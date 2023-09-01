Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Ontic Finserve Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ONTIC FINSERVE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹0.62 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ontic Finserve Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.59₹0.63
₹0.62
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.53₹3.58
₹0.62
Open Price
₹0.62
Prev. Close
₹0.62
Volume
2,93,418

Ontic Finserve Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.64
  • R20.65
  • R30.68
  • Pivot
    0.61
  • S10.6
  • S20.57
  • S30.56

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.80.6
  • 101.690.59
  • 201.60.58
  • 501.490.6
  • 1001.50.7
  • 2001.80.96

Ontic Finserve Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.905.0810.71-36.08-55.409.35-54.74
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Ontic Finserve Ltd. Share Holdings

Ontic Finserve Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ontic Finserve Ltd.

Ontic Finserve Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/05/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1995PLC025904 and registration number is 025904. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 39.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Anjanaben Rajendrabhai Makwana
    Director
  • Mr. Bhupendrakumar Dhanjibhai Raiyani
    Director
  • Mrs. Madhuben Jivabhai Parmar
    Director

FAQs on Ontic Finserve Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ontic Finserve Ltd.?

The market cap of Ontic Finserve Ltd. is ₹5.58 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ontic Finserve Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ontic Finserve Ltd. is -15.42 and PB ratio of Ontic Finserve Ltd. is 1.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ontic Finserve Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ontic Finserve Ltd. is ₹.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ontic Finserve Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ontic Finserve Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ontic Finserve Ltd. is ₹3.58 and 52-week low of Ontic Finserve Ltd. is ₹.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data