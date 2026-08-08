Here's the live share price of Ontic Finserve along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ontic Finserve
|-1.55
|-12.44
|49.61
|65.22
|183.58
|48.52
|15.33
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ontic Finserve has gained 183.58% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Ontic Finserve has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.95
|1.95
|10
|2.02
|1.97
|20
|2.03
|1.97
|50
|1.72
|1.81
|100
|1.49
|1.66
|200
|1.68
|1.53
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ontic Finserve remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 6.96%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 93.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 25, 2026, 01:05 AM IST IST
|Ontic Finserve - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 23, 2026, 12:07 AM IST IST
|Ontic Finserve - Rumour verification - Regulation 30(11)
|Jul 22, 2026, 11:36 PM IST IST
|Ontic Finserve - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Jul 17, 2026, 01:35 AM IST IST
|Ontic Finserve - Intimation Regarding Cancellation Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held On Today
|Jul 12, 2026, 12:19 AM IST IST
|Ontic Finserve - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Scheduled To Be
Source: Dion Global
Ontic Finserve Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/05/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1995PLC025904 and registration number is 025904. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ontic Finserve is ₹1.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ontic Finserve is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ontic Finserve is ₹17.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ontic Finserve are ₹1.97 and ₹1.86.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ontic Finserve stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ontic Finserve is ₹3.03 and 52-week low of Ontic Finserve is ₹0.64 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ontic Finserve has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -12.44% for the past month, 49.61% over 3 months, 183.58% over 1 year, 48.52% across 3 years, and 15.33% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ontic Finserve are 31.61 and 4.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global