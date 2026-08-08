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Organic Coatings Share Price

NSE
BSE

ORGANIC COATINGS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Organic Coatings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹17.03 Closed
-4.97₹ -0.89
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Organic Coatings Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.03₹17.12
₹17.03
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.10₹30.43
₹17.03
Open Price
₹17.12
Prev. Close
₹17.92
Volume
6,766

Source: Dion Global

Organic Coatings Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Organic Coatings		-9.94-16.11-10.37-27.844.4834.1116.31

Source: Dion Global

Organic Coatings Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Organic Coatings Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52019.26
1019.7119.42
2019.5619.54
5019.419.7
10019.7920.08
20021.5320.1

Source: Dion Global

Organic Coatings Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Organic Coatings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 93.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Organic Coatings Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 21, 2026, 12:03 AM IST ISTOrganic Coatings - Board Meeting Outcome for Revised Outcome
Jul 15, 2026, 05:33 AM IST ISTOrganic Coatings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 14, 2026, 11:55 PM IST ISTOrganic Coatings - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 14.07.26
Jul 10, 2026, 10:06 PM IST ISTOrganic Coatings - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 07, 2026, 08:52 PM IST ISTOrganic Coatings - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29(1) Of The SEBI Regulations, 2

Source: Dion Global

About Organic Coatings

Organic Coatings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/04/1965 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24220MH1965PLC013187 and registration number is 013187. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Printing Inks. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 28.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Abhay R Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ajay R Shah
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. DipakKumar K Kanabar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashwinkumar H Raval
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Chitkala U Kulkarni
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kuppamuthu Sundarmurthy
    Additional Director

FAQs on Organic Coatings Share Price

What is the share price of Organic Coatings?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Organic Coatings is ₹17.03 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Organic Coatings?

The Organic Coatings is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Organic Coatings?

The market cap of Organic Coatings is ₹16.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Organic Coatings?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Organic Coatings are ₹17.12 and ₹17.03.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Organic Coatings?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Organic Coatings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Organic Coatings is ₹30.43 and 52-week low of Organic Coatings is ₹13.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Organic Coatings performed historically in terms of returns?

The Organic Coatings has shown returns of -4.97% over the past day, -20.23% for the past month, -10.37% over 3 months, 2.41% over 1 year, 34.11% across 3 years, and 16.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Organic Coatings?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Organic Coatings are -5.21 and 750.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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