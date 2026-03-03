Facebook Pixel Code
Optivalue Tek Consulting Share Price

NSE
BSE

OPTIVALUE TEK CONSULTING

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Optivalue Tek Consulting along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹66.85 Closed
-3.12₹ -2.15
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Optivalue Tek Consulting Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹65.00₹69.00
₹66.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹65.00₹107.55
₹66.85
Open Price
₹69.00
Prev. Close
₹69.00
Volume
14,400

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Optivalue Tek Consulting has declined 8.21% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -34.84%.

Optivalue Tek Consulting’s current P/E of 12.04x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Optivalue Tek Consulting Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Optivalue Tek Consulting		-2.90-17.47-16.96-34.84-34.84-13.31-8.21
Tata Consultancy Services		1.55-18.97-17.81-15.63-25.18-7.87-3.10
Infosys		1.05-22.17-18.36-12.86-24.56-4.49-0.83
HCL Technologies		2.37-19.13-16.43-6.49-12.817.007.27
Wipro		-0.78-18.18-22.03-20.43-29.970.57-1.83
Tech Mahindra		0-21.62-12.73-10.79-9.897.436.63
LTIMindtree		-2.15-27.13-28.49-15.15-8.89-2.212.40
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.27-6.884.0422.6222.627.034.16
Persistent Systems		0.24-25.57-26.18-12.92-11.7024.3140.76
Oracle Financial Services Software		6.10-12.50-15.20-18.60-12.6229.5016.23
MphasiS		1.46-20.00-21.16-22.03-0.442.755.87
Coforge		-4.08-32.09-39.21-32.86-20.9810.9316.80
Hexaware Technologies		-2.22-35.71-38.46-37.75-42.38-15.10-9.36
Tata Elxsi		-1.08-19.22-14.01-18.02-18.45-10.3611.66
Tata Technologies		1.44-11.99-13.52-15.25-12.89-23.82-15.06
Pine Labs		-10.74-19.04-26.71-27.68-27.68-10.24-6.28
KPIT Technologies		-0.82-23.80-40.08-37.99-37.41-3.4339.77
Zensar Technologies		5.77-15.49-23.02-27.00-19.1428.2713.52
Fractal Analytics		-9.66-11.29-11.29-11.29-11.29-3.91-2.37
TBO Tek		-10.22-19.64-30.43-26.11-1.71-5.80-3.52

Over the last one year, Optivalue Tek Consulting has declined 34.84% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.18%), Infosys (-24.56%), HCL Technologies (-12.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Optivalue Tek Consulting has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.83%).

Optivalue Tek Consulting Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Optivalue Tek Consulting Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
569.569.25
1073.3671.65
2076.9174.58
5077.9578.13
10082.0983
20049.190

Optivalue Tek Consulting Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Optivalue Tek Consulting remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.68%, FII holding fell to 4.97%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Optivalue Tek Consulting Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Optivalue Tek Consulting fact sheet for more information

About Optivalue Tek Consulting

Optivalue Tek Consulting Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/06/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72200DL2011PLC221539 and registration number is 221539. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 56.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Ashish Kumar
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Ragini Jha
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sumit Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ankit Aggarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Girish Kamal Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Optivalue Tek Consulting Share Price

What is the share price of Optivalue Tek Consulting?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Optivalue Tek Consulting is ₹66.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Optivalue Tek Consulting?

The Optivalue Tek Consulting is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Optivalue Tek Consulting?

The market cap of Optivalue Tek Consulting is ₹156.51 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Optivalue Tek Consulting?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Optivalue Tek Consulting are ₹69.00 and ₹65.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Optivalue Tek Consulting?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Optivalue Tek Consulting stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Optivalue Tek Consulting is ₹107.55 and 52-week low of Optivalue Tek Consulting is ₹65.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Optivalue Tek Consulting performed historically in terms of returns?

The Optivalue Tek Consulting has shown returns of -3.12% over the past day, -19.46% for the past month, -21.54% over 3 months, -34.84% over 1 year, -13.31% across 3 years, and -8.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Optivalue Tek Consulting?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Optivalue Tek Consulting are 12.04 and 1.84 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Optivalue Tek Consulting News

