What is the share price of Organic Coatings? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Organic Coatings is ₹17.03 as on .

What kind of stock is Organic Coatings? The Organic Coatings is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Organic Coatings? The market cap of Organic Coatings is ₹16.99 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Organic Coatings? Today’s highest and lowest price of Organic Coatings are ₹17.12 and ₹17.03.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Organic Coatings? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Organic Coatings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Organic Coatings is ₹30.43 and 52-week low of Organic Coatings is ₹13.10 as on .

How has the Organic Coatings performed historically in terms of returns? The Organic Coatings has shown returns of -4.97% over the past day, -20.23% for the past month, -10.37% over 3 months, 2.41% over 1 year, 34.11% across 3 years, and 16.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Organic Coatings? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Organic Coatings are -5.21 and 750.22 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global