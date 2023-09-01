Follow Us

ORCHASP LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹2.65 Closed
4.330.11
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Orchasp Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.45₹2.66
₹2.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.99₹6.00
₹2.65
Open Price
₹2.65
Prev. Close
₹2.54
Volume
9,81,616

Orchasp Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.72
  • R22.8
  • R32.93
  • Pivot
    2.59
  • S12.51
  • S22.38
  • S32.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.712.46
  • 104.622.48
  • 204.572.57
  • 504.512.79
  • 1004.563.06
  • 2005.943.51

Orchasp Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.85-6.36-11.96-38.37-35.52140.9123.26
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Orchasp Ltd. Share Holdings

Orchasp Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
10 Jun, 2023Board MeetingOthers
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Orchasp Ltd.

Orchasp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1994PLC017485 and registration number is 017485. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 37.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. K S Shiva Kumar
    Director & COO
  • Mr. P Chandra Sekhar
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. K Koteswara Rao
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. B Srinivasa Reddy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. V S Roop Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. G Ponnari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. B V B Ravi Kishore
    Independent Director

FAQs on Orchasp Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Orchasp Ltd.?

The market cap of Orchasp Ltd. is ₹34.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Orchasp Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Orchasp Ltd. is 2650.0 and PB ratio of Orchasp Ltd. is 0.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Orchasp Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orchasp Ltd. is ₹2.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Orchasp Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Orchasp Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Orchasp Ltd. is ₹6.00 and 52-week low of Orchasp Ltd. is ₹1.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.

