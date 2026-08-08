Optimystix Entertainment India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/10/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U59113MH2000PLC129417 and registration number is 129417. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme production, sound recording and music publishing activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 54.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.