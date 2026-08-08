Here's the live share price of Onward Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Onward Technologies
|-0.05
|4.16
|17.25
|-9.72
|-12.05
|-20.07
|2.65
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Onward Technologies has declined 12.05% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Onward Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|294.45
|288.44
|10
|292.48
|289.51
|20
|287.78
|287.32
|50
|274.39
|278.57
|100
|260.35
|274.22
|200
|277.69
|279.9
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Onward Technologies saw a drop in promoter holding to 39.96%, while DII stake unchanged at 1.80%, FII holding fell to 9.32%, and public shareholding moved up to 47.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|3,19,123
|0.07
|9.13
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 22, 2026, 04:50 PM IST IST
|Onward Technolog - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 17, 2026, 01:52 AM IST IST
|Onward Technolog - Audio Recording Of The Conference Call Held On July 16, 2026
|Jul 17, 2026, 01:49 AM IST IST
|Onward Technolog - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 16, 2026, 11:31 PM IST IST
|Onward Technolog - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
|Jul 16, 2026, 11:19 PM IST IST
|Onward Technolog - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Source: Dion Global
Onward Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/07/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28920MH1991PLC062542 and registration number is 062542. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Providing software support and maintenance to the clients. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 416.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Onward Technologies is ₹292.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Onward Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Onward Technologies is ₹649.49 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Onward Technologies are ₹292.00 and ₹280.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Onward Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Onward Technologies is ₹354.00 and 52-week low of Onward Technologies is ₹207.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Onward Technologies has shown returns of 4.7% over the past day, 4.16% for the past month, 17.25% over 3 months, -12.05% over 1 year, -20.07% across 3 years, and 2.65% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Onward Technologies are 15.19 and 2.56 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.74 per annum.
Source: Dion Global