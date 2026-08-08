Here's the live share price of Orchasp along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Orchasp
|-2.45
|-15.43
|-24.29
|-37.89
|-41.54
|-17.58
|-16.77
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Orchasp has declined 41.54% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Orchasp has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.62
|1.62
|10
|1.64
|1.64
|20
|1.73
|1.7
|50
|1.86
|1.82
|100
|1.97
|2
|200
|2.46
|2.28
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Orchasp remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 81.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:21 AM IST IST
|Orchasp - Board Meeting Intimation for For Approval Of Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter E
|Jul 07, 2026, 10:34 PM IST IST
|Orchasp - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 12:46 AM IST IST
|Orchasp - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Year Ended 31 March 2026
|May 28, 2026, 12:30 AM IST IST
|Orchasp - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 27 May 2026
|May 19, 2026, 12:47 AM IST IST
|Orchasp - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Year Ending 31 March
Source: Dion Global
Orchasp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1994PLC017485 and registration number is 017485. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 69.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orchasp is ₹1.59 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Orchasp is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Orchasp is ₹50.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Orchasp are ₹1.61 and ₹1.53.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Orchasp stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Orchasp is ₹4.19 and 52-week low of Orchasp is ₹1.42 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Orchasp has shown returns of -1.24% over the past day, -15.43% for the past month, -24.29% over 3 months, -41.54% over 1 year, -17.58% across 3 years, and -16.77% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Orchasp are 48.48 and 0.44 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global