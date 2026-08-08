Here's the live share price of Organic Coatings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|20
|19.26
|10
|19.71
|19.42
|20
|19.56
|19.54
|50
|19.4
|19.7
|100
|19.79
|20.08
|200
|21.53
|20.1
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Organic Coatings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 93.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 21, 2026, 12:03 AM IST IST
|Organic Coatings - Board Meeting Outcome for Revised Outcome
|Jul 15, 2026, 05:33 AM IST IST
|Organic Coatings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 14, 2026, 11:55 PM IST IST
|Organic Coatings - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 14.07.26
|Jul 10, 2026, 10:06 PM IST IST
|Organic Coatings - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 07, 2026, 08:52 PM IST IST
|Organic Coatings - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29(1) Of The SEBI Regulations, 2
Source: Dion Global
Organic Coatings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/04/1965 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24220MH1965PLC013187 and registration number is 013187. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Printing Inks. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 28.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Organic Coatings is ₹17.03 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Organic Coatings is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Organic Coatings is ₹16.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Organic Coatings are ₹17.12 and ₹17.03.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Organic Coatings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Organic Coatings is ₹30.43 and 52-week low of Organic Coatings is ₹13.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Organic Coatings has shown returns of -4.97% over the past day, -20.23% for the past month, -10.37% over 3 months, 2.41% over 1 year, 34.11% across 3 years, and 16.31% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Organic Coatings are -5.21 and 750.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global