Onyx Biotec Share Price

NSE
BSE

ONYX BIOTEC

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Onyx Biotec along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹33.80 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:54 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Onyx Biotec Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹33.50₹33.80
₹33.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹28.10₹62.45
₹33.80
Open Price
₹33.50
Prev. Close
₹33.80
Volume
6,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Onyx Biotec has declined 9.84% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -40.23%.

Onyx Biotec’s current P/E of 57.39x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Onyx Biotec Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Onyx Biotec		-2.17-8.77-8.65-33.00-38.55-15.86-9.84
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1.202.96-3.0011.0110.5621.9222.93
Divi's Laboratories		2.373.13-0.803.8915.5830.9712.43
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-0.658.0017.4221.1447.6543.0328.47
Cipla		1.882.18-10.37-14.37-3.9715.4410.71
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		-0.454.781.072.5515.6113.407.53
Lupin		2.715.7311.1118.4518.3451.6416.85
Mankind Pharma		9.293.831.81-12.25-3.5716.449.56
Zydus Lifesciences		0.340.44-3.00-10.054.1924.2415.27
Aurobindo Pharma		3.95-1.280.1216.9613.9238.066.57
Alkem Laboratories		1.28-2.39-1.445.1820.9920.7814.39
Biocon		-0.724.20-5.387.3027.1819.81-0.74
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		3.148.658.015.9361.6972.1134.70
Laurus Labs		3.559.164.7721.76101.4050.5823.90
Abbott India		1.67-0.28-7.22-17.71-14.049.9612.90
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-3.274.000.54-8.800.5024.1110.69
Anthem Biosciences		-1.4513.173.57-16.54-5.88-2.00-1.20
Ipca Laboratories		-0.155.414.7911.9111.6523.619.05
Ajanta Pharma		0.643.0513.8516.0421.4336.1920.58
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		0.349.5817.8020.1629.9428.6728.12

Over the last one year, Onyx Biotec has declined 38.55% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.56%), Divi's Laboratories (15.58%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Onyx Biotec has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.93%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.43%).

Onyx Biotec Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Onyx Biotec Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
535.0534.78
1035.635.32
2035.9135.56
5035.336.24
10038.2338.84
20044.3645.18

Onyx Biotec Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Onyx Biotec remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 2.39%, FII holding fell to 1.95%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Onyx Biotec fact sheet for more information

About Onyx Biotec

Onyx Biotec Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/05/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24230HP2005PLC028403 and registration number is 028403. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 61.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Harsh Mahajan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Naresh Kumar
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Lakshya Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Parmjeet Kaur
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Prince Preet Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vineet Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nitesh Garg
    Independent Director

FAQs on Onyx Biotec Share Price

What is the share price of Onyx Biotec?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Onyx Biotec is ₹33.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Onyx Biotec?

The Onyx Biotec is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Onyx Biotec?

The market cap of Onyx Biotec is ₹61.29 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Onyx Biotec?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Onyx Biotec are ₹33.80 and ₹33.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Onyx Biotec?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Onyx Biotec stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Onyx Biotec is ₹62.45 and 52-week low of Onyx Biotec is ₹28.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Onyx Biotec performed historically in terms of returns?

The Onyx Biotec has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -0.59% for the past month, -8.65% over 3 months, -40.23% over 1 year, -15.86% across 3 years, and -9.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Onyx Biotec?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Onyx Biotec are 57.39 and 1.12 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

