MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Ontic Finserve Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/05/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1995PLC025904 and registration number is 025904. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 39.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ontic Finserve Ltd. is ₹5.58 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ontic Finserve Ltd. is -15.42 and PB ratio of Ontic Finserve Ltd. is 1.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ontic Finserve Ltd. is ₹.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ontic Finserve Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ontic Finserve Ltd. is ₹3.58 and 52-week low of Ontic Finserve Ltd. is ₹.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.