Here's the live share price of Onyx Biotec along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Onyx Biotec has declined 9.84% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -40.23%.
Onyx Biotec’s current P/E of 57.39x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Onyx Biotec
|-2.17
|-8.77
|-8.65
|-33.00
|-38.55
|-15.86
|-9.84
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1.20
|2.96
|-3.00
|11.01
|10.56
|21.92
|22.93
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.37
|3.13
|-0.80
|3.89
|15.58
|30.97
|12.43
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-0.65
|8.00
|17.42
|21.14
|47.65
|43.03
|28.47
|Cipla
|1.88
|2.18
|-10.37
|-14.37
|-3.97
|15.44
|10.71
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|-0.45
|4.78
|1.07
|2.55
|15.61
|13.40
|7.53
|Lupin
|2.71
|5.73
|11.11
|18.45
|18.34
|51.64
|16.85
|Mankind Pharma
|9.29
|3.83
|1.81
|-12.25
|-3.57
|16.44
|9.56
|Zydus Lifesciences
|0.34
|0.44
|-3.00
|-10.05
|4.19
|24.24
|15.27
|Aurobindo Pharma
|3.95
|-1.28
|0.12
|16.96
|13.92
|38.06
|6.57
|Alkem Laboratories
|1.28
|-2.39
|-1.44
|5.18
|20.99
|20.78
|14.39
|Biocon
|-0.72
|4.20
|-5.38
|7.30
|27.18
|19.81
|-0.74
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|3.14
|8.65
|8.01
|5.93
|61.69
|72.11
|34.70
|Laurus Labs
|3.55
|9.16
|4.77
|21.76
|101.40
|50.58
|23.90
|Abbott India
|1.67
|-0.28
|-7.22
|-17.71
|-14.04
|9.96
|12.90
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-3.27
|4.00
|0.54
|-8.80
|0.50
|24.11
|10.69
|Anthem Biosciences
|-1.45
|13.17
|3.57
|-16.54
|-5.88
|-2.00
|-1.20
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.15
|5.41
|4.79
|11.91
|11.65
|23.61
|9.05
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.64
|3.05
|13.85
|16.04
|21.43
|36.19
|20.58
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|0.34
|9.58
|17.80
|20.16
|29.94
|28.67
|28.12
Over the last one year, Onyx Biotec has declined 38.55% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.56%), Divi's Laboratories (15.58%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Onyx Biotec has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.93%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.43%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|35.05
|34.78
|10
|35.6
|35.32
|20
|35.91
|35.56
|50
|35.3
|36.24
|100
|38.23
|38.84
|200
|44.36
|45.18
In the latest quarter, Onyx Biotec remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 2.39%, FII holding fell to 1.95%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Onyx Biotec fact sheet for more information
Onyx Biotec Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/05/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24230HP2005PLC028403 and registration number is 028403. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 61.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Onyx Biotec is ₹33.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Onyx Biotec is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Onyx Biotec is ₹61.29 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Onyx Biotec are ₹33.80 and ₹33.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Onyx Biotec stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Onyx Biotec is ₹62.45 and 52-week low of Onyx Biotec is ₹28.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Onyx Biotec has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -0.59% for the past month, -8.65% over 3 months, -40.23% over 1 year, -15.86% across 3 years, and -9.84% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Onyx Biotec are 57.39 and 1.12 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.