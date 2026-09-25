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Orient Cables (India) Share Price

Sector
Cables

Orient Cables (India) has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 25, 2026 and will close on Sep 29, 2026. The price band has been set at 258.00-272.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Orient Cables (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Orient Cables (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Polycab India		1.92-7.59-13.6818.4311.0717.1328.27
KEI Industries		1.68-15.61-14.4412.3713.6624.2836.48
R R Kabel		5.83-11.853.7787.34100.3228.9216.12
Motherson Sumi Wiring India		-3.8-8.08-8.25-7.49-26.44-6.583.3
Finolex Cables		6.0314.5930.2181.547910.3324.59
Diamond Power Infrastructure		-4.152.0576.32197.89124.51403.73365.45
Universal Cables		5.44-7.0317.31128.41101.7847.2355.36
V-Marc India		-3.84-17.0522.35211.25355.8167.23125.33
Laser Power and Infra		2.04-17.944.64.64.61.510.9
Dynamic Cables		6.979.1133.8680.4414.9126.8747.27
Advait Energy Transitions		-3.42-7.09-18.4910.0838.1211.376.67
Quadrant Future Tek		-4.0511.8710.2472.1119.84.072.42
Paramount Communications		-0.91-3.37-14.0781.9430.39-2.5337.7
Vidya Wires		1.04-0.31-12.7861.3962.1817.4910.15
Divine Power Energy		-1.389.6633.1255.02169.6460.8533
Cords Cable Industries		3.2244.7474.36162.47107.1151.3946.39
Prime Cable Industries		2.21-17.747.81131.14115.229.1116.56
Plaza Wires		-2.619.4727.8891.758.63-8.87-5.42
Bhadora Industries		7.485.6442.13108.418.396.093.61

Source: Dion Global

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About Orient Cables (India)

Orient Cables (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/09/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31300DL2005PLC140809 and registration number is 140809. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cables - Power/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1171.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vipul Nagpal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Garima Nagpal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vardaan Nagpal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Anil Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rohit Himatsingka
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Manu Narang Wadhwa
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

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