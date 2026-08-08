Here's the live share price of Optimus Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Optimus Finance
|1.52
|-0.25
|0.25
|-17.32
|-50.72
|13.44
|26.56
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|7.1
|13.29
|10.07
|23.34
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|9.93
|10.62
|4.97
|82.94
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|5.67
|11.57
|5.61
|28.86
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-6.41
|-18.22
|-23.65
|10.32
|28.48
|14
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-1.08
|2.52
|4.79
|58.91
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|12.31
|1.98
|-14.12
|-16.25
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|23.06
|20.55
|4.81
|61.69
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-1.11
|-3.02
|-15.72
|1.83
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|18.88
|20.34
|19.25
|4.85
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-0.71
|4.24
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|4.78
|3.74
|2.98
|10.44
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|9.86
|15.71
|19.26
|41.33
|38.58
|12.7
|IIFL Finance
|1.7
|19.74
|34.16
|19.51
|38.06
|2.72
|16.7
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.1
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-2.85
|16.4
|30.3
|26.47
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1
|1.07
|17.39
|23.32
|-6.32
|-10.77
|2.1
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|3.72
|-4.63
|-3.19
|-6.99
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.68
|-6.7
|1.58
|-22.16
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-2.44
|38.88
|95.42
|125.73
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Optimus Finance has declined 50.72% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.34%), Shriram Finance (82.94%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (28.86%). From a 5 year perspective, Optimus Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|11.84
|11.79
|10
|11.79
|11.8
|20
|11.79
|11.97
|50
|13.2
|12.56
|100
|12.91
|13.19
|200
|14.27
|14.46
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Optimus Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 46.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:30 PM IST IST
|Optimus Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering / Approving The Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial R
|Jul 06, 2026, 11:40 PM IST IST
|Optimus Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 06, 2026, 11:34 PM IST IST
|Optimus Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Jul 06, 2026, 06:55 PM IST IST
|Optimus Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 03, 2026, 04:37 PM IST IST
|Optimus Finance - Clarification On Price Movements.
Source: Dion Global
Optimus Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/02/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1991PLC015044 and registration number is 015044. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Optimus Finance is ₹12.03 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Optimus Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Optimus Finance is ₹89.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Optimus Finance are ₹12.27 and ₹11.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Optimus Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Optimus Finance is ₹29.00 and 52-week low of Optimus Finance is ₹10.71 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Optimus Finance has shown returns of -0.25% over the past day, -4.68% for the past month, 1.35% over 3 months, -50.37% over 1 year, 13.44% across 3 years, and 26.56% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Optimus Finance are 15.51 and 1.35 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global