Operating leverage to aid non-ferrous players

Our non-ferrous universe reported stable aluminium (Al) production growth y-o-y for Apr-May with both Vedanta and Hindalco operating at their rated capacity. In case of: (i) Vedanta, the Jharsuguda-I smelter reported a 41% y-o-y spurt as Q1FY18 was impacted by power outage; and (ii) at Hindalco, all smelters operated at rated capacity. Copper (Cu) volumes, however, slid at the two companies. The ramp-up of HZL’s SK mine is likely to have driven lead volume growth. We believe that earnings momentum at non-ferrous companies would sustain on the back of operating leverage amid stable LME prices. Maintain ‘BUY’ on HZL, Hindalco and Vedanta.

Vedanta: Normalcy restored in Al, Cu volume impacted

During April-May, Jharsuguda-I smelter’s Al volume shot up 41% y-o-y to 90.4kt, implying that the operations are back to normal. BALCO production was stable at 95.6kt. Cu production tumbled 64% y-o-y to 20.6kt in the wake of protest-led closure of Tuticorin plant in May. We expect the Al division’s robust operating performance to partially offset the high alumina cost in Q1FY19.

Hindalco: Stable Al production, ramp-up of value-added Cu volume

Hindalco’s Al facilities are operating at their rated capacity with production (ex-Aditya and Mahan) at around 68kt. Higher Al prices coupled with the company’s integrated model are likely to lift Ebitda. We expect lower volume from the Cu division to be offset by higher value-added production on the back of the CR-3 mill ramp-up, higher by-product prices and greater domestic Cu premium due to closure of Vedanta’s Tuticorin plant. The Cu division was shut down earlier this month for maintenance. Hence, Cu volume in Q1FY19 is expected to be lower.

HZL: SK mine boosts lead volumes

In April-May, lead volume inched up 10% to 24.8kt driven by the gradual ramp-up at the SK mine. We believe that silver production is likely to have risen as well. However, zinc production decreased 9% y-o-y, possibly due to lower ore grades. That said, we expect grades to improve as underground production at Rampur Agucha stabilises.

Operating leverage to drive growth

The April-May production data implies a stable operating performance for non-ferrous companies. All in all, we expect the non-ferrous companies to sustain earnings momentum on the back of higher base metal prices and operating leverage.