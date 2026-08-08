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Ontic Finserve Share Price

NSE
BSE

ONTIC FINSERVE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Ontic Finserve along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.90 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ontic Finserve Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.86₹1.97
₹1.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.64₹3.03
₹1.90
Open Price
₹1.97
Prev. Close
₹1.90
Volume
42,092

Source: Dion Global

Ontic Finserve Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ontic Finserve		-1.55-12.4449.6165.22183.5848.5215.33
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ontic Finserve has gained 183.58% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Ontic Finserve has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Ontic Finserve Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ontic Finserve Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.951.95
102.021.97
202.031.97
501.721.81
1001.491.66
2001.681.53

Source: Dion Global

Ontic Finserve Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ontic Finserve remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 6.96%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 93.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ontic Finserve Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 25, 2026, 01:05 AM IST ISTOntic Finserve - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 23, 2026, 12:07 AM IST ISTOntic Finserve - Rumour verification - Regulation 30(11)
Jul 22, 2026, 11:36 PM IST ISTOntic Finserve - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Jul 17, 2026, 01:35 AM IST ISTOntic Finserve - Intimation Regarding Cancellation Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held On Today
Jul 12, 2026, 12:19 AM IST ISTOntic Finserve - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Scheduled To Be

Source: Dion Global

About Ontic Finserve

Ontic Finserve Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/05/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1995PLC025904 and registration number is 025904. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Madhuben Jivabhai Parmar
    Director
  • Mrs. Kapadia Kruti Kevin
    Director
  • Mrs. Anjanaben Rajendrabhai Makwana
    Director
  • Mr. Vishwambar Kameshwar Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Raiyani Bhupendrakumar Dhanjibhai
    Director
  • Mr. Bharat Babubhai Sakariya
    Director
  • Mr. Ayush Patel
    Director

FAQs on Ontic Finserve Share Price

What is the share price of Ontic Finserve?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ontic Finserve is ₹1.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ontic Finserve?

The Ontic Finserve is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ontic Finserve?

The market cap of Ontic Finserve is ₹17.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ontic Finserve?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ontic Finserve are ₹1.97 and ₹1.86.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ontic Finserve?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ontic Finserve stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ontic Finserve is ₹3.03 and 52-week low of Ontic Finserve is ₹0.64 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ontic Finserve performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ontic Finserve has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -12.44% for the past month, 49.61% over 3 months, 183.58% over 1 year, 48.52% across 3 years, and 15.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ontic Finserve?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ontic Finserve are 31.61 and 4.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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