Only 3 stocks from the Nifty 50 have gained since 28 Aug while the markets slipped from record highs

While the benchmark Nifty index of the National Stock Exchange has corrected nearly 10% from its August’s record high level, only three out of the 50 major Nifty companies have given positive returns to investors till date. September emerged as the worst month in over two and a half years when the Nifty fell nearly 7%. The markets even saw the Nifty posting the biggest ever weekly fall in absolute points in the first week of October, when the Nifty 50 plunged 5.61% week-on-week.

Till today’s close at 10,584.75 points, the Nifty has corrected nearly 10% from its record high of 11,760.20 points scaled on August 28. A number of factors infused volatility in the equity markets, which include a depreciating rupee, boiling crude oil prices, intensifying volatility in the global markets and sell-off in housing finance stocks over liquidity concerns. It was only recently that the stock markets reversed some losses.

While the domestic stock markets gave up gains of up to 10% from the period starting August 28, three Nifty stocks gained up to 7% during the period. We take a look at the three stocks:

Wipro: IT major Wipro was the top gainers among the Nifty 50 companies during the period starting from August 28. The stock has gained 7.06% till its today’s close at Rs 319.05 from its intra-day high level of Rs 298 on August 28. The current market capitalisation of the Azim Premji led IT company stands at Rs 1.3 lakh crore.

Dr Reddy’s Lab: Drug major Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has gained 3.77% till date from its August 28 high of Rs 2,480 per share on the Nifty. The current market capitalisation of the company stands at Rs 42.67 thousand crore.

JSW Steel: Shares of JSW Steel has gained 1.25% since its August 28 high level. JSW Steel was included in the benchmark Nifty 50 index in August and it replaced pharma company Lupin on September 28. The current m-cap of the company stands at nearly Rs 90,000 crore.