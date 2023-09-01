What is the Market Cap of Orchasp Ltd.? The market cap of Orchasp Ltd. is ₹34.41 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Orchasp Ltd.? P/E ratio of Orchasp Ltd. is 2650.0 and PB ratio of Orchasp Ltd. is 0.33 as on .

What is the share price of Orchasp Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orchasp Ltd. is ₹2.65 as on .