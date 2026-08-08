What is the share price of Orchasp? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orchasp is ₹1.59 as on .

What kind of stock is Orchasp? The Orchasp is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Orchasp? The market cap of Orchasp is ₹50.81 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Orchasp? Today’s highest and lowest price of Orchasp are ₹1.61 and ₹1.53.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Orchasp? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Orchasp stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Orchasp is ₹4.19 and 52-week low of Orchasp is ₹1.42 as on .

How has the Orchasp performed historically in terms of returns? The Orchasp has shown returns of -1.24% over the past day, -15.43% for the past month, -24.29% over 3 months, -41.54% over 1 year, -17.58% across 3 years, and -16.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Orchasp? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Orchasp are 48.48 and 0.44 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global