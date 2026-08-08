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Onward Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

ONWARD TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology
Index
BSE Information TechnologyBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Onward Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹292.00 Closed
4.70₹ 13.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Onward Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹280.85₹292.00
₹292.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹207.65₹354.00
₹292.00
Open Price
₹282.55
Prev. Close
₹278.90
Volume
23,995

Source: Dion Global

Onward Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Onward Technologies		-0.054.1617.25-9.72-12.05-20.072.65
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Onward Technologies has declined 12.05% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Onward Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Onward Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Onward Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5294.45288.44
10292.48289.51
20287.78287.32
50274.39278.57
100260.35274.22
200277.69279.9

Source: Dion Global

Onward Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Onward Technologies saw a drop in promoter holding to 39.96%, while DII stake unchanged at 1.80%, FII holding fell to 9.32%, and public shareholding moved up to 47.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Onward Technologies Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
3,19,1230.079.13

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Onward Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 22, 2026, 04:50 PM IST ISTOnward Technolog - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 17, 2026, 01:52 AM IST ISTOnward Technolog - Audio Recording Of The Conference Call Held On July 16, 2026
Jul 17, 2026, 01:49 AM IST ISTOnward Technolog - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 16, 2026, 11:31 PM IST ISTOnward Technolog - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Jul 16, 2026, 11:19 PM IST ISTOnward Technolog - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source: Dion Global

About Onward Technologies

Onward Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/07/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28920MH1991PLC062542 and registration number is 062542. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Providing software support and maintenance to the clients. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 416.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Harish Mehta
    Founder & Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Jigar Mehta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Harsha Raghavan
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Niranjani Chandramouli
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jai Diwanji
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dhanpal Jhaveri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jay Sonawala
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Onward Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Onward Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Onward Technologies is ₹292.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Onward Technologies?

The Onward Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Onward Technologies?

The market cap of Onward Technologies is ₹649.49 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Onward Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Onward Technologies are ₹292.00 and ₹280.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Onward Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Onward Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Onward Technologies is ₹354.00 and 52-week low of Onward Technologies is ₹207.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Onward Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Onward Technologies has shown returns of 4.7% over the past day, 4.16% for the past month, 17.25% over 3 months, -12.05% over 1 year, -20.07% across 3 years, and 2.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Onward Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Onward Technologies are 15.19 and 2.56 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.74 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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