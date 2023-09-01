What is the Market Cap of Optimus Finance Ltd.? The market cap of Optimus Finance Ltd. is ₹59.22 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Optimus Finance Ltd.? P/E ratio of Optimus Finance Ltd. is 280.04 and PB ratio of Optimus Finance Ltd. is 3.36 as on .

What is the share price of Optimus Finance Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Optimus Finance Ltd. is ₹79.25 as on .