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Orchasp Share Price

NSE
BSE

ORCHASP

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Orchasp along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.59 Closed
-1.24₹ -0.02
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Orchasp Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.53₹1.61
₹1.59
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.42₹4.19
₹1.59
Open Price
₹1.61
Prev. Close
₹1.61
Volume
50,840

Source: Dion Global

Orchasp Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Orchasp		-2.45-15.43-24.29-37.89-41.54-17.58-16.77
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Orchasp has declined 41.54% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Orchasp has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Orchasp Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Orchasp Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.621.62
101.641.64
201.731.7
501.861.82
1001.972
2002.462.28

Source: Dion Global

Orchasp Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Orchasp remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 81.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Orchasp Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 12:21 AM IST ISTOrchasp - Board Meeting Intimation for For Approval Of Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter E
Jul 07, 2026, 10:34 PM IST ISTOrchasp - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 12:46 AM IST ISTOrchasp - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Year Ended 31 March 2026
May 28, 2026, 12:30 AM IST ISTOrchasp - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 27 May 2026
May 19, 2026, 12:47 AM IST ISTOrchasp - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Year Ending 31 March

Source: Dion Global

About Orchasp

Orchasp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1994PLC017485 and registration number is 017485. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 69.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. P Chandra Sekhar
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. B Srinivasa Reddy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. V S Roop Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. G Ponnari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. B V B Ravi Kishore
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K Krishna Shankar
    Additional Director

FAQs on Orchasp Share Price

What is the share price of Orchasp?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orchasp is ₹1.59 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Orchasp?

The Orchasp is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Orchasp?

The market cap of Orchasp is ₹50.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Orchasp?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Orchasp are ₹1.61 and ₹1.53.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Orchasp?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Orchasp stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Orchasp is ₹4.19 and 52-week low of Orchasp is ₹1.42 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Orchasp performed historically in terms of returns?

The Orchasp has shown returns of -1.24% over the past day, -15.43% for the past month, -24.29% over 3 months, -41.54% over 1 year, -17.58% across 3 years, and -16.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Orchasp?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Orchasp are 48.48 and 0.44 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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