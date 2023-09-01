What is the Market Cap of Organic Coatings Ltd.? The market cap of Organic Coatings Ltd. is ₹6.15 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Organic Coatings Ltd.? P/E ratio of Organic Coatings Ltd. is -5.28 and PB ratio of Organic Coatings Ltd. is 3.65 as on .

What is the share price of Organic Coatings Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Organic Coatings Ltd. is ₹8.01 as on .