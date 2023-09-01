Name
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Organic Coatings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/04/1965 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24220MH1965PLC013187 and registration number is 013187. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Printing Inks. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Organic Coatings Ltd. is ₹6.15 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Organic Coatings Ltd. is -5.28 and PB ratio of Organic Coatings Ltd. is 3.65 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Organic Coatings Ltd. is ₹8.01 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Organic Coatings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Organic Coatings Ltd. is ₹11.10 and 52-week low of Organic Coatings Ltd. is ₹5.25 as on Aug 31, 2023.