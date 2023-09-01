Follow Us

Organic Coatings Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ORGANIC COATINGS LTD.

Sector : Printing Inks | Smallcap | BSE
₹8.01 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Organic Coatings Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.35₹8.01
₹8.01
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.25₹11.10
₹8.01
Open Price
₹7.35
Prev. Close
₹8.01
Volume
0

Organic Coatings Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R18.23
  • R28.45
  • R38.89
  • Pivot
    7.79
  • S17.57
  • S27.13
  • S36.91

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 59.447.97
  • 108.987.95
  • 209.227.77
  • 508.137.36
  • 1008.087.24
  • 2007.687.39

Organic Coatings Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Organic Coatings Ltd.

Organic Coatings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/04/1965 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24220MH1965PLC013187 and registration number is 013187. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Printing Inks. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Abhay R Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ajay R Shah
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Ashwini Lad
    Independent Director
  • Mr. DipakKumar K Kanabar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashwinkumar H Raval
    Independent Director

FAQs on Organic Coatings Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Organic Coatings Ltd.?

The market cap of Organic Coatings Ltd. is ₹6.15 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Organic Coatings Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Organic Coatings Ltd. is -5.28 and PB ratio of Organic Coatings Ltd. is 3.65 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Organic Coatings Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Organic Coatings Ltd. is ₹8.01 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Organic Coatings Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Organic Coatings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Organic Coatings Ltd. is ₹11.10 and 52-week low of Organic Coatings Ltd. is ₹5.25 as on Aug 31, 2023.

