Here's the live share price of Onyx Biotec along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Onyx Biotec has declined 9.84% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -40.23%.

Onyx Biotec’s current P/E of 57.39x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.