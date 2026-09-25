Orient Cables (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/09/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31300DL2005PLC140809 and registration number is 140809. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cables - Power/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1171.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.