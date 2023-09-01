Follow Us

OPTIMUS FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹79.25 Closed
-3.35-2.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Optimus Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹77.90₹83.64
₹79.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹41.25₹99.70
₹79.25
Open Price
₹83.64
Prev. Close
₹82.00
Volume
738

Optimus Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R182.63
  • R286
  • R388.37
  • Pivot
    80.26
  • S176.89
  • S274.52
  • S371.15

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 555.6481.88
  • 1059.1580.84
  • 2066.7979.46
  • 5061.178.15
  • 10047.7675.63
  • 20042.1369.3

Optimus Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.520.57-7.6228.0376.11237.23334.25
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.65-3.754.3512.56-13.04138.01127.45
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-5.003.6319.3140.2433.931,028.65177.48
3.91-4.7520.5240.0159.3791.08-20.36
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.967.6438.0438.564.97-20.52-62.44
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Optimus Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Optimus Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Preferential issue

About Optimus Finance Ltd.

Optimus Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/02/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1991PLC015044 and registration number is 015044. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Deepak Raval
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Ms. Divya Zalani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinay Pandya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rahil Thaker
    Independent Director

FAQs on Optimus Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Optimus Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Optimus Finance Ltd. is ₹59.22 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Optimus Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Optimus Finance Ltd. is 280.04 and PB ratio of Optimus Finance Ltd. is 3.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Optimus Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Optimus Finance Ltd. is ₹79.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Optimus Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Optimus Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Optimus Finance Ltd. is ₹99.70 and 52-week low of Optimus Finance Ltd. is ₹41.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

