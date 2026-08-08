What is the share price of Ontic Finserve? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ontic Finserve is ₹1.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Ontic Finserve? The Ontic Finserve is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ontic Finserve? The market cap of Ontic Finserve is ₹17.10 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ontic Finserve? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ontic Finserve are ₹1.97 and ₹1.86.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ontic Finserve? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ontic Finserve stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ontic Finserve is ₹3.03 and 52-week low of Ontic Finserve is ₹0.64 as on .

How has the Ontic Finserve performed historically in terms of returns? The Ontic Finserve has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -12.44% for the past month, 49.61% over 3 months, 183.58% over 1 year, 48.52% across 3 years, and 15.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ontic Finserve? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ontic Finserve are 31.61 and 4.53 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global