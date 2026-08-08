Optimystix Entertainment India has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Aug 7, 2026 and will close on Aug 11, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹166.00-175.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Affle 3I
|3.76
|12.89
|9.25
|-0.25
|-16.46
|14.01
|14.6
|Prime Focus
|0.17
|23.02
|-4.42
|3.71
|86.27
|42.26
|38.22
|Sun TV Network
|-4.33
|-2
|-15.15
|-14.61
|-11.45
|-3.09
|-2.06
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.58
|12.85
|52.06
|67.26
|85.77
|22.93
|13.19
|PVR INOX
|2.25
|18.41
|7.66
|10.8
|7.91
|-10.28
|-3.8
|Saregama India
|-0.7
|16.1
|44.06
|47.98
|4.75
|9.16
|7.84
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-17.77
|-5.39
|-0.97
|1.6
|-16.49
|-26.36
|-13.21
|Tips Music
|-3.4
|-3.46
|-0.46
|12.93
|9.76
|26.71
|40.15
|Latent View Analytics
|-6.01
|1.5
|-5.58
|-29.72
|-24.69
|-7.4
|-9.47
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.37
|-4.52
|-14.12
|-24.63
|-48.82
|-20.6
|-10.54
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|1.3
|1.11
|-1.53
|-7.54
|-24.39
|-13.23
|-16.14
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|15
|19.98
|4.22
|44.86
|44.86
|13.15
|7.69
|Signpost India
|-5.64
|-13.74
|-9.69
|27.08
|22.91
|-6.43
|-3.91
|Den Networks
|-0.33
|-2.39
|-1.37
|-6.85
|-23.39
|-12.87
|-12.11
|Balaji Telefilms
|2.52
|-4.8
|-30.44
|-9.18
|-11.45
|18.51
|5.08
|New Delhi Television
|-0.3
|-1.51
|-3.55
|-11.97
|-25.29
|-24.38
|4.24
|OnMobile Global
|9.92
|-0.07
|21.81
|37.34
|31.46
|-4.17
|-12.08
|TV Today Network
|0.87
|-6.71
|-7.67
|-7.61
|-19.41
|-18.07
|-17.13
|Aqylon Nexus
|5.65
|-32.34
|-47.71
|-85.76
|-77.43
|22.92
|3.66
Source: Dion Global
Optimystix Entertainment India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/10/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U59113MH2000PLC129417 and registration number is 129417. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme production, sound recording and music publishing activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 54.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.
Source: Dion Global