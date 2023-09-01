Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Preferential issue
Optimus Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/02/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1991PLC015044 and registration number is 015044. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Optimus Finance Ltd. is ₹59.22 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Optimus Finance Ltd. is 280.04 and PB ratio of Optimus Finance Ltd. is 3.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Optimus Finance Ltd. is ₹79.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Optimus Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Optimus Finance Ltd. is ₹99.70 and 52-week low of Optimus Finance Ltd. is ₹41.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.