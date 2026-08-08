What is the share price of Optimus Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Optimus Finance is ₹12.03 as on .

What kind of stock is Optimus Finance? The Optimus Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Optimus Finance? The market cap of Optimus Finance is ₹89.89 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Optimus Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Optimus Finance are ₹12.27 and ₹11.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Optimus Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Optimus Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Optimus Finance is ₹29.00 and 52-week low of Optimus Finance is ₹10.71 as on .

How has the Optimus Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Optimus Finance has shown returns of -0.25% over the past day, -4.68% for the past month, 1.35% over 3 months, -50.37% over 1 year, 13.44% across 3 years, and 26.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Optimus Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Optimus Finance are 15.51 and 1.35 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global