What is the share price of Onward Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Onward Technologies is ₹292.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Onward Technologies? The Onward Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Onward Technologies? The market cap of Onward Technologies is ₹649.49 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Onward Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of Onward Technologies are ₹292.00 and ₹280.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Onward Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Onward Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Onward Technologies is ₹354.00 and 52-week low of Onward Technologies is ₹207.65 as on .

How has the Onward Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The Onward Technologies has shown returns of 4.7% over the past day, 4.16% for the past month, 17.25% over 3 months, -12.05% over 1 year, -20.07% across 3 years, and 2.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Onward Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Onward Technologies are 15.19 and 2.56 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.74 per annum.

Source: Dion Global