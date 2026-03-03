Here's the live share price of Optivalue Tek Consulting along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Optivalue Tek Consulting has declined 8.21% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -34.84%.
Optivalue Tek Consulting’s current P/E of 12.04x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Optivalue Tek Consulting
|-2.90
|-17.47
|-16.96
|-34.84
|-34.84
|-13.31
|-8.21
|Tata Consultancy Services
|1.55
|-18.97
|-17.81
|-15.63
|-25.18
|-7.87
|-3.10
|Infosys
|1.05
|-22.17
|-18.36
|-12.86
|-24.56
|-4.49
|-0.83
|HCL Technologies
|2.37
|-19.13
|-16.43
|-6.49
|-12.81
|7.00
|7.27
|Wipro
|-0.78
|-18.18
|-22.03
|-20.43
|-29.97
|0.57
|-1.83
|Tech Mahindra
|0
|-21.62
|-12.73
|-10.79
|-9.89
|7.43
|6.63
|LTIMindtree
|-2.15
|-27.13
|-28.49
|-15.15
|-8.89
|-2.21
|2.40
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.27
|-6.88
|4.04
|22.62
|22.62
|7.03
|4.16
|Persistent Systems
|0.24
|-25.57
|-26.18
|-12.92
|-11.70
|24.31
|40.76
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|6.10
|-12.50
|-15.20
|-18.60
|-12.62
|29.50
|16.23
|MphasiS
|1.46
|-20.00
|-21.16
|-22.03
|-0.44
|2.75
|5.87
|Coforge
|-4.08
|-32.09
|-39.21
|-32.86
|-20.98
|10.93
|16.80
|Hexaware Technologies
|-2.22
|-35.71
|-38.46
|-37.75
|-42.38
|-15.10
|-9.36
|Tata Elxsi
|-1.08
|-19.22
|-14.01
|-18.02
|-18.45
|-10.36
|11.66
|Tata Technologies
|1.44
|-11.99
|-13.52
|-15.25
|-12.89
|-23.82
|-15.06
|Pine Labs
|-10.74
|-19.04
|-26.71
|-27.68
|-27.68
|-10.24
|-6.28
|KPIT Technologies
|-0.82
|-23.80
|-40.08
|-37.99
|-37.41
|-3.43
|39.77
|Zensar Technologies
|5.77
|-15.49
|-23.02
|-27.00
|-19.14
|28.27
|13.52
|Fractal Analytics
|-9.66
|-11.29
|-11.29
|-11.29
|-11.29
|-3.91
|-2.37
|TBO Tek
|-10.22
|-19.64
|-30.43
|-26.11
|-1.71
|-5.80
|-3.52
Over the last one year, Optivalue Tek Consulting has declined 34.84% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.18%), Infosys (-24.56%), HCL Technologies (-12.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Optivalue Tek Consulting has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.83%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|69.5
|69.25
|10
|73.36
|71.65
|20
|76.91
|74.58
|50
|77.95
|78.13
|100
|82.09
|83
|200
|49.19
|0
In the latest quarter, Optivalue Tek Consulting remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.68%, FII holding fell to 4.97%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Optivalue Tek Consulting fact sheet for more information
Optivalue Tek Consulting Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/06/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72200DL2011PLC221539 and registration number is 221539. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 56.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Optivalue Tek Consulting is ₹66.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Optivalue Tek Consulting is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Optivalue Tek Consulting is ₹156.51 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Optivalue Tek Consulting are ₹69.00 and ₹65.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Optivalue Tek Consulting stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Optivalue Tek Consulting is ₹107.55 and 52-week low of Optivalue Tek Consulting is ₹65.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Optivalue Tek Consulting has shown returns of -3.12% over the past day, -19.46% for the past month, -21.54% over 3 months, -34.84% over 1 year, -13.31% across 3 years, and -8.21% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Optivalue Tek Consulting are 12.04 and 1.84 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.