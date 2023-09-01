Follow Us

ORIENT TRADELINK LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | BSE
₹9.14 Closed
1.560.14
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Orient Tradelink Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.75₹9.48
₹9.14
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.61₹15.51
₹9.14
Open Price
₹9.00
Prev. Close
₹9.00
Volume
20,484

Orient Tradelink Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R19.64
  • R29.93
  • R310.37
  • Pivot
    9.2
  • S18.91
  • S28.47
  • S38.18

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 59.39.07
  • 109.019.22
  • 208.99.4
  • 508.89.73
  • 1008.410.16
  • 2008.6410.36

Orient Tradelink Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.22-5.77-8.51-27.4616.88-20.5274.76
-1.1710.7136.6431.747.2930.10-47.52
2.3415.9436.5040.7123.3732.71-20.73
3.0413.6025.6615.87-4.1026.5332.62
-1.21-5.3812.145.49-17.96103.08515.59
3.3521.8333.4753.2314.6055.965.03
2.57-4.9224.5918.69-5.45687.02552.89
2.6119.286.2917.52-5.4786.0128.67
0.794.77-1.901.3324.382.2580.89
7.425.8620.4244.3813.45-3.70-3.70
2.9514.2060.52123.26112.441,666.754,116.56
-3.720.8328.1518.7426.3672.08-74.55
1.875.2221.4510.51-5.94-48.93-7.74
0.183.4335.9148.8633.411,146.1557.94
-2.26-20.52-9.1715.6018.79123.207.34
3.7751.7971.1867.2487.40337.12333.40
1.964.6534.6243.9917.13-42.44-15.20
2.7414.4742.4334.82-11.5367.3792.62
-2.40-5.87-10.587.91-56.06523.88492.98
6.387.2816.156.20-21.82-3.71-50.80

Orient Tradelink Ltd. Share Holdings

Orient Tradelink Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
05 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares

About Orient Tradelink Ltd.

Orient Tradelink Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1994PLC022833 and registration number is 022833. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Creative, arts and entertainment activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Aushim Parshottam Khetarpal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Kumar Verma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Balakrishna Ramarao Maddur
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rachna Panwar
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Orient Tradelink Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Orient Tradelink Ltd.?

The market cap of Orient Tradelink Ltd. is ₹11.21 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Orient Tradelink Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Orient Tradelink Ltd. is 13.89 and PB ratio of Orient Tradelink Ltd. is 0.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Orient Tradelink Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orient Tradelink Ltd. is ₹9.14 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Orient Tradelink Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Orient Tradelink Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Orient Tradelink Ltd. is ₹15.51 and 52-week low of Orient Tradelink Ltd. is ₹7.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.

