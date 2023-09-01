Follow Us

Onward Technologies Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ONWARD TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹566.50 Closed
0.241.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Onward Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹562.05₹579.95
₹566.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹222.00₹637.80
₹566.50
Open Price
₹568.80
Prev. Close
₹565.15
Volume
57,339

Onward Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1576.75
  • R2587.3
  • R3594.65
  • Pivot
    569.4
  • S1558.85
  • S2551.5
  • S3540.95

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5269.18564.57
  • 10264.74566.77
  • 20257.9567.44
  • 50253.91543.08
  • 100265.5490.29
  • 200301.01423.24

Onward Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.654.3820.6693.50124.04872.63736.64
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

Onward Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

Onward Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
17 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
20 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Onward Technologies Ltd.

Onward Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/07/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28920MH1991PLC062542 and registration number is 062542. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Research and experimental development on social sciences and humanities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 234.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Harish Mehta
    Founder & Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Jigar Mehta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Parish Meghani
    Director
  • Mr. Rahul Rathi
    Director
  • Ms. Subrata Kumar Mitra
    Director
  • Mr. Jay Sonawala
    Director
  • Mr. Harsha Raghavan
    Director
  • Ms. Niranjani Chandramouli
    Director

FAQs on Onward Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Onward Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of Onward Technologies Ltd. is ₹1,268.98 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Onward Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Onward Technologies Ltd. is 63.22 and PB ratio of Onward Technologies Ltd. is 7.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Onward Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Onward Technologies Ltd. is ₹566.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Onward Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Onward Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Onward Technologies Ltd. is ₹637.80 and 52-week low of Onward Technologies Ltd. is ₹222.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

