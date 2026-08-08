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Optimus Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

OPTIMUS FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Optimus Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹12.03 Closed
-0.25₹ -0.03
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Optimus Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.75₹12.27
₹12.03
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.71₹29.00
₹12.03
Open Price
₹12.27
Prev. Close
₹12.06
Volume
66,404

Source: Dion Global

Optimus Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Optimus Finance		1.52-0.250.25-17.32-50.7213.4426.56
Bajaj Finance		-5.237.113.2910.0723.3414.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.519.9310.624.9782.9444.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.095.6711.575.6128.8620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-6.41-18.22-23.6510.3228.4814
L&T Finance		-0.11-1.082.524.7958.9134.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.3312.311.98-14.12-16.25-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8223.0620.554.8161.6912.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-1.11-3.02-15.721.8320.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6318.8820.3419.254.8582.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-0.714.2422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.684.783.742.9810.443.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.759.8615.7119.2641.3338.5812.7
IIFL Finance		1.719.7434.1619.5138.062.7216.7
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.1-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-2.8516.430.326.475.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-11.0717.3923.32-6.32-10.772.1
SBFC Finance		4.343.72-4.63-3.19-6.990.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.68-6.71.58-22.168.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-2.4438.8895.42125.7325.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Optimus Finance has declined 50.72% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.34%), Shriram Finance (82.94%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (28.86%). From a 5 year perspective, Optimus Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Optimus Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Optimus Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
511.8411.79
1011.7911.8
2011.7911.97
5013.212.56
10012.9113.19
20014.2714.46

Source: Dion Global

Optimus Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Optimus Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 46.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Optimus Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:30 PM IST ISTOptimus Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering / Approving The Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial R
Jul 06, 2026, 11:40 PM IST ISTOptimus Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 06, 2026, 11:34 PM IST ISTOptimus Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Jul 06, 2026, 06:55 PM IST ISTOptimus Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 03, 2026, 04:37 PM IST ISTOptimus Finance - Clarification On Price Movements.

Source: Dion Global

About Optimus Finance

Optimus Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/02/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1991PLC015044 and registration number is 015044. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Deepak Raval
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Vinay Pandya
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Divya Zalani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rahil Thaker
    Independent Director

FAQs on Optimus Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Optimus Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Optimus Finance is ₹12.03 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Optimus Finance?

The Optimus Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Optimus Finance?

The market cap of Optimus Finance is ₹89.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Optimus Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Optimus Finance are ₹12.27 and ₹11.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Optimus Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Optimus Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Optimus Finance is ₹29.00 and 52-week low of Optimus Finance is ₹10.71 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Optimus Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Optimus Finance has shown returns of -0.25% over the past day, -4.68% for the past month, 1.35% over 3 months, -50.37% over 1 year, 13.44% across 3 years, and 26.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Optimus Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Optimus Finance are 15.51 and 1.35 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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