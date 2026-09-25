Orient Cables (India) has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 25, 2026 and will close on Sep 29, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹258.00-272.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Polycab India
|1.92
|-7.59
|-13.68
|18.43
|11.07
|17.13
|28.27
|KEI Industries
|1.68
|-15.61
|-14.44
|12.37
|13.66
|24.28
|36.48
|R R Kabel
|5.83
|-11.85
|3.77
|87.34
|100.32
|28.92
|16.12
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|-3.8
|-8.08
|-8.25
|-7.49
|-26.44
|-6.58
|3.3
|Finolex Cables
|6.03
|14.59
|30.21
|81.54
|79
|10.33
|24.59
|Diamond Power Infrastructure
|-4.15
|2.05
|76.32
|197.89
|124.51
|403.73
|365.45
|Universal Cables
|5.44
|-7.03
|17.31
|128.41
|101.78
|47.23
|55.36
|V-Marc India
|-3.84
|-17.05
|22.35
|211.25
|355.8
|167.23
|125.33
|Laser Power and Infra
|2.04
|-17.94
|4.6
|4.6
|4.6
|1.51
|0.9
|Dynamic Cables
|6.97
|9.11
|33.86
|80.44
|14.91
|26.87
|47.27
|Advait Energy Transitions
|-3.42
|-7.09
|-18.49
|10.08
|38.12
|11.37
|6.67
|Quadrant Future Tek
|-4.05
|11.87
|10.24
|72.11
|19.8
|4.07
|2.42
|Paramount Communications
|-0.91
|-3.37
|-14.07
|81.94
|30.39
|-2.53
|37.7
|Vidya Wires
|1.04
|-0.31
|-12.78
|61.39
|62.18
|17.49
|10.15
|Divine Power Energy
|-1.38
|9.66
|33.12
|55.02
|169.64
|60.85
|33
|Cords Cable Industries
|3.22
|44.74
|74.36
|162.47
|107.11
|51.39
|46.39
|Prime Cable Industries
|2.21
|-17.7
|47.81
|131.14
|115.2
|29.11
|16.56
|Plaza Wires
|-2.6
|19.47
|27.88
|91.75
|8.63
|-8.87
|-5.42
|Bhadora Industries
|7.48
|5.64
|42.13
|108.4
|18.39
|6.09
|3.61
Source: Dion Global
Orient Cables (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/09/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31300DL2005PLC140809 and registration number is 140809. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cables - Power/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1171.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global