		-6.29-1.76-4.66-29.98-25.77-7.54-9.55
Network18 Media & Investments		0.31-6.99-15.41-24.62-47.51-20.58-10.56
Hathway Cable & Datacom		1.48-0.82-2.15-7.37-23.76-13.17-16.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		6.6412.26-7.4459.34-5.80-0.6419.56
Signpost India		-5.28-9.87-10.0927.2421.84-5.54-3.36
Den Networks		-0.47-4.90-2.98-6.84-24.45-12.86-12.07
Panorama Studios International		-2.13-7.6729.1111.87-0.2654.5254.80
Balaji Telefilms		3.29-5.11-31.15-8.51-13.8718.735.24
New Delhi Television		0.06-3.36-3.81-12.41-26.25-24.374.33
OnMobile Global		9.66-5.3618.8936.4630.01-4.12-12.06
Aqylon Nexus		6.55-35.16-46.84-85.73-78.3715.555.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Orient Tradelink has declined 76.81% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Orient Tradelink has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).

Orient Tradelink Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Orient Tradelink Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55.155.18
105.425.29
205.595.52
505.996.95
10011.049.81
20015.4713.45

Source: Dion Global

Orient Tradelink Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Orient Tradelink remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 99.77% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Orient Tradelink Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:11 PM IST ISTOrient Tradelink - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of The Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of SEBI (List
Jul 04, 2026, 11:47 PM IST ISTOrient Tradelink - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 06, 2026, 01:06 AM IST ISTOrient Tradelink - Outcome Of The Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirem
Jun 06, 2026, 12:58 AM IST ISTOrient Tradelink - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligati
Jun 03, 2026, 12:54 AM IST ISTOrient Tradelink - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Ob

Source: Dion Global

About Orient Tradelink

Orient Tradelink Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1994PLC022833 and registration number is 022833. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Creative, arts and entertainment activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 38.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Aushim Khetarpal
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Ms. Rachna Panwar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Kumar Verma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Orient Tradelink Share Price

What is the share price of Orient Tradelink?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orient Tradelink is ₹5.08 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Orient Tradelink?

The Orient Tradelink is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Orient Tradelink?

The market cap of Orient Tradelink is ₹19.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Orient Tradelink?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Orient Tradelink are ₹5.30 and ₹4.87.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Orient Tradelink?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Orient Tradelink stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Orient Tradelink is ₹24.78 and 52-week low of Orient Tradelink is ₹4.34 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Orient Tradelink performed historically in terms of returns?

The Orient Tradelink has shown returns of -0.78% over the past day, -17.26% for the past month, -66.0% over 3 months, -76.81% over 1 year, -18.46% across 3 years, and -8.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Orient Tradelink?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Orient Tradelink are 14.60 and 0.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Orient Tradelink News

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